    CMS.PRB   US2105183048

CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY

(CMS.PRB)
Delayed Nyse  -  04/27 03:54:19 pm EDT
99.05 USD   +0.05%
04:43pCONSUMERS ENERGY : Electric rate case u-21224
PU
04/26CONSUMERS ENERGY : Offers New “Mi Clean Air” Program to Offset Natural Gas Carbon Emissions
PU
04/20CMS ENERGY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
CONSUMERS ENERGY : ELECTRIC RATE CASE U-21224

04/28/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
ELECTRIC RATE CASE U-21224*

On April 28, 2022, Consumers Energy filed an application with the Michigan Public Service Commission seeking an increase in its electric generation and distribution rates based on a test year ending December 2023. The request seeks authority to recover costs related to new infrastructure investment primarily in distribution system reliability and cleaner energy resources. The proposed overall rate of return is based on a 10.25% authorized return on equity. In addition, Consumers is requesting recovery through a surcharge of $6 million incurred in 2021 related to certain distribution investments above U-20697 rate levels. The $272 million total request is detailed below.

Company

Item

Filing (MM)

Explanations (MM)

1. Investment $120

Distribution: $76,

Generation: $22,

Working Capital: $13,

Regulatory Assets: $11,

Other: $(2)

2. O&M 55

Distribution: $54,

Demand Response: $8,

Corporate and Other: $2,

Compensation/Benefits: $(9)

3. Gross Margin 49

Migration: $27,

Sales Mix: $8,

Miscellaneous: $14

4. Cost of Capital 42

ROE 10.25% Versus Authorized 9.9%: $27,

Capital Structure: $15

5. Total before surcharge $266

6. Deferral Surcharge 6

7. Total $272

Ratemaking Capital Structure % Long Term Debt Short Term Debt Preferred Stock Common Equity Deferred FIT JDITC/Other

Existing (U-20963)As Filed

Annual CostAfter-Tax Weighted Costs

40.00%

39.57%

3.69% 1.46%

0.88

0.88

2.05 0.02

0.16

0.15

4.50 0.01

41.84(1)

42.18(2)

10.25 4.32

16.54

16.71

0.00 0.00

0.58

0.51 0.03

100%

100%

5.84%(3)

Rate Base and Return PercentageExisting (U-20963)

Rate Base (billion)

$12.43

As Filed $13.75(4)

Return on Rate Base (%)

5.62 5.84

Return on Equity (%)

9.90 10.25

(1)Equivalent to 51.02% on a financial basis. (2)Equivalent to 51.50% on a financial basis. (3)Equivalent to 7.32% pre-tax basis. (4)Excludes RPS renewables of ~$1.1 billion.

*Electric Rate Case U-21224 can be accessed at the Michigan Public Service Commission's website: https://mi-psc.force.com/s/

Disclaimer

Consumers Energy Co. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 20:42:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
