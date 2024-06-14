CONSUMERS BANCORP, INC. AND CONSUMERS NATIONAL BANK

ANNOUNCE THE APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTOR

The Board of Directors of Consumers Bancorp, Inc. approved the appointment of Joseph A. Gerzina as a Class III director, effective July 11, 2024. Mr. Gerzina was also appointed as director of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Consumers National Bank, effective July 11, 2024. He will also become a member of the Loan Committee, Audit Committee, and Corporate Governance/Nominating Committee.

Gerzina, a Canton, Ohio resident, is retired from a 32-year career in the financial industry. He has worked for several regional and local banks in senior management roles including Senior Vice President and Regional President roles. Gerzina earned a Bachelor of Arts and Science Degree in Business Administration at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, and is also a graduate of Stonier School of Banking at the University of Delaware.

"As a lifetime resident of Stark County and active community volunteer, Joe will provide valuable insight as we work to serve the financial needs of our northeast Ohio markets. His many years in banking give him outstanding financial knowledge and experience that will prove to be a valuable addition to the Board of Directors.

Joe has a history of dedication to his community and currently serves as a director on the boards of the Stark County Port Authority, Stark County Catholic Schools, and Canton For All People. His spirit of volunteerism is consistent with Consumers Bank's mission to make a difference in the communities we serve.

We are very pleased that Joe has joined our Board. He is a community leader who has a vested interest in Consumers Bank's core markets," said Ralph J. Lober II, President & CEO of Consumers Bancorp, Inc. and Consumers National Bank.

Joe Gerzina has been appointed to the Boards of Consumers Bancorp, Inc., and its subsidiary Consumers National Bank.

