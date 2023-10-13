Minerva, Ohio-Consumers National Bank announcedtoday that Tom LaScola has joined the bank as the Wellsville Branch Relationship Officer. He will work with personal and business clients in the Wellsville market to meet their financial goals. LaScola will report to Derek Williams, SVP, Retail Sales & Operations.

"We are pleased to welcome Tom to lead our Wellsville team. His 22 years of banking experience in Wellsville provide him with knowledge of the local market and make him a valuable, trusted partner with his clients," said Williams.

LaScola, a lifelong resident of Wellsville, graduated from Wellsville High School and attended the University of Mount Union, Kent State University, and holds an insurance license. He is an active member of the Wellsville Chamber of Commerce and served as Wellsville's fiscal officer for six years, assistant coach of the high school football team for four years, and currently volunteers for the United Way, and the Pelatonia fundraiser.