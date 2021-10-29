Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPSS   US2105021008

CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.

(CPSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q1 2021 Investor Presentation

10/29/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Nasdaq: CPSS

Investor Presentation As of March 31, 2021

  • Consumer finance company focused on sub-prime auto market
  • Established in 1991. IPO in 1992
  • Through March 31, 2021, approximately $17.2 billion in contracts originated
  • Headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada. Branches in California, Nevada, Illinois, Virginia and Florida
  • Approximately 783 employees as of March 31, 2021
  • $205.5 million contract originations in Q1 2021; $742.6 million contract originations in 2020; $1.0 billion contract originations in 2019
  • $2.1 billion outstanding managed portfolio as of March 31, 2021

$8.00

$6.00

$4.00

$2.00

$0.00

Pretax Income ($ in mm)

Total Managed Portfolio ($ in mm)

$2,500

$2,000 $1,500

$1,000

New Contract Purchases ($ in mm)

$300 $250 $200 $150 $100 $50

2.0%

Return on Managed Assets (1)

1.0%

0.0%

CPS Systems

Proprietary Applications

Credit

Bureaus

Automobile

Credit

Originations System

Application

Dealership

Credit

Decisioning

AOA / DOA

Decline or

Approval / Pricing

Underwriting

Underwriting

Package

Shop --

Negotiate --

Receivables

Apply for Credit

Accounting

System

Servicing and Collections

Servicing Activities - Five Branch LocationsSystem

Customer Contact -

Workflow Management

Auto Consumers

  • Results influenced by transition to fair value accounting, early adoption of CECL and the pandemic

Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2020

2019

Interest Income

12.4%

13.0%

12.7%

14.0%

Mark to Fin. Recs. at FV

(0.8%)

(1.7%)

(1.3%)

0.0%

Servicing and Other Income

0.3%

0.3%

0.2%

0.4%

Interest Expense

(3.9%)

(4.4%)

(4.4%)

(4.6%)

Net Interest Margin

7.9%

7.2%

7.3%

9.8%

Provision for Credit Losses

0.0%

(0.6%)

(0.6%)

(3.6%)

Core Operating Expenses

(6.4%)

(6.1%)

(5.9%)

(5.8%)

Pretax Return on Assets

1.5%

0.5%

0.9%

0.4%

  1. As a percentage of the average managed portfolio. Percentages may not add due to rounding.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CPS - Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 21:45:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.
05:47pQ1 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
10/27CPS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS - Form 8-K
PU
10/27CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
10/27Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
10/27Tranche Update on Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on ..
CI
10/27CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27Earnings Flash (CPSS) CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES Posts Q3 Revenue $68.6M
MT
10/27CPS Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
GL
10/26CPS to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
GL
08/24CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 259 M - -
Net income 2021 33,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 148 M 148 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 761
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,53 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles E. Bradley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey P. Fritz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher Ryan Terry Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Michael T. Lavin Executive VP, Chief Operating & Legal Officer
Daniel S. Wood Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.54.25%150
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED39.77%60 219
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL35.03%25 546
ORIX CORPORATION42.32%23 701
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED82.20%8 291
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED22.44%7 955