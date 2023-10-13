Consumers Bancorp : National Bank Adds Tom LaScola As New Wellsville Branch Relationship Officer
October 13, 2023 at 03:17 pm EDT
Consumers National Bank Adds Tom LaScola As New Wellsville Branch Relationship Officer
Minerva, Ohio-Consumers National Bank announcedtoday that Tom LaScola has joined the bank as the Wellsville Branch Relationship Officer. He will work with personal and business clients in the Wellsville market to meet their financial goals. LaScola will report to Derek Williams, SVP, Retail Sales & Operations.
"We are pleased to welcome Tom to lead our Wellsville team. His 22 years of banking experience in Wellsville provide him with knowledge of the local market and make him a valuable, trusted partner with his clients," said Williams.
LaScola, a lifelong resident of Wellsville, graduated from Wellsville High School and attended the University of Mount Union, Kent State University, and holds an insurance license. He is an active member of the Wellsville Chamber of Commerce and served as Wellsville's fiscal officer for six years, assistant coach of the high school football team for four years, and currently volunteers for the United Way, and the Pelatonia fundraiser.
Consumers Bancorp Inc. published this content on 13 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2023 19:16:25 UTC.
Consumers Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Consumers National Bank (the Bank). The Company is engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The Bankâs business involves attracting deposits from businesses and individual customers and using such deposits to originate commercial, mortgage and consumer loans in its primary market area. The Bank also invests in securities consisting primarily of United States government-sponsored entities, municipal obligations, mortgage-backed and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. Its deposit products include business and personal savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time deposits and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The Bankâs primary market area includes Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Mahoning, Stark, Summit, Wayne, and contiguous counties in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The Bank operates online and 21 branch locations.