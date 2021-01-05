Construction Partners : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

(2)

Each share of Class B common stock, par value $0.001 ('Class B common stock'), of the Issuer is convertible into one share of Class A common stock (i) at any time at the option of the holder or (ii) upon any transfer, except for certain transfers described in the Issuer's amended and restated certificate of incorporation. In addition, upon the election of the holders of a majority of the then-outstanding shares of Class B common stock, all outstanding shares of Class B common stock will be converted into shares of Class A common stock. The holders of Class A common stock and Class B common stock vote as a single class on all matters submitted to a vote of stockholders. The holders of Class A common stock are entitled to one vote per share, and the holders of Class B common stock are entitled to 10 votes per share. The shares of Class B common stock do not expire.