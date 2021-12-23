Log in
    CMS.PRB   US2105183048

CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY

(CMS.PRB)
CONSUMERS ENERGY : ELECTRIC RATE CASE U-20963

12/23/2021 | 03:37pm GMT
ELECTRIC RATE CASE U-20963*

On March 1, 2021, Consumers Energy filed an application with the Michigan Public Service Commission seeking an increase in its electric generation and distribution rates based on a test year ending December 2022. The request sought authority to recover new infrastructure investments related to the Company's Integrated Resource Plan approved in 2019, distribution system reliability and technology enhancements. On December 22, 2021, a final order was issued by the Michigan Public Service Commission authorizing an increase to Consumers' electric base rates of $27 million effective January 1, 2022, based on a 9.9% ROE. The variance between Consumers' revised brief position and the final order is detailed below.

Company

Final

Explanation of Variance

Item

Brief

Order

B/(W)

(MM)

(MM)

(MM)

1.

Investment

$114

$61

$(53)

Fleet: $(9),

Information Technology: $(9),

Distribution: $(21),

Generation: $(10),

Customer Experience: $(1),

Operations Support: $(3)

2.

O&M

60

22

(38)

Distribution: $(19),

Customer Experience: $(6),

Compensation/Benefits: $(6),

Inflation: $(5),

Information Technology: $(3),

Corporate and Other: $(5),

Fleet: $6

3.

Gross Margin

(26)

(26)

0

4.

Cost of Capital

53

(3)

(56)

ROE 10.5% vs. 9.9%: $(42),

Capital Structure: $(14)

5.

Subtotal

201

54

(147)

6.

Depreciation

NA

(27)

(27)

7.

Total

$201

$27

$(174)

Ratemaking

Existing

Final

Capital Structure %

(U-20697)

Order

Long Term Debt

39.53%

40.00%

Short Term Debt

0.67

0.88

Preferred Stock

0.18

0.16

Common Equity

41.50(1)

41.84(2)

Deferred FIT

17.66

16.54

JDITC/Other

0.46

0.57

100%

100%

Rate Base and

Existing

Final

Return Percentage

(U-20697)

Order

Rate Base (billion) (3)

$11.66

$12.43

Return on Rate Base (%)

5.67

5.62

Return on Equity (%)

9.90

9.90

(1)Equivalent to 51.11% on a financial basis.

(2)Equivalent to 51.02% on a financial basis.

  1. Excludes RPS Renewables of $1.2 billion.

*Electric Rate Case U-20963 can be accessed at the Michigan Public Service Commission's website: https://mi-psc.force.com/s/

Disclaimer

Consumers Energy Co. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 15:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
