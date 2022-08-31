Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Consumers Energy Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMS.PRB   US2105183048

CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY

(CMS.PRB)
Delayed Nyse  -  10:07 2022-08-30 am EDT
99.49 USD   +2.57%
10:21aCONSUMERS ENERGY : Nearly 75 percent of Consumers Energy Customers Restored by Wednesday Morning
PU
10:21aCONSUMERS ENERGY : Crews Restore Power to Over 105,000 Customers, Plan to Continue Work Overnight
PU
10:01aCONSUMERS ENERGY : Urges Residents to Focus on Safety During Restoration Efforts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consumers Energy : Nearly 75 percent of Consumers Energy Customers Restored by Wednesday Morning

08/31/2022 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back to News Releases
News Release
Nearly 75 percent of Consumers Energy Customers Restored by Wednesday Morning

JACKSON, Mich. Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Hundreds of team members and crews will continue around the clock restoration efforts

By Wednesday morning, Consumers Energy crews have restored nearly 75 percent of customers that were impacted by Monday's damaging thunderstorms. With favorable weather conditions expected for the day on Wednesday, crews will continue their around the clock restoration efforts.

"We've made good progress in the first 36 hours of restoration, getting the lights back on for approximately 124,000 customers," said Greg Salisbury, one of Consumers Energy's Officers in Charge for the storm restoration work. "We know how frustrating power outages can be, but our customers should know that our team is committed to finishing our work as quickly and as safely as possible. We are grateful for our customers' continued patience and cooperation."

The energy provider is on track to meet theirgoal of returning power to most of the remaining impacted customers by the end of the day Wednesday. Some work will continue into Thursday in communities most badly damaged by this week's high winds.

To support customers affected by the storm, Consumers Energy is providing water and ice to people in Jackson from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, and ice cream to Battle Creek residents from 4 to 6 p.m. The public can learn more on Consumers Energy's Facebook page: Facebook.com/ConsumersEnergyMichigan.

Salisburyalso encouraged the public to continue looking out for potentially deadly downed power lines. Salisbury urged people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children and pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

It's also important to stay away from anything a downed power line is touching. Consumers Energy urges the public to also keep these important safety tips in mind:

  • Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.
  • Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.
  • Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.
  • Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.
  • In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

Customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. They can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text 'REG' to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

###

Media Contact: Josh Paciorek, 517-243-9036, Terry DeDoes, 517-243-9908

The next news release is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

For more information about Consumers Energy,go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Disclaimer

Consumers Energy Co. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 14:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY
10:21aCONSUMERS ENERGY : Nearly 75 percent of Consumers Energy Customers Restored by Wednesday M..
PU
10:21aCONSUMERS ENERGY : Crews Restore Power to Over 105,000 Customers, Plan to Continue Work Ov..
PU
10:01aCONSUMERS ENERGY : Urges Residents to Focus on Safety During Restoration Efforts
PU
08/30CONSUMERS ENERGY : Restores Nearly 40,000 Customers Overnight
PU
08/30CONSUMERS ENERGY : Crews Begin Restoration Efforts After Powerful Storms Knock Out Power
PU
08/11CONSUMERS ENERGY : 2022 Carbon Disclosure Project Climate Report
PU
08/11CONSUMERS ENERGY : 2022 Carbon Disclosure Project Water Report
PU
08/05CONSUMERS ENERGY : Crews Restore Power to Three-Fourths of Homes, Businesses After Severe ..
PU
08/04CONSUMERS ENERGY : Nearly 2/3rds of Consumers Energy Customers Restored as Crews Continue ..
PU
08/04CONSUMERS ENERGY : Crews Continue to Make Progress on Restoration Efforts
PU
More news
Chart CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Consumers Energy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
Garrick J. Rochow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rejji P. Hayes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian F. Rich Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Tamara J. Faber Vice President-Information Technology
Melissa M. Gleespen Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY-8.82%0
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.20%168 382
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.65%82 910
SOUTHERN COMPANY13.12%82 468
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.81%68 548
IBERDROLA, S.A.2.26%66 522