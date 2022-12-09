Construtora Tenda S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGEMENT

3Q22 continued to be a very challenging quarter for the Company, but at the same time with very promising signs that we are on the path to return to profitability, with the continuous increase in new sales margins and low consumption of operating cash. Despite the improvement in the inflationary scenario, the INCC is still at 10.1% in the last 12 months until October 2022, as well as the IPCA also remains above the target, with this, not only Brazil, but also advanced countries, follow with its restrictive monetary policies. On the bright side, our labor market continues to recover, albeit at a slower pace and despite the still uncertain inflationary scenario ahead, October inflation in the productive sector showed deflation of 0.3% in October 2022, which, maintained this trend, may benefit the price of inputs previously impacted by the opposite effect.

However, this combination of recent high inflation and a more restrictive credit scenario has had an impact on households' purchasing power. Data from the Credit Protection Service (SPC Brasil) showed a deterioration in consumer delinquency, which came above expectations in September, with 39.7% of total adult Brazilians with bad credit. This had an impact on our DDP, as we will see later.

In 3Q22, we launched 5 projects with a total PSV of R$376.2 million under the Tenda brand. This was the third quarter of our recovery, in which we imposed great control on the Company's operations, aiming, above all, at rebuilding our margins and deleveraging our balance sheet.

Launches in the quarter had an average price per unit of R$210.2 thousand, reflecting an increase of 41.2% compared to launch prices in the same period in 2021, and a sequential evolution compared to 2Q22 of 4.5%. This is a result of a greater concentration of launches in SP, combined with an increase spread across all the regions in which we operate.

We managed to deliver another quarter with a strong increase in sales price (5.0%) keeping pro-solute stable as a percentage of sales value. As a result, our gross margin from new sales was 30.4% in 3Q22, 32.1% in September 2022, which shows another good recovery compared to 28.8% in 2Q22. We continue with our goal of margins improvement quarter by quarter. The backlog margin also benefited from this strong improvement in the new sales margin and, despite the pressure on costs, it rose 0.8 p.p. in the quarter, to 25.7%.

