  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Consun Pharmaceutical Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1681   KYG2524A1031

CONSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED

(1681)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Consun Pharmaceutical : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

08/24/2021 | 09:34am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 13:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 039 M 315 M 315 M
Net income 2021 559 M 86,4 M 86,4 M
Net cash 2021 1 595 M 246 M 246 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,21x
Yield 2021 6,48%
Capitalization 2 805 M 432 M 433 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 2 583
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart CONSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Consun Pharmaceutical Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,49 CNY
Average target price 6,65 CNY
Spread / Average Target 90,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qian Li Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pei Cheng Fang Chief Financial Officer
Meng An Chairman
Yuan Fu Su Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhong Shi Feng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED37.38%432
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.26.76%25 077
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.28.19%24 579
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.97%23 560
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-15.70%11 909
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.0.76%11 250