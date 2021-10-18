Log in
Construction Partners : Completes Florida Acquisition - Form 8-K

10/18/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Construction Partners, Inc. Completes Florida Acquisition
Transaction Enhances Company's Presence in Western Panhandle

DOTHAN, AL, October 18, 2021-Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) (the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today announced that it has acquired J. Miller Construction Inc., a grading and sitework contractor based in Pensacola, Florida.
Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with this strategic acquisition, which further enhances our vertical integration of construction services in the rapidly growing Florida Panhandle markets. J. Miller Construction is a well-respected grading and sitework contractor in the greater Pensacola area, servicing markets in both Florida and Alabama. Following our initial entry into Pensacola last March, this transaction strengthens our capabilities by adding a talented and experienced workforce to our team."
About Construction Partners, Inc.
Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 56 hot-mix asphalt plants, 14 aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company's public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "seek" "continue," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "targeting," "could," "might," "may," "will," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "outlook," "believe," "plan" and similar expressions or their negative. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements relating to the benefits of a business acquisition and the expected results of the acquired business. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, its Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports the Company files with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.
Contact:
Rick Black
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
ROAD@DennardLascar.com
(713) 529-6600

Disclaimer

Construction Partners Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 20:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
