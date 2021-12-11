Consumers Energy : Crews Working Through the Night to Restore Power After Severe Winds Sweep Through Michigan

Back to News Releases News Release

Jackson, Mich. Saturday, December 11, 2021

20% of Impacted Customers Restored Within First 8 Hours

Over 322 Consumers Energy restoration crews working through the night after a severe storm featuring high winds over 55 miles per hour swept quickly through Michigan Saturday morning, causing damage and knocking out power to over 150,000 customers. As crews continue assessing the damage caused by the strong winds, they have been able to already restore power to 55,000 customers.

"Our are working safely, tirelessly and efficiently to get the lights on for our neighborhoods and businesses," said Tim Sparks, one of Consumers Energy's Officers in Charge for the storm event. "With the winds settled down, our crews are now able to get up and repair a number of broken poles and downed power lines around the state."

A majority of affected customers are expected to be restored by the end of the day Monday. Customerscan report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text 'REG' to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

The strong winds make access to pole tops and power lines dangerous from bucket trucks, and 322 crews are staged to begin work as soon as they are safely able.

Severe weather swept through Michigan knocking out power along the lakeshore, moving across mid and southern Michigan this morning. The hardest hit areas in Michigan include: Midland, Flint, Carson City, Grand Rapids, Jackson, Greenville, Alma and Ionia. Winds have knocked down trees, limbs, broken 166 poles and damaged over 2,200 power lines.

Sparks urged people to pay attention, especially at night in the dark, and be mindful of downed power lines. If you see one, stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Someone will respond as quickly as possible to secure the scene. Consumers Energy asks the public to keep a safe distance from crews due to health precautions and to allow them to do their work.

Consumers Energy also asks the public to keep important safety tips in mind:

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here .

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer's home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

###

Media Contacts: Katie Carey, 517-740-1739

The next news release is scheduled for 6:00 a.m. Sunday, December 12.