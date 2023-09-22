Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Nasdaq: CPSS

Investor Presentation As of June 30, 2023

  • Consumer finance company focused on sub-prime auto market
  • Established in 1991. IPO in 1992
  • Through June 30, 2023, approximately $20.7 billion in contracts originated
  • Headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada. Branches in California, Nevada, Illinois, Virginia and Florida
  • Approximately 803 employees as of June 30, 2023
  • $733.5 million contract originations in six months ended June 2023; $1.9 billion contract originations in 2022
  • $2.9 billion outstanding managed portfolio as of June 30, 2023 (excludes third party receivables)

(1) Pre-tax income as a percentage of average managed portfolio for the period.

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Interest Income

11.4%

12.3%

Mark to Fin. Recs. at FV

-

0.8%

Servicing and Other Income

0.3%

0.3%

Interest Expense

(4.9%)

(3.0%)

Net Interest Margin

6.8%

10.2%

Provision for Credit Losses

1.3%

1.3%

Core Operating Expenses

(5.5%)

(6.0%)

Pretax Return on Assets

2.6%

5.5%

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

12.0%

12.4%

0.6%

(0.2%)

0.4%

0.3%

(3.4%)

(3.5%)

9.5%

9.0%

1.1%

0.7%

(6.1%)

(6.6%)

4.6%

3.1%

  1. As a percentage of the average managed portfolio. Percentages may not add due to rounding.

