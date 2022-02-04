Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Construction Partners, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROAD   US21044C1071

CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.

(ROAD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Construction Partners : Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results - Form 8-K

02/04/2022 | 07:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results
Company Reports Record Backlog of $1.09 Billion
Maintains FY 2022 Outlook
DOTHAN, AL, February 4, 2022-Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today reported financial and operating results for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Key Metrics:Q1 Fiscal 2022 Compared to Q1 Fiscal 2021
•Revenue was $285.0 million, up 49.3% compared to Q1'21
•Gross profit was $33.0 million, up 7.7% compared to Q1'21
•Net income was $5.5 million, down 30.0% compared to Q1'21
•Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $26.4 million, up 12.2% compared to Q1'21
Project backlog was $1.09 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $966.2 million at September 30, 2021, and $655.6 million at December 31, 2020.
Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with our first quarter results, representing strong year-over-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth. These positive quarterly results, which include a record for top-line revenue, were primarily driven by strong operational performance, favorable working conditions during the quarter throughout our markets, and value-enhancing acquisitions. CPI's project backlog of $1.09 billion is also a record and demonstrates the strong demand for infrastructure services throughout our end markets.We are pleased that our backlog margins continue to increase, and we anticipate that profit margins will further improve as higher-margin backlog is converted.
"We believe Construction Partners is well positioned to capitalize on infrastructure demand trends for both public and private work across our geographic footprint in the Southeast, one of the fastest growing regions in the country," continued Smith. "In addition, the 'once-in-a-generation' $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill provides transformative growth opportunities for our industry and our company. Supported by state and federal funding throughout our markets, the rising investment in road maintenance and capacity projects, airports, ports and railroads contribute to an attractive environment for enhanced margins. We continue to estimate that this new legislation will stimulate economic growth and job creation, while also driving meaningful project demand beginning in later 2022 and beyond.
"I am proud of our team's disciplined execution and cost management efforts, especially during the continued supply chain, labor market, and inflationary headwinds that have impacted the construction and infrastructure sector. Companywide, our team has demonstrated resilience by making adjustments in order to manage through these ongoing challenges. We remain focused on executing our growth strategy as we directly contribute to the improvement of our nation's infrastructure. In addition, a historically high backlog and a robust acquisition pipeline continue to validate our growth expectations for the year, allowing us to maintain our fiscal 2022 outlook," added Smith.
Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook
The Company's outlook for fiscal year 2022 with regard to revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:
•Revenue in the range of $1.075 billion to $1.150 billion
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

•Net income in the range of $34.7 million to $41.8 million
•Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the range of $122.0 million to $132.0 million
Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "This quarter's results further demonstrate the demand resiliency for essential infrastructure services and the strength of the Company's strategic growth plan. Continued organic growth, coupled with an increased pace of acquisitions, further expands CPI's relative market share and overall scale across our geographic footprint.The Board and management team believe strongly in CPI's growth opportunities this year and beyond, as we execute our plan to enhance stakeholder value."
Conference Call
The Company will conduct a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss financial and operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. To access the call live by phone, dial (412) 902-0003 and ask for the Construction Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.A telephonic replay will be available through February 11, 2022 by calling (201) 612-7415 and using passcode ID: 13725784#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.constructionpartners.net.
About Construction Partners, Inc.
Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 56 hot-mix asphalt plants, 14 aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company's public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "outlook," "believe" and "plan." The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to financial projections, future events, business strategy, future performance, future operations, backlog, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: our ability to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; failure to realize the expected economic benefits of acquisitions, including future levels of revenues being lower than expected and costs being higher than expected; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; declines in public infrastructure construction and reductions in government funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state and local agencies; risks related to our operating strategy; competition for projects in our local markets; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; government requirements and initiatives, including those related to funding for public or infrastructure construction, land usage and environmental, health and safety matters; unfavorable economic conditions and restrictive financing markets; our ability to obtain sufficient bonding capacity to undertake certain projects; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; the cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; risks related to adverse weather conditions; our substantial indebtedness and the restrictions imposed on us by the terms thereof; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with third parties that supply us with equipment and essential supplies; our ability to retain key personnel and maintain satisfactory labor relations; property damage, results of litigation and other claims and insurance coverage issues; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; risks from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.


Contacts:
Rick Black / Ken Dennard
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
ROAD@DennardLascar.com
(713) 529-6600
- Financial Statements Follow -


Construction Partners, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(unaudited in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2021 2020
Revenues $ 284,964 $ 190,929
Cost of revenues 252,000 160,335
Gross profit 32,964 30,594
General and administrative expenses (24,946) (20,084)
Gain on sale of equipment, net 441 333
Operating income 8,459 10,843
Interest expense, net (1,264) (468)
Other income 116 165
Income before provision for income taxes and earnings from investment in joint venture 7,311 10,540
Provision for income taxes 1,800 2,680
Earnings from investment in joint venture - 11
Net income $ 5,511 $ 7,871
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Unrealized gain on interest rate swap contract, net 1,445 -
Other comprehensive income 1,445 -
Comprehensive income $ 6,956 $ 7,871
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.15
Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.15
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic 51,696,004 51,489,211
Diluted 51,977,974 51,717,848



Construction Partners, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,565 $ 57,251
Short-term restricted cash 6,568 -
Contracts receivable including retainage, net 164,456 158,170
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 21,960 23,023
Inventories 57,707 53,792
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,265 7,790
Total current assets 298,521 300,026
Property, plant and equipment, net 428,965 404,832
Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,003 6,535
Goodwill 120,986 85,422
Intangible assets, net 4,075 4,163
Investment in joint venture 108 108
Long-term restricted cash 1,728 -
Other assets 7,198 5,534
Total assets $ 872,584 $ 806,620
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $ 78,722 $ 86,390
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 38,752 33,719
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,909 1,395
Current maturities of long-term debt 10,000 10,000
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,314 26,459
Total current liabilities 142,697 157,963
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt, net of current maturities and deferred debt issuance costs 273,732 206,175
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 9,289 5,302
Deferred income taxes, net 17,570 17,362
Other long-term liabilities 11,976 10,919
Total long-term liabilities 312,567 239,758
Total liabilities 455,264 397,721
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 and no shares issued and outstanding - -
Class A common stock, par value $0.001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 41,085,484 shares issued and 41,084,301 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021, and 36,600,639 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 41 37
Class B common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 14,275,867 shares issued and 11,352,915 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021, and 18,614,791 shares issued and 15,691,839 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 15 19
Additional paid-in capital 250,075 248,571
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,183 shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.001 (39) -
Treasury stock, at cost, 2,922,952 shares of Class B common stock, par value $0.001 (15,603) (15,603)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net 1,422 (23)
Retained earnings 181,409 175,898
Total stockholders' equity 417,320 408,899
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 872,584 $ 806,620



Construction Partners, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
2021 2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income $ 5,511 $ 7,871
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization of long-lived assets 15,903 11,094
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs and debt discount 57 64
Unrealized gain on derivative instruments (136) (1,165)
Provision for bad debt 113 175
Gain on sale of equipment, net (441) (333)
Equity-based compensation expense 1,504 395
Earnings from investment in joint venture - (11)
Distribution of earnings from investment in joint venture - 100
Deferred income tax benefit (295) -
Other non-cash adjustments 33 (21)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Contracts receivable including retainage, net 776 18,538
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 1,188 (4,275)
Inventories (2,529) 928
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,514) (4,119)
Other assets (569) (946)
Accounts payable (10,432) (15,255)
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 4,615 (2,774)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (13,816) (9,427)
Other long-term liabilities 1,455 (130)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, net of acquisition (577) 709
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (15,106) (10,462)
Proceeds from sale of equipment 733 492
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (65,901) (84,086)
Net cash used in investing activities (80,274) (94,056)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving credit facility 70,000 -
Repayments of long-term debt (2,500) (3,250)
Purchase of treasury stock (39) -
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 67,461 (3,250)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,390) (96,597)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 57,251 148,316
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 43,861 $ 51,719
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest $ 1,608 $ 672
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 565 $ 748
Non-cash items:
Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 4,991 $ 282
Property, plant and equipment financed with accounts payable $ 6,256 $ 1,549



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, (iv) equity-based compensation expense, (v) loss on the extinguishment of debt, (vi) certain management fees and expenses and (vii) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for each period. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences may include differences in capital structures, tax positions and the age and book depreciation of intangible and tangible assets.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the periods presented (in thousands, except percentages):
Construction Partners, Inc.
Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Fiscal Quarters Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
2021 2020
Net income $ 5,511 $ 7,871
Interest expense, net 1,264 468
Provision for income taxes 1,800 2,680
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 15,903 11,094
Equity-based compensation expense 1,504 395
Management fees and expenses (1)
375 617
Settlement of legal claim and associated legal expenses (2)
- 366
Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,357 $ 23,491
(1) Reflects fees and reimbursement of certain out-of-pocket expenses under a management services agreement with an affiliate of SunTx Capital Partners, the Company's controlling stockholder.
(2) Reflects legal expenses associated with a settlement agreement entered into in April 2021 unrelated to the Company's core operations.



Construction Partners, Inc.
Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook
(unaudited, in thousands)

For the Fiscal Year Ending
September 30, 2022
Low High
Net income $ 34,700 $ 41,800
Interest expense, net 6,000 6,100
Provision for income taxes 12,300 14,300
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 61,600 62,000
Equity-based compensation expense 5,700 6,000
Management fees and expenses (1)
1,700 1,800
Adjusted EBITDA $ 122,000 $ 132,000
(1) Reflects fees and reimbursement of certain out-of-pocket expenses under a management services agreement with an affiliate of SunTx Capital Partners, the Company's controlling stockholder.

Disclaimer

Construction Partners Inc. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 12:45:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.
07:46aCONSTRUCTION PARTNERS : Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results - Form 8-K
PU
07:45aCONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:31aConstruction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results
PR
07:31aEarnings Flash (ROAD) CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS Posts Q1 Revenue $285M, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
05:56aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Amazon.com, Snap -2-
DJ
01/28Nordic Mining Signs Final Lump Sum Contract For $203 Million Project
MT
01/25Baird Adjusts Construction Partners Price Target to $31 From $38, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
01/18Raymond James Adjusts Construction Partners' Price Target to $30 from $35, Keeps Outper..
MT
01/07BofA Securities Upgrades Construction Partners to Buy from Neutral, Adjusts Price Targe..
MT
01/05CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 115 M - -
Net income 2022 38,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 330 M 1 330 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 805
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Construction Partners, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 25,37 $
Average target price 33,40 $
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fred Julius Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Alan Palmer Founder
Ned N. Fleming Executive Chairman
Michael H. McKay Independent Director
Stefan L. Shaffer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.-13.74%1 330
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED2.91%4 016
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-0.56%2 644
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED28.76%2 367
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-1.12%1 375
RAITO KOGYO CO., LTD.-6.71%822