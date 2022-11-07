Consumers Energy : Crews Repairing Wind Storm Damage and Restoring Customers Through the Night

Back to News Releases News Release

Jackson, Mich. Saturday, November 05, 2022

Consumers Energy crews are working through the night to make repairs and restore electric service for customers affected by a powerful wind storm that knocked down trees and damaged electric lines, poles and other equipment across Michigan.

"Consumers Energy was prepared for this storm and had crews ready to respond ahead of this all-day wind event," said Scott McIntosh, Consumers Energy's officer in charge for today's power restoration work. "We had our crews pre-staged across our service area to speed our storm response and we are mobilizing with all hands on deck to make repairs safely and restore service for our customers as quickly as possible."

As of 9 p.m., about 122,000 Consumers Energy customers remain affected by today's weather, featuring wind gusts that reached over 65 mph and more customers may be impacted as high winds persist.

Customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. They can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text 'REG' to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

McIntosh urged people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children and/or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy asks the public to keep a safe distance from crews.

Consumers Energy also asks the public to keep important safety tips in mind:

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here .

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

