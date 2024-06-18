Company adds another patent to its portfolio with acquisition

MELBOURNE, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTCPK: CAFI), a leading company in the sports supplement, sports equipment, and health and wellness industries, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Drago Knives, LLC, a Florida-based company specializing in innovative throwing knives. Founded by Dragan Zivotic, a former member of the Serbian Army and an expert in knife throwing, Drago Knives plans to make significant contributions to the sports and outdoor equipment sector with its patent-pending design for throwing knives.

The acquisition of Drago Knives, LLC, marks a significant milestone for Fifty 1 Labs as it expands its portfolio into the growing market of throwing knives, an ancient practice with a rich history that dates back to prehistoric times. Historically, throwing knives have been used across various cultures for hunting, combat, and sport, evolving over centuries into a popular activity for enthusiasts and professional competitors alike.

Drago Knives, LLC, will distinguish itself in this market with a unique patent-pending design that enhances the throwing knife experience. This design allows users to correctly place their fingers and hand on the knife, enabling quick proficiency in knife throwing—a skill that combines art, sport, and precision. This innovation not only honors the traditional aspects of knife throwing but also brings a modern twist that appeals to beginners and experienced throwers.

"We are excited to welcome Drago Knives into the Fifty 1 Labs family. This acquisition aligns with our commitment to providing high-quality, innovative products to our customers," said Robert Clark, CEO of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. "Dragan Zivotic's expertise and passion for knife throwing have led to the creation of a product that we believe will set a new standard in the industry."

Throwing knives are currently sold in select sports equipment stores, online retailers, and specialty shops across the United States and are gaining popularity among a wide range of consumers, from outdoor enthusiasts to professional athletes. The growing interest in throwing knives as a sport and hobby is evident in the increasing number of competitions and clubs dedicated to knife throwing, indicating a bright future for this segment.

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc is committed to leveraging its resources and network to further enhance the Drago Knives brand, expand its distribution channels, and introduce the sport of knife throwing to a broader audience.

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (Ticker symbol: CAFI), a publicly traded entity presently in the process of a name and symbol transition to become Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. from Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. This transformation accompanies the company's ownership of three distinct subsidiaries entrenched within the domains of sports supplementation, fitness apparatus, and the realm of holistic well-being. These subsidiaries encompass 51, LLC, a distinguished brand specializing in sports supplementation; The Quickness, the proud bearer of a patent for pioneering athletic training equipment, meticulously crafted to amplify linebacker development; and Astound NMN, a beacon of excellence within the anti-aging sector, heralding the era of DNA reparation through its premium supplements. Guided by an unwavering commitment, Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. remains at the forefront of ingenuity, consistently presenting avant-garde solutions infused with state-of-the-art technology, poised to empower individuals in their pursuit of fitness and holistic health aspirations. Furthermore, Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. remains actively engrossed in the pursuit of strategic acquisitions, aimed at fortifying its portfolio by incorporating profit-generating enterprises into its fold.

Founded by Dragan Zivotic, Drago Knives, LLC, is based in Florida and specializes in the design and manufacture of high-quality throwing knives. With a patent-pending design, Drago Knives aims to make knife throwing accessible and enjoyable for everyone, from beginners to seasoned throwers.

