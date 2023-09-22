(1) Pre-tax income as a percentage of average managed portfolio for the period.
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Interest Income
11.4%
12.3%
Mark to Fin. Recs. at FV
-
0.8%
Servicing and Other Income
0.3%
0.3%
Interest Expense
(4.9%)
(3.0%)
Net Interest Margin
6.8%
10.2%
Provision for Credit Losses
1.3%
1.3%
Core Operating Expenses
(5.5%)
(6.0%)
Pretax Return on Assets
2.6%
5.5%
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
12.0%
12.4%
0.6%
(0.2%)
0.4%
0.3%
(3.4%)
(3.5%)
9.5%
9.0%
1.1%
0.7%
(6.1%)
(6.6%)
4.6%
3.1%
As a percentage of the average managed portfolio. Percentages may not add due to rounding.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company's business is to provide purchase and service retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and, to a lesser extent, by select independent dealers in the United States in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. Through its automobile contract purchases, it provides indirect financing to the customers of dealers. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers from traditional sources, such as commercial banks, credit unions, and the finance companies affiliated with automobile manufacturers. It also originates vehicle purchase money loans by lending directly to consumers. It offers over eight different financing programs and prices each program according to relative credit risk. Its financing programs include First Time Buyer, Mercury / Delta, Standard, Alpha, Alpha Plus, Super Alpha and Preferred.