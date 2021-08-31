Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S A : CAF TO TAKE PART IN THE EUROPEAN LIGHT RAIL CONGRESS AND IN RENCONTRES NATIONALES DU TRANSPORT PUBLIC IN SEPTEMBER

2021/08/31

CAF will take part in two major forthcoming events of the railway industry. Firstly, the company will showcase its latest urban mobility developments in the European Light Rail Congress due to take place in the Spanish city of Saragossa on 15 and 16 September.

In addition, CAF will attend again the Rencontres Nationales du Transport Public fair, which is the main railway industry event in France. CAF's operations in this market are growing as a result of contracts with SNCF and RATP and its industrial site in Bagnères-de-Bigorre.

European Light Rail Congress

Venue: Ibercaja Patio de la Infanta, Saragossa. Spain.

Date: 15/09-16/09

Rencontres Nationales du Transport Public

Venue: MEETT, Toulouse. France.

Date: 28/09-30/09

Stand: 22c