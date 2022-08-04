Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Consumers Energy Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMS.PRB   US2105183048

CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY

(CMS.PRB)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:55 2022-08-02 pm EDT
98.07 USD   -0.69%
11:18aCONSUMERS ENERGY : Restores Power to Over 32,000 Customers After Severe Storms hit Michigan
PU
08/03CONSUMERS ENERGY : Severe Storms Strike Michigan, Consumers Energy Mobilizing Crews to Begin Restoration
PU
08/02Fitch Rates Consumers Energy Company's FMBs 'A+'
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consumers Energy : Restores Power to Over 32,000 Customers After Severe Storms hit Michigan

08/04/2022 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back to News Releases
News Release
Consumers Energy Restores Power to Over 32,000 Customers After Severe Storms hit Michigan

Jackson, Mich. Thursday, August 04, 2022

Consumers Energy has restored power to over 32,000 homes and businesses after winds that topped 60 mph swept across Michigan yesterday afternoon and evening. The energy provider expects to restore power to a majority of the 51,000 customers affected by the storm by 11 p.m. Thursday, with a few of the hardest hit areas by 9:00 a.m. Friday.

"Our crews made great progress overnight to complete damage assessment and begin restoring customers impacted by the high winds and storm," said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy's officer in charge for today's power restoration work. "Over 177 crews will continue working around the clock today in less than favorable restoration conditions."

With 177 Consumers Energy and contractor crews, and more on the way, are currently working from Lake Michigan to Flint restoring power in 11 southern counties. As of 5:45 a.m., less than 52,000 customers were without power. The majority of outages are in Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Jackson, Calhoun, Washtenaw and Genesee counties.

Consumers Energy crews are working even as more rain continue to hit the state. Restoration times can vary depending on changing weather conditions. Customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. They can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text 'REG' to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

Packard urged people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy asks the public to keep a safe distance from crews.

"Our number one priority is the safety of our crews and customers while this restoration event continues," Packard said. "Please slow down if you come across a Consumers Energy crew so everyone can go home safely."

Consumers Energy also asks the public to keep important safety tips in mind:

  • Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.
  • Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.
  • Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.
  • Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.
  • In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

###

Media should call 1-800-557-4625 to reach a Consumers Energy Media Relations representative 24/7.

Disclaimer

Consumers Energy Co. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 15:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY
11:18aCONSUMERS ENERGY : Restores Power to Over 32,000 Customers After Severe Storms hit Michiga..
PU
08/03CONSUMERS ENERGY : Severe Storms Strike Michigan, Consumers Energy Mobilizing Crews to Beg..
PU
08/02Fitch Rates Consumers Energy Company's FMBs 'A+'
AQ
07/28CONSUMERS ENERGY : 2022 Second Quarter GAAP Reconciliation
PU
07/28CONSUMERS ENERGY : 2022 Second Quarter Results and Outlook
PU
07/22CONSUMERS ENERGY : 2022 waste and landfill avoidance report
PU
07/20CONSUMERS ENERGY : 2021 ESG Scorecard
PU
07/08CONSUMERS ENERGY : Gas rate case u-21148
PU
06/30CONSUMERS ENERGY : 2021 waste and landfill avoidance report
PU
06/23CMS ENERGY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Chart CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Consumers Energy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
Garrick J. Rochow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rejji P. Hayes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian F. Rich Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Tamara J. Faber Vice President-Information Technology
Melissa M. Gleespen Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY-10.12%0
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.39%169 875
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.64%85 320
SOUTHERN COMPANY12.66%82 127
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.58%67 573
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.05%65 800