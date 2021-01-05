Construction Partners : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
01/05/2021 | 05:14pm EST
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
**
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1)
Represents restricted shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.001 ('Class A common stock'), of Construction Partners, Inc. (the 'Issuer') granted under the Construction Partners, Inc. 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, of which 2,500 shares vested immediately, and 2,500 shares will vest on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date.
(2)
Each share of Class B common stock, par value $0.001 ('Class B common stock'), of the Issuer is convertible into one share of Class A common stock (i) at any time at the option of the holder or (ii) upon any transfer, except for certain transfers described in the Issuer's amended and restated certificate of incorporation. In addition, upon the election of the holders of a majority of the then-outstanding shares of Class B common stock, all outstanding shares of Class B common stock will be converted into shares of Class A common stock. The holders of Class A common stock and Class B common stock vote as a single class on all matters submitted to a vote of stockholders. The holders of Class A common stock are entitled to one vote per share, and the holders of Class B common stock are entitled to 10 votes per share. The shares of Class B common stock do not expire.
(3)
The reported shares are held by a limited liability company for which the reporting person serves as co-manager, and, in such capacity, shares the power to vote and direct the disposition of the shares.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
Construction Partners Inc. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 22:13:10 UTC