Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Consumers Energy Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMS.PRB   US2105183048

CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY

(CMS.PRB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consumers Energy : Crews Halfway to Fully Restoring Customers

12/17/2021 | 12:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back to News Releases
News Release
Consumers Energy Crews Halfway to Fully Restoring Customers

Jackson, Mich. Friday, December 17, 2021

Consumers Energy aided by out of state crews andfavorable weather conditions today, have restored power to more than half of the more than 190,000 customers impacted by the windstorm that ripped through the state.

About 420 crews, including 76 crews from Indiana, Ohio and Canada, have worked round the clock to restore about 98,000 customers who had their power knocked out due to 65 to 75-mile-per-hour winds.

"We thank our customers for their patience as our restoration efforts continue throughout the day," said Christine Wisniewski, one of Consumers Energy's Officers in Charge for the storm event. "We have made significant progressand are committed to working non-stop to fully restore all of our customers as soon as possible."

Severe winds hit west and northwest lower Michigan late Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning. Winds caused severe damage, knocking down trees, limbs and over 2,400 power lines, snapping 170 poles. We are expecting more than 70 additional contractor crews to our system today.

Customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text 'REG' to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts

Wisniewski urged people to pay close attention while traveling for possible downed wires, and to stay at least 25 feet away from them, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy asks the public to keep a safe distance from crews due to health precautions and to allow them to do their work.

Consumers Energy also asks the public to keep important safety tips in mind:

  • Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.
  • Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.
  • Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.
  • Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.
  • In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer's home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

###

Media Contacts: Terry DeDoes, (517) 243-9908, or Josh Paciorek, 517-243-9036

The next news release is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, Dec.17.

Disclaimer

Consumers Energy Co. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 17:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY
12:09pCONSUMERS ENERGY : Crews Halfway to Fully Restoring Customers
PU
08:39aCONSUMERS ENERGY : Crews Working Overnight Bring Restoration Total to 85,000
PU
12/16CONSUMERS ENERGY : Crews Working Through the Night to Restore Power
PU
12/16CONSUMERS ENERGY : Restoration Efforts to Continue After Severe Windstorm Causes Widesprea..
PU
12/16CONSUMERS ENERGY : Assessing Damage, Preparing for Restoration Efforts After Strong Winds ..
PU
12/16CONSUMERS ENERGY : Strong Winds Knocked Out Power To Customers Along Lakeshore, Crews Mobi..
PU
12/13CONSUMERS ENERGY : Crews Wrapping Up Restoration Efforts Following Windstorm
PU
12/13CONSUMERS ENERGY : Enters Homestretch of the Severe Wind Restoration Event
PU
12/12CONSUMERS ENERGY : Hosting Community Events as Crews Make Progress on Restoration Efforts
PU
12/12CONSUMERS ENERGY : Favorable Weather, Increased Crews Will Help with Restoration Effort Fo..
PU
More news
Chart CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Consumers Energy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
Garrick J. Rochow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rejji P. Hayes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian F. Rich Chief Customer Officer & Senior Vice President
Tamara J. Faber Chief Digital Officer & Vice President-Technology
Jean-Francois Brossoit Senior Vice President-Transformation & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY0.00%0
NEXTERA ENERGY19.55%180 968
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION14.18%80 427
ENEL S.P.A.-19.67%76 369
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.66%71 590
IBERDROLA, S.A.-15.57%68 957