  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Consumers Energy Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMS.PRB   US2105183048

CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY

(CMS.PRB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:10 2022-10-25 pm EDT
90.76 USD   +1.41%
02:27pConsumers Energy : Moving Its Mid-Michigan Operations Center to Windsor Township
PU
10/13Consumers Energy : 2022 ESG & Sustainability Report
PU
09/14Comcast to Source Clean, Renewable Electricity for Half of Michigan Operations
AQ
Consumers Energy : Moving Its Mid-Michigan Operations Center to Windsor Township

10/25/2022 | 02:27pm EDT
News Release
Consumers Energy Moving Its Mid-Michigan Operations Center to Windsor Township

Lansing, Mich. Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Plans to prepare current site for commercial redevelopment

Consumers Energy is relocating the service center where crews are dispatched to serve electric and natural gas customers in mid-Michigan from W. Willow Street in Lansing to Windsor Township. The move to a more accessible site will improve customer response time, positively impact safety and allow for the energy provider's current and future expansion needs.

"Relocating from our 60-year old Lansing Service Center will benefit both customers and co-workers," said Jeff Shingler vice president of operations support at Consumers Energy. "Our customers will see faster response times during electric outages and natural gas incidents and the new facility will provide a more productive environment for our co-workers."

Consumers Energy, the City of Lansing and Windsor Township are currently working on tax revenue sharing and water service agreements that will benefit all three entities. Utility improvements at the site are expected to be done in 2023 with building construction scheduled to begin in 2024.

"Consumers Energy has been an important employer on the northside of the City of Lansing for many years. I look forward to working with them to transition this area of the city, which is in one of our neighborhoods of focus, to a clean and repurposed riverfront area for a great future use. I also am happy that I could work with Windsor Township Supervisor Kern Slucter and Consumers Energy leadership to ensure that this does not negatively affect Lansing's budget due to the tax sharing agreement we have agreed to for utility services. I appreciate the hard work of all involved to ensure the best possible outcome for Lansing and Windsor Twp residents, Consumers Energy workers, and Consumers Energy customers," said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

The new 77-acre site, at 7000 N. Canal Road, Dimondale, provides easy, safe access to highways so crews will no longer have to drive large trucks through neighborhood streets to reach the freeways. Other benefits of relocating the service center include a larger footprint for operations to expand and fewer potential safety hazards between utility vehicles and residents.

More than 200 Consumers Energy employees will report from the service center, which will be built to LEED environmental standards, and the new, modern workspaces will help attract and retain a talented workforce.

Consumers Energy plans to remove the structures from the Lansing site after the relocation is complete and to ensure the site is readied for future commercial growth in Lansing's north side.

"This is truly a win for the mid-Michigan area. It provides mid-Michigan residents with faster emergency services when services are needed most," said Kern Slucter, supervisor for Windsor Charter Township. "The City of Lansing retains much needed tax revenue while transitioning the former site into its new use. Windsor Charter Township will earn new property tax revenue from previously underused vacant land. I applaud Mayor Schor and his team for their forward thinking."

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

###

Media Contacts: Terry DeDoes, 517-243-9908, or Katie Carey, 517-740-1739

Disclaimer

Consumers Energy Co. published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 18:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
