Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Consus Real Estate AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CC1   DE000A2DA414

CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG

(CC1)
  Report
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  2022-09-29
0.1600 EUR   -.--%
02:02pConsus Real Estate Ag : Agreement with bondholder group of Adler Group S.A. on provision of secured debt financing
EQ
11/18Consus Real Estate Ag : Advanced negotiations on provision of secured debt financing
EQ
08/11Adler Group Sells Two Frankfurt Projects At Discount To Cut Debt
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CONSUS Real Estate AG: Agreement with bondholder group of Adler Group S.A. on provision of secured debt financing

11/25/2022 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation
CONSUS Real Estate AG: Agreement with bondholder group of Adler Group S.A. on provision of secured debt financing

25-Nov-2022 / 20:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

 

Agreement with bondholder group of Adler Group S.A. on provision of secured debt financing

Berlin, 25 November 2022 – Consus Real Estate AG (“Consus”), together with its parent company Adler Group S.A. (“Adler Group”) and ADLER Real Estate AG, today entered into an agreement with certain Adler Group bondholders to provide the Adler group of companies with secured debt financing.

The agreement provides the provision of secured debt financing to the Adler group of companies of up to EUR 937.5 million. The loan will accrue payment-in-kind interest at a rate of 12.5% and has a term until 30 June 2025. It will be used in particular to refinance financial indebtedness of Adler Group and its subsidiaries, including financial liabilities of Consus and its subsidiaries in the amount of additional EUR 80 million that will become due in the next few years. The loan is secured by Adler group of companies, including Consus. The provision of debt financing is subject to a positive restructuring opinion, an amendment of the Adler Group bond terms, the provision of the agreed collateral as well as further customary conditions.

Furthermore the Company will repay its convertible bond ISIN DE000A2G9H97 when due.

Notifying Person

Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations

+49 151 23680993

g.moritz@adler-group.com

 

Berlin, 25 November 2022

Consus Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

Management Board




Contact:
Investor Relations
phone +49 30 96535790264
investors@consus.ag

25-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CONSUS Real Estate AG
Am Karlsbad 11
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 403 907 532
E-mail: info@consus.ag
Internet: www.consus.ag
ISIN: DE000A2DA414
WKN: A2DA41
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg
EQS News ID: 1498137

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1498137  25-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1498137&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG
02:02pConsus Real Estate Ag : Agreement with bondholder group of Adler Group S.A. on provision o..
EQ
11/18Consus Real Estate Ag : Advanced negotiations on provision of secured debt financing
EQ
08/11Adler Group Sells Two Frankfurt Projects At Discount To Cut Debt
MT
08/11Institutional investors acquired two development projects in Frankfurt for €166 mi..
CI
06/22Consus Real Estate to Delist from Open Markets in Frankfurt, Munich
MT
06/21Consus Real Estate Ag : Consus Real Estate AG decides to delist from the open market on th..
EQ
06/21Consus Real Estate Ag : Consus Real Estate AG decides to delist from the open market on th..
EQ
05/31Consus Real Estate AG Announces Board Changes, Effective on June 7, 2022
CI
05/30Consus Real Estate Ag : Resignation Boardmember Dr. Bernd Schade and appointment Sven-Chri..
EQ
05/16Consus Real Estate Ag : Loss notification according to Section 92 (1) AktG and value adjus..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4,64 M - -
Net income 2020 -65,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 621 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25,8 M 26,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 5,51x
EV / Sales 2020 392x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 3,66%
Chart CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
Consus Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Axel Horst Harloff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thierry Beaudemoulin Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Zinnöcker Member-Supervisory Board
Sven-Christian Frank Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG-88.57%27
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-12.35%25 023
VONOVIA SE-49.51%20 279
VINGROUP-31.65%9 112
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-41.86%8 880
VINHOMES-42.68%7 889