  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Consumers Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    CBKM   US2105091050

CONSUMERS BANCORP, INC.

(CBKM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consumers Bancorp : Announces Quarterly Dividend

02/11/2022 | 08:28am EST
Consumers Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:CBKM), the holding company for Consumers National Bank, declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the corporation's common stock in the amount of $0.16 (16 cents) per share on February 9, 2022. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2022. This quarterly dividend reflects an annualized dividend yield of 2.72% based on the stock's closing price of $23.50 on February 8, 2022.

Anyone interested in purchasing Consumers Bancorp stock may visit the Investor Relations website at investor.consumersbank.com to obtain a list of market makers for the stock.

Headquartered in Minerva, Ohio, Consumers National Bank operates 21 full-service bank branches and one loan production office throughout Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Stark, Summit, and Wayne counties.

The information contained in this press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, may be beyond Consumers' control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Although Consumers believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Consumers can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included in this discussion speak only as of the date they are made, and, except as required by law, Consumers undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect Consumers' performance include, but are not limited to: regional and national economic conditions becoming less favorable than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality of assets, changes in levels of market interest rates which could reduce anticipated or actual margins, credit risks of lending activities, the nature, extent and timing of governmental actions and reforms, competitive pressures on product pricing and services and changes in technology.

Disclaimer

Consumers Bancorp Inc. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 13:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30,2 M - -
Net income 2021 8,99 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7,18 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,55x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 74,3 M 74,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,50x
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart CONSUMERS BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Consumers Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ralph J. Lober Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Renee K. Wood Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Laurie L. McClellan Chairman
Derek G. Williams SVP-Training & Sales Development Officer
John P. Furey Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSUMERS BANCORP, INC.12.99%74
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.11%459 132
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.25%396 218
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.14%260 638
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY23.09%229 457
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.16%208 320