Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Schedule for Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/13/2023 | 04:16pm EST
DOTHAN, Ala., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) (the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across six southeastern states, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2023 first quarter results on February 9, 2023, after the market closes.  The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss its results on February 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).  The conference call may be accessed by phone or webcast, as follows:

By Phone:

Dial (412) 902-0003 at least 10 minutes before the call.  A replay will be available through February 17, 2023 by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using the conference ID: 13735453#.



By Webcast:

Connect to the webcast via the "Events & Presentations" page of the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.constructionpartners.net. Please log in at least 10 minutes before the call to register and download any necessary software.  A webcast replay will be available in the same location shortly after the call.

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across six southeastern states. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminal, the company focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Contact:
Rick Black / Ken Dennard
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
ROAD@DennardLascar.com
(713) 529-6600

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-partners-inc-announces-schedule-for-fiscal-2023-first-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301721630.html

SOURCE Construction Partners, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
