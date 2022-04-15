Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPSS   US2105021008

CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.

(CPSS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
12.00 USD   -2.91%
CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2022 Earnings

04/15/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
Las Vegas, Nevada, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2022 operating results. Those wishing to participate by telephone may dial-in at 877 312-5502, or 253 237-1131 for international participants, approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time. The conference identification number is 3771614.

A replay of the conference call will be available between April 19 and April 26, 2022, beginning two hours after conclusion of the call, by dialing 855 859-2056 or 404 537-3406 for international participants, with conference identification number 3771614. A broadcast of the conference call will also be available live and for 90 days after the call via the Company’s web site at www.consumerportfolio.com.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeffrey P. Fritz, Chief Financial Officer

844-878-2777


