Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Consumers Energy Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMS.PRB   US2105183048

CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY

(CMS.PRB)
Delayed Nyse  -  02:12:57 2023-02-23 pm EST
87.01 USD   -2.24%
01:49pConsumers Energy Thanks Customers After Ice Storm : ‘We Have All Hands on Deck. We Are Restoring Power'
PU
09:55aConsumers Energy : Crews Restores Power to 47,000 Customers After Major Ice Storm
PU
02/23Consumers Energy : Information relating to Item 14 of the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-236742-01) - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consumers Energy Thanks Customers After Ice Storm: ‘We Have All Hands on Deck. We Are Restoring Power'

02/24/2023 | 01:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back to News Releases
News Release
Consumers Energy Thanks Customers After Ice Storm: 'We Have All Hands on Deck. We Are Restoring Power'

JACKSON, Mich. Friday, February 24, 2023

Consumers Energy's president and CEO thanked customers for their patience this morning as over 500 crews from Michigan and four other states continued their round-the-clock work to restore power after this week's devastating Michigan ice storm. As of 11 a.m., crews have restored power to nearly one third of some 250,000 affected homes and businesses.

"I want to thank those customers who were impacted by this ice storm. Power outages are certainly frustrating, and I appreciate and thank you for your patience," said President and CEO Garrick Rochow. "We have all hands on deck for this restoration effort. That means we have over 500 crews, or more than 1,500 people, in the field, supported by hundreds of people behind the scenes working to restore customers."

Crews from Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Virginia are part of the restoration effort, moving across southern Michigan communities that were blanketed with up to a half-inch of ice. Consumers Energy also will be starting helicopter inspections today to assess damage, including 8,000-plus downed wires, in the hardest-hit areas.

VIDEO: Consumers Energy's president and CEO talks about storm restoration

Consumers Energy projects that a majority of affected customers should have power back by Sunday. Restoration work will continue and be largely complete by the end of the day Monday.

Customers can report an outage and check the status by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter or through the Consumers Energy app. Estimated restoration times can vary based on damage assessments and changing weather conditions.

With sub-freezing temperatures today, Consumers Energy is highlighting 2-1-1 as a resource for basic needs and to learn about local warming centers. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.

Rochow also continued to remind the public to watch for downed wires, urging people to stay at least 25 feet away, keep children and pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text 'REG' to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

Consumers Energy urges the public to keep important safety tips in mind:

  • Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.
  • Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.
  • Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.
  • In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

###

Media Contacts: Brian Wheeler, 517-740-1545, or Katie Carey, 517-740-1739

The next news release is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, February 24.

For more information about Consumers Energy,go toConsumersEnergy.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Consumers Energy Co. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 18:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY
01:49pConsumers Energy Thanks Customers Af : ‘We Have All Hands on Deck. We Are Restoring ..
PU
09:55aConsumers Energy : Crews Restores Power to 47,000 Customers After Major Ice Storm
PU
02/23Consumers Energy : Information relating to Item 14 of the Registration Statement on Form S..
PU
02/23Consumers Energy : Prepared for All-Hands-on-Deck Restoration Effort After Powerful Michig..
PU
02/23Consumers Energy : Continues to Assess Damage, Begins Restoration Process Following Winter..
PU
02/23CONSUMERS ENERGY CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
02/14Fitch Rates Consumers Energy Company's FMBs 'A+'
AQ
01/19Consumers Energy Makes New $25 Million Contribution to Help Michigan Homes and Business..
PR
01/19Consumers Energy : Electric rate case u-21224
PU
01/12CMS ENERGY CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fina..
AQ
More news
Chart CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Consumers Energy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers and Directors
Garrick J. Rochow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rejji P. Hayes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian F. Rich Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Tamara J. Faber Vice President-Information Technology
Melissa M. Gleespen Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY0.24%0
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.83%144 829
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.97%74 567
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.23%72 414
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.64%70 496
ENEL S.P.A.4.57%56 611