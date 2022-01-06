Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Consumers Energy Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMS.PRB   US2105183048

CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY

(CMS.PRB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consumers Energy : Provides $1 Million to Help Michigan Residents Stay Warm This Winter

01/06/2022 | 11:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back to News Releases
News Release
Consumers Energy Provides $1 Million to Help Michigan Residents Stay Warm This Winter

Jackson, Mich. Thursday, January 06, 2022

Assistance Available Through Nonprofits; Call 2-1-1 to Learn More

As cold weather blankets Michigan this week, Consumers Energy is providing $1 million in new assistance to help customers in need stay warm.

"Consumers Energy is committed to helping our friends and neighbors through this Michigan winter and all seasons," said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy's senior vice president and chief customer officer. "These new dollars will enroll customers in programs that help them build brighter futures and stay safe and warm in their homes."

The $1 million will be distributed equally by the United Way of Jackson County and TrueNorth Community Services, two Michigan nonprofits with long histories of helping Consumers Energy customers. They will enroll people in programs that help with energy bills and provide a roadmap to self-sufficiency.

Consumers Energy has worked to help customers and communities in several ways, committing nearly $20 million in the last two years in assistance for households and small businesses. That includes $3.5 million to establish a new pilot program for low-income households that will start late this year.

The best way for people to get help is to call 2-1-1, a free service that connects people with nonprofit agencies in their communities. Other sources of assistance include:

Consumers Energy's contributions add to tens of millions of dollars that have come into Michigan since last year through pandemic relief and federal and state stimulus programs. Rich encouraged people to reach out to 2-1-1 if they face any challenges, from energy bills to other household needs.

"We know it can be intimidating to ask for assistance, particularly for families that haven't faced financial hardship before. But people should remember that getting that important help can start with a single phone call," Rich said.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

# # #

Media Contacts: Brian Wheeler, 517-740-1545, or Josh Paciorek, 517-243-9036

Disclaimer

Consumers Energy Co. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 16:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY
11:08aCONSUMERS ENERGY : Provides $1 Million to Help Michigan Residents Stay Warm This Winter
PU
2021CONSUMERS ENERGY : New, Innovative Economic Development Rate Will Help State Grow Business..
PU
2021CONSUMERS ENERGY : Electric rate case u-20963
PU
2021CONSUMERS ENERGY : in Storm Restoration Homestretch, Has Restored Power to More Than 90 Pe..
PU
2021CONSUMERS ENERGY : Continues Storm Restoration Work, Hosting Customer Appreciation Events ..
PU
2021CONSUMERS ENERGY : More than Two Thirds of Consumers Energy Customers Restored After Succe..
PU
2021CONSUMERS ENERGY : Crews Continue Strong Momentum Restoring Customers Today
PU
2021CONSUMERS ENERGY : Crews Halfway to Fully Restoring Customers
PU
2021CONSUMERS ENERGY : Crews Working Overnight Bring Restoration Total to 85,000
PU
2021CONSUMERS ENERGY : Crews Working Through the Night to Restore Power
PU
More news
Chart CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Consumers Energy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
Garrick J. Rochow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rejji P. Hayes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian F. Rich Chief Customer Officer & Senior Vice President
Tamara J. Faber Chief Digital Officer & Vice President-Technology
Jean-Francois Brossoit Senior Vice President-Transformation & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY0.82%0
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.89%176 063
ENEL S.P.A.1.05%81 948
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.20%79 735
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.48%72 332
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.91%72 147