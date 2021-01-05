Log in
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.

(ROAD)
Construction Partners : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

01/05/2021 | 05:14pm EST
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
(Print or Type Responses)
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Smith Fred Julius III
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Construction Partners, Inc. [ROAD] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Operating Officer
(Last) (First) (Middle)
290 HEALTHWEST DRIVE, SUITE 2 		3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/04/2021
(Street)
DOTHAN, AL 36303 		4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
(Instr. 3) 		2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code
(Instr. 8) 		4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 		5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
(Instr. 3 and 4) 		6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4) 		7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Class A Common Stock 01/04/2021 A 10,000 (1) A $ 27.72 10,000 D
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number. SEC 1474 (9-02)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security
(Instr. 3) 		2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code
(Instr. 8) 		5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4, and 5) 		6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
(Month/Day/Year) 		7. Title and Amount of Underlying Securities
(Instr. 3 and 4) 		8. Price of Derivative Security
(Instr. 5) 		9. Number of Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
(Instr. 4) 		10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4) 		11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Class B Common Stock (2) (2) (2) Class A Common Stock 281,441.00 281,441 D
Class B Common Stock (2) (2) (2) Class A Common Stock 134,582.00 134,582 I By entity (3)
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Smith Fred Julius III
290 HEALTHWEST DRIVE
SUITE 2
DOTHAN, AL 36303 		Chief Operating Officer
Signatures
/s/ R. Alan Palmer, attorney-in-fact 01/05/2021
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents restricted shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.001 ('Class A common stock'), of Construction Partners, Inc. (the 'Issuer') granted under the Construction Partners, Inc. 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, of which 2,500 shares vested immediately, and 2,500 shares will vest on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date.
(2) Each share of Class B common stock, par value $0.001 ('Class B common stock'), of the Issuer is convertible into one share of Class A common stock (i) at any time at the option of the holder or (ii) upon any transfer, except for certain transfers described in the Issuer's amended and restated certificate of incorporation. In addition, upon the election of the holders of a majority of the then-outstanding shares of Class B common stock, all outstanding shares of Class B common stock will be converted into shares of Class A common stock. The holders of Class A common stock and Class B common stock vote as a single class on all matters submitted to a vote of stockholders. The holders of Class A common stock are entitled to one vote per share, and the holders of Class B common stock are entitled to 10 votes per share. The shares of Class B common stock do not expire.
(3) The reported shares are held by a limited liability company for which the reporting person serves as co-manager, and, in such capacity, shares the power to vote and direct the disposition of the shares.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Construction Partners Inc. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 22:13:10 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
