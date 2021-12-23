CONSUMERS ENERGY : ELECTRIC RATE CASE U-20963

ELECTRIC RATE CASE U-20963*

On March 1, 2021, Consumers Energy filed an application with the Michigan Public Service Commission seeking an increase in its electric generation and distribution rates based on a test year ending December 2022. The request sought authority to recover new infrastructure investments related to the Company's Integrated Resource Plan approved in 2019, distribution system reliability and technology enhancements. On December 22, 2021, a final order was issued by the Michigan Public Service Commission authorizing an increase to Consumers' electric base rates of $27 million effective January 1, 2022, based on a 9.9% ROE. The variance between Consumers' revised brief position and the final order is detailed below.

Company Final Explanation of Variance Item Brief Order B/(W) (MM) (MM) (MM) 1. Investment $114 $61 $(53) Fleet: $(9), Information Technology: $(9), Distribution: $(21), Generation: $(10), Customer Experience: $(1), Operations Support: $(3) 2. O&M 60 22 (38) Distribution: $(19), Customer Experience: $(6), Compensation/Benefits: $(6), Inflation: $(5), Information Technology: $(3), Corporate and Other: $(5), Fleet: $6 3. Gross Margin (26) (26) 0 4. Cost of Capital 53 (3) (56) ROE 10.5% vs. 9.9%: $(42), Capital Structure: $(14) 5. Subtotal 201 54 (147) 6. Depreciation NA (27) (27) 7. Total $201 $27 $(174)

Ratemaking Existing Final Capital Structure % (U-20697) Order Long Term Debt 39.53% 40.00% Short Term Debt 0.67 0.88 Preferred Stock 0.18 0.16 Common Equity 41.50(1) 41.84(2) Deferred FIT 17.66 16.54 JDITC/Other 0.46 0.57 100% 100%

Rate Base and Existing Final Return Percentage (U-20697) Order Rate Base (billion) (3) $11.66 $12.43 Return on Rate Base (%) 5.67 5.62 Return on Equity (%) 9.90 9.90

(1)Equivalent to 51.11% on a financial basis.

(2)Equivalent to 51.02% on a financial basis.

Excludes RPS Renewables of $1.2 billion.

*Electric Rate Case U-20963 can be accessed at the Michigan Public Service Commission's website: https://mi-psc.force.com/s/