Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPSS   US2105021008

CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.

(CPSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPS to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings

02/10/2022 | 01:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 operating results. Those wishing to participate by telephone may dial-in at 877 312-5502, or 253 237-1131 for international participants, approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time. The conference identification number is 9319729.

A replay of the conference call will be available between February 15 and February 22, 2022, beginning two hours after conclusion of the call, by dialing 855 859-2056 or 404 537-3406 for international participants, with conference identification number 9319729. A broadcast of the conference call will also be available live and for 90 days after the call via the Company’s web site at www.consumerportfolio.com.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeffrey P. Fritz, Chief Financial Officer

844-878-2777 


All news about CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.
01:30pCPS to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings
GL
02/09CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES : CPS Announces $316.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed..
PU
02/09CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
02/03Consumer Portfolio Services Renews $100 Million Revolving Credit Agreement
MT
02/03CPS Announces Renewal of $100 Million Credit Facility
GL
02/03CPS Announces Renewal of $100 Million Credit Facility
GL
02/03Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Announces Renewal of $100 Million Credit Facility
CI
02/02CPS Announces $316.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization
GL
2021CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES : Q3 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
2021CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 184 M - -
Net income 2020 21,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 309 M 309 M -
EV / Sales 2019 16,1x
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 751
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 14,67 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles E. Bradley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey P. Fritz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Ryan Terry Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Michael T. Lavin Executive VP, Chief Operating & Legal Officer
Daniel S. Wood Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.-0.08%309
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED1.99%57 203
ORIX CORPORATION4.58%24 791
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-3.73%23 527
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED-6.70%7 860
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-2.63%7 811