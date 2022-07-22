CPS to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2022 Earnings
07/22/2022 | 11:38pm BST
Las Vegas, Nevada, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2022 operating results.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.