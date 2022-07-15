Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CPSS   US2105021008

CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.

(CPSS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
10.58 USD   +4.86%
07/15CPS Announces Renewal and Doubling of Credit Facility
GL
07/01CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/30CPS Announces Doubling Of Credit Facility To $200 Million
GL
CPS Announces Renewal and Doubling of Credit Facility

07/15/2022 | 07:31pm EDT
LAS VEGAS, Nevada, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced that it renewed its two-year revolving credit agreement with Citibank, N.A., and doubled the capacity from $100 million to $200 million.  

Loans under the renewed credit agreement will be secured by automobile receivables that CPS now holds, will originate directly, or will purchase from dealers in the future. CPS may borrow on a revolving basis through July 15, 2024, after which CPS will have the option to repay the outstanding loans in full or to allow them to amortize for a one-year period.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's expectation that the revolving period will extend for two years, and that an amortization period may follow. The revolving credit agreement amended and renewed on July 15, 2022 provides for both a revolving period and an amortization period to follow, but it is possible that the Company may suffer certain defaults or events of default that would terminate the revolving period or result in acceleration of maturity of the credit extended. In general, such defaults or events of default would result from losses that the Company might incur in the future. In turn, such losses might result from poor performance of receivables acquired or to be acquired by the Company, from increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company’s rights to collect payments from its portfolio; from changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; or from adverse economic conditions, either generally or in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeffrey P. Fritz, Chief Financial Officer
844 878-2777


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 211 M - -
Net income 2021 47,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 926 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 223 M 223 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 758
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charles E. Bradley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey P. Fritz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Ryan Terry Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Michael T. Lavin Executive VP, Chief Operating & Legal Officer
Daniel S. Wood Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.-14.85%213
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-15.21%43 979
ORIX CORPORATION-2.34%19 594
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-32.33%15 035
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED21.54%6 328
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-62.62%5 413