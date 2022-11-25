EQS-Ad-hoc: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation

CONSUS Real Estate AG: Agreement with bondholder group of Adler Group S.A. on provision of secured debt financing



25-Nov-2022 / 20:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Agreement with bondholder group of Adler Group S.A. on provision of secured debt financing

Berlin, 25 November 2022 – Consus Real Estate AG (“Consus”), together with its parent company Adler Group S.A. (“Adler Group”) and ADLER Real Estate AG, today entered into an agreement with certain Adler Group bondholders to provide the Adler group of companies with secured debt financing.

The agreement provides the provision of secured debt financing to the Adler group of companies of up to EUR 937.5 million. The loan will accrue payment-in-kind interest at a rate of 12.5% and has a term until 30 June 2025. It will be used in particular to refinance financial indebtedness of Adler Group and its subsidiaries, including financial liabilities of Consus and its subsidiaries in the amount of additional EUR 80 million that will become due in the next few years. The loan is secured by Adler group of companies, including Consus. The provision of debt financing is subject to a positive restructuring opinion, an amendment of the Adler Group bond terms, the provision of the agreed collateral as well as further customary conditions.

Furthermore the Company will repay its convertible bond ISIN DE000A2G9H97 when due.

Notifying Person

Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations

+49 151 23680993

g.moritz@adler-group.com

Berlin, 25 November 2022

Consus Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

Management Board

