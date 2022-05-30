Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Consus Real Estate AG
  News
  Summary
    CC1   DE000A2DA414

CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG

(CC1)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05/30 11:36:17 am EDT
0.7560 EUR   +5.00%
04:13pCONSUS REAL ESTATE AG : Resignation Boardmember Dr. Bernd Schade and appointment Sven-Christian Frank
EQ
05/16CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG : Loss notification according to Section 92 (1) AktG and value adjustment in the 2021 annual financial statements
EQ
04/01Next Estate Income Fund III managed by BNPP Real Estate Investment Management Luxembourg SA acquired Franklinhaus Berlin from Consus Real Estate AG.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CONSUS Real Estate AG: Resignation Boardmember Dr. Bernd Schade and appointment Sven-Christian Frank

05/30/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
CONSUS Real Estate AG: Resignation Boardmember Dr. Bernd Schade and appointment Sven-Christian Frank

30-May-2022 / 22:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



 

30-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CONSUS Real Estate AG
Am Karlsbad 11
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 403 907 532
E-mail: info@consus.ag
Internet: www.consus.ag
ISIN: DE000A2DA414
WKN: A2DA41
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1364593

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1364593  30-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1364593&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2019 671 M 724 M 724 M
Net income 2019 -20,9 M -22,5 M -22,5 M
Net Debt 2019 2 695 M 2 906 M 2 906 M
P/E ratio 2019 -47,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 122 M 132 M 132 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 5,51x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 3,66%
Chart CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
Consus Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Axel Horst Harloff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thierry Beaudemoulin Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Zinnöcker Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Schade Chief Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG-48.57%124
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-9.82%30 566
VONOVIA SE-26.66%29 595
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-14.02%13 059
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-17.46%12 453
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-31.15%10 827