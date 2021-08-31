Log in
    CAF   ES0121975009

CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.A.

(CAF)
Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S A : CAF TO TAKE PART IN THE EUROPEAN LIGHT RAIL CONGRESS AND IN RENCONTRES NATIONALES DU TRANSPORT PUBLIC IN SEPTEMBER

08/31/2021
2021/08/31

CAF will take part in two major forthcoming events of the railway industry. Firstly, the company will showcase its latest urban mobility developments in the European Light Rail Congress due to take place in the Spanish city of Saragossa on 15 and 16 September.

In addition, CAF will attend again the Rencontres Nationales du Transport Public fair, which is the main railway industry event in France. CAF's operations in this market are growing as a result of contracts with SNCF and RATP and its industrial site in Bagnères-de-Bigorre.

European Light Rail Congress

Venue: Ibercaja Patio de la Infanta, Saragossa. Spain.

Date: 15/09-16/09

Rencontres Nationales du Transport Public

Venue: MEETT, Toulouse. France.

Date: 28/09-30/09

Stand: 22c

Disclaimer

CAF - Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 07:41:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 959 M 3 499 M 3 499 M
Net income 2021 85,0 M 100 M 100 M
Net Debt 2021 341 M 403 M 403 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 3,05%
Capitalization 1 262 M 1 489 M 1 492 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 13 092
Free-Float 51,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 36,80 €
Average target price 48,34 €
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrés Arizkorreta García Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aitor Galarza Rodriguez Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Jesus Maria Ibarbia Iriondo Technology Director
Josu Villar Elorza Villar Chief Operating Officer
Javier Martínez Ojinaga Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.A.-6.24%1 489
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED21.85%24 885
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION22.45%17 034
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.47.93%9 028
STADLER RAIL AG-0.94%4 433
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.11.14%2 964