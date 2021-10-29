Q1 2021 Investor Presentation
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.
Nasdaq: CPSS
Investor Presentation As of March 31, 2021
Consumer finance company focused on sub-prime auto market
Established in 1991. IPO in 1992
Through March 31, 2021, approximately $17.2 billion in contracts originated
Headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada. Branches in California, Nevada, Illinois, Virginia and Florida
Approximately 783 employees as of March 31, 2021
$205.5 million contract originations in Q1 2021; $742.6 million contract originations in 2020; $1.0 billion contract originations in 2019
$2.1 billion outstanding managed portfolio as of March 31, 2021
$8.00
$6.00
$4.00
$2.00
$0.00
Total Managed Portfolio
($ in mm)
$2,500
$2,000 $1,500
$1,000
New Contract Purchases
($ in mm)
$300 $250 $200 $150 $100 $50
2.0%
Return on Managed Assets
(1)
1.0%
0.0%
CPS Systems
Proprietary Applications
Credit
Bureaus
Automobile
Credit
Originations System
Application
Dealership
Credit
Decisioning
AOA / DOA
Decline or
Approval / Pricing
Underwriting
Underwriting
Package
Shop --
Negotiate --
Receivables
Apply for Credit
Accounting
System
Servicing and Collections
Servicing Activities - Five Branch Locations
System
Customer Contact -
Workflow Management
Auto Consumers
Results influenced by transition to fair value accounting, early adoption of CECL and the pandemic
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2020
2019
Interest Income
12.4%
13.0%
12.7%
14.0%
Mark to Fin. Recs. at FV
(0.8%)
(1.7%)
(1.3%)
0.0%
Servicing and Other Income
0.3%
0.3%
0.2%
0.4%
Interest Expense
(3.9%)
(4.4%)
(4.4%)
(4.6%)
Net Interest Margin
7.9%
7.2%
7.3%
9.8%
Provision for Credit Losses
0.0%
(0.6%)
(0.6%)
(3.6%)
Core Operating Expenses
(6.4%)
(6.1%)
(5.9%)
(5.8%)
Pretax Return on Assets
1.5%
0.5%
0.9%
0.4%
As a percentage of the average managed portfolio. Percentages may not add due to rounding.
