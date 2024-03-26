Brandon Owens Succeeds John Harper as President

John Harper Named as Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Construction Partners, Inc.

DOTHAN, Ala., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc. ("Wiregrass"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama and Tennessee, today announced, in accordance with its management succession plan, that Brandon L. Owens has succeeded John L. Harper as the company's President. Separately, Mr. Harper has been named Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives of Construction Partners, Inc. ("CPI"), Wiregrass's parent company.

Commenting on the succession plan, Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, CPI's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "John's leadership and oversight over multiple decades have been instrumental in the growth and success of both CPI and Wiregrass. John has played a pivotal role in developing a dynamic organization, establishing Wiregrass and CPI as leaders within our industry. We look forward to John's continued contributions to our company in his new role, where he will use his talents as a strategic thinker and industry visionary to enhance CPI's standing as a leading civil infrastructure company."

Smith continued, "We are pleased to announce the promotion of Brandon Owens to President of Wiregrass. As part of our planned management transition, we have full confidence in Brandon as he takes over for John. After more than two decades at Wiregrass, Brandon has been deeply involved in all aspects of Wiregrass's operations, including most recently in his role as Vice President of Operations. We look forward to Brandon's leadership of our growing team at Wiregrass and expect him to continue to make valuable contributions to the Company."

