  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    CPSS   US2105021008

CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.

(CPSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:50:55 2023-01-25 pm EST
9.300 USD   -2.72%
CPS Announces $324.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization
GL
2022CPS Announces New FinTech-Driven Automotive Financing Platform Enhancements
GL
2022Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Announces New FinTech-Driven Automotive Financing Platform Enhancements
CI
CPS Announces $324.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization

01/25/2023 | 03:36pm EST
LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of its first term securitization in 2023. The transaction is CPS's 46th senior subordinate securitization since the beginning of 2011 and the 29th consecutive securitization to receive a triple “A” rating from at least two rating agencies on the senior class of notes.

In the transaction, qualified institutional buyers purchased $324.8 million of asset-backed notes secured by $362.9 million in automobile receivables originated by CPS.   The sold notes, issued by CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2023-A, consist of five classes. Ratings of the notes were provided by Standard & Poor’s and DBRS Morningstar, and were based on the structure of the transaction, the historical performance of similar receivables and CPS’s experience as a servicer.

Note ClassAmount
(in millions)		Interest RateAverage
Life (years)		PriceS&P’s
Rating		DBRS
Rating
A$154.5825.54%0.6599.99610%AAAAAA
B$44.0805.47%1.6899.99354%AAAA(H)
C$57.1615.54%2.3199.98403%AA(H)
D$39.5536.44%3.2899.97740%BBBBBB
E$29.39210.59%4.0399.99588%BBBB(H)

The weighted average coupon on the notes is approximately 6.82%.  

The 2023-A transaction has initial credit enhancement consisting of a cash deposit equal to 1.00% of the original receivable pool balance and overcollateralization of 10.50%. The transaction agreements require accelerated payment of principal on the notes to reach overcollateralization of the lesser of 14.00% of the original receivable pool balance, or 38.00% of the then outstanding pool balance.

The transaction was a private offering of securities, not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, or any state securities law. All such securities having been sold, this announcement of their sale appears as a matter of record only.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis through the securitization markets and service the loans over their entire contract terms.

Investor Relations Contact

Danny Bharwani, Chief Financial Officer
949-753-6811 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 211 M - -
Net income 2021 47,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 926 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 195 M 195 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 792
Free-Float 45,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charles E. Bradley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael T. Lavin President, Chief Operating & Legal Officer
Denesh Bharwani Assistant Controller
Christopher Ryan Terry Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Daniel S. Wood Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.11.41%195
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-10.95%43 320
ORIX CORPORATION6.92%19 994
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL9.94%15 499
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-0.71%7 305
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-9.17%5 821