    CPSS   US2105021008

CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.

(CPSS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  21:00 22/07/2022 BST
11.98 USD    0.00%
07/22CPS to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2022 Earnings
GL
07/21CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/21CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
CPS to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

07/22/2022 | 11:38pm BST
Las Vegas, Nevada, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2022 operating results.

Those wishing to participate can pre-register for the conference call at the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BIca2d8dafe11e4a0eab6c314d9b398f1b. Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available beginning two hours after conclusion of the call for 12 months via the Company’s website at https://ir.consumerportfolio.com/investor-relations.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeffrey P. Fritz, Chief Financial Officer

844-878-2777

 


Primary Logo


Financials
Sales 2021 211 M - -
Net income 2021 47,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 926 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 252 M 252 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 758
Free-Float 46,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charles E. Bradley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey P. Fritz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Ryan Terry Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Michael T. Lavin Executive VP, Chief Operating & Legal Officer
Daniel S. Wood Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.-2.28%252
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-10.33%47 357
ORIX CORPORATION-2.43%19 727
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-29.60%15 734
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED31.81%7 055
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-55.47%6 492