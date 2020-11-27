Consus Real Estate : Financial Report Q3 2020 11/27/2020 | 05:01pm EST Send by mail :

Consus focuses on the development of residential complexes and standardised multi-storey residential construction, which are sold to institutional investors through forward sales. Adler Group (formerly ADO Properties SA), the strategic shareholder of Consus, announced that it intends to change the business strategy of Consus to a build- to-hold approach. Consus has a strategic co-operation agreement with Adler Group where it works together with Adler Group on its residential development portfolio. As part of the agreement, CONSUS has provided a right to Adler Group to allow it to match any offer from a third party on residential development projects worked on together. Thanks to its own construction competence and the digitalisation of construction processes, Consus operates along the entire value chain of real estate de- velopment. Consus delivers the realisa- tion of projects from planning and execution to handover, property management and related services through its subsidiaries Consus RE GmbH and Consus Swiss Finance AG. * RESIDENTIAL * PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL NFA 63% * prosignedformafor UpfrontSales RESIDENTIAL 850* thousand m² * pro forma for signed Upfront Sales NET FLOOR AREA WITH A GDV OF 8.6* billionEuros signedforformapro* SalesUpfront PROJECT DEVELOPMENTS GDV IN TOP 9 CITIES * * pro forma for signed Upfront Sales IN GERMANY 99% 04 05 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS 02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM 03 | CONDENSED NOTES 04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HIGHLIGHTS OF PROJECT DEVELOPMENT Stuttgart VAI CAMPUS STUTTGART Close to the metropolis of Stuttgart, Consus is developing a smart project in a class of its own. Around the former IBM campus, designed by the German architectural legend Egon Eiermann, three neighbourhoods will become a home for more than 3,000 people. Inspired by naturally grown Old Town areas, these will be enjoyable and comfortable spaces for their residents. Shops, restaurants and cafés complete the complex and make it an organic urban residential area committed to the idea of a future worth living in. Düsseldorf BENRATHER GÄRTEN In Düsseldorf, the plot formerly occupied by the Outokumpu steel mill is being developed into a green urban complex with residential and commercial areas. Close to the Baroque-style Benrath Palace, the Benrather Gärten will provide modern, urban housing in the centre of the Rhine- Ruhr metropolitan region. Steidle Architekten (Image is nonbinding) Hamburg HOLSTEN QUARTIER © Schellenberg & Bäumler Architekten - Lindenkreuz Eggert (Image is nonbinding) At the former site of the traditional Hol- sten Brewery in Hamburg, Consus is developing a hip and urban neighbour- hood, in which offices, restaurants, retail and over 1.000 apartments are being built. The neighbourhood creates much- needed living space in the Hanseatic city and breathes new life into the historic site. The Holsten brewery is located in the heart of Hamburg's Altona-Nord district. This area is home to the Neue Mitte Alto- na, a district development and reorgani- sation of the Hamburg-Altona railway junction. In many streets you can still find magnificent buildings from the Wil- helminian period. The development area offers the opportunity to redesign the centre of the district next to the Neue Mitte Altona. 06 07 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS 02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM 03 | CONDENSED NOTES 04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT KEY EVENTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD In the third quarter of 2020, Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus") continued to operate the business through the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Total income of €705.6 million increased year-on-year by 34.4%. Our key performance indicator, EBITDA pre-PPA and pre-one-offs (Adjusted EBITDA), reached €193.2 million leading to an adjusted EBITDA pre-PPA margin of 27.4%. The company reports its figures on a pre purchase price allocation ('PPA') and pre-one-off basis in order to remove the accounting CEO Andreas Steyer and CFO Benjamin Lee left the Management Board of the company on 11 July 2020 and on 26 July 2020 respectively. Andreas Steyer has led the company with strategic straightforwardness and consistency, and Benjamin has financed the strategy and positioned it expertly and sustainably with investors. Adler announced its intention to change the Company' business strategy to focus on build-to-hold as part of the upfront sales, the GDV of the portfolio will be €8.6 billion across 40 projects. Following these upfront sales, Consus will have increased its proportion of residential in developments to over 63%, and its remaining development portfolio of GDV €8.6 billion is almost exclusively in Germa- ny's top 9 cities, with 92% of GDV in Germany's top 7 cities. Gross Asset Value (GAV) according to IFRS amounted to €2.92 billion and the company's market gross asset value (Market GAV) €3.58 billion (year end 2019: €3.62 billion) both reflecting the deconsolidation of the upfront sale announced on 8 May 2020; no adjustments were made for general market values. Pro forma for the other disposal, Market GAV is estimated to be €3.1 billion as at 30 Septem- ber 2020. impact of the acquisitions and highlight the underlying business performance. LTM Adjusted EBITDA reached €252.5 million, reflecting the challenging economic conditions in 2020. On 29 June 2020, Adler Group S.A. (formerly ADO Properties SA) ("Adler") announced that it had exercised its call option to acquire control of Consus followed by an announcement on 6 July 2020 that they had successfully closed the call option and acquired control with a current stake of approx. 65%. In line with the ongoing integration of operations and streamlining of its group structure, Consus completed the acquisition of the remaining 25% minority stake (on a fully diluted basis) in Consus RE AG (formerly CG Gruppe AG) ("Consus RE") in July 2020. Subsequently, Consus RE became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Consus and its legal structure was converted to a limited liability company (GmbH) as a further milestone to optimise and simplify the group. combined group. Under the revised business strategy, Consus expects that certain forward sales and upfront sales currently planned for 2020, which would have contributed to the Company's 2020 results, will not be undertaken. For this reason, Consus has withdrawn its guidance of an Adjusted EBITDA of approx. EUR 450m for 2020. Consus is pleased to continue achieving growth and strategic transformation against the backdrop of challenging economic conditions. PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENT Consus is the leading residential real estate developer in Germany's top 9 cities with a portfolio of €10.6 billion as at 30 September 2020 across 48 projects. The closing of the acquisition of the large-scale development project 'Grand Central' in the city centre of Düsseldorf resulted in a GDV increase of €0.6 billion. Pro-forma for the announced DEVELOPMENT OF INCOME STATEMENT ITEMS Q1-3 2020 Q1-3 2019 Change in k€ in k€ in % Total income 705,553 525,040 34.4% - Income from letting activities 9,990 13,702 -27.1% - Income from real estate inventory disposed of 344,601 186,535 84.7% - Income from property development 306,189 313,725 -2.4% - Income from service, maintenance and management activities 44,773 11,079 >100 Change in project-related inventory -83,454 83,613 -199.8% Overall performance 622,099 608,653 2.2% EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, 158,437 220,187 -28.0% depreciation and amortisation) Adjusted EBITDA (pre PPA and one-off expenses) 193,216 285,192 -32.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.4 54.3 -26.9 Financial result -195,342 -172,166 13.5% Consolidated net income -37,224 29,326 n/a 08 09 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS 02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM 03 | CONDENSED NOTES 04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS In the first nine months of 2020, the Group generated a total income of €705.6 million (Q1-3 2019: €525.0 million) with an overall performance of €622.1 million (Q1-3 2019: €608.7 million). Revenues from letting activities provided €10.0 million (Q1-3 2019: €13.7 million) and remained on a stable lower level as a non-core business of Consus. The Adjusted EBITDA (pre-purchase price allocation and one-off expens- es) amounted to €193.2 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020 (Q1-3 2019: €285.2 million), based off a reported EBITDA of €158.4 million (Q1-3 2019: €220.2 million). The EBITDA contribution came mainly from the development projects and capitalised interest, with a small contribution from letting and services activities. Other operating expenses amounted to €56.0 million in the first nine months and are higher than in the same period of 2019 (€48.8 million) due to increased expenditures for strategic transformation initiatives such as the integration programs. The Consolidated Net Income of €-37.2 million in the first nine months of 2020 (Q1-3 2019: €29.3 million) was mainly caused by higher construction expenditures as well as financial expenses. payments on land and invests and others. Prepayments related to land and construction increased as projects were forward sold and constructed, demonstrating the strength of our forward sale focused business model. Total financing liabilities increased to €3,006.7 million (31 December 2019: €2,850.5 million), not reflecting the (pre- liminary) purchase price receivable of €339.7 million from the Gröner upfront sale. After considering this receivable, total financing liabilities decrease to €2,666.9 million and are below the level of year end 2019. Net debt increased to €2,876.9 million (31 December 2019: €2,699.9 million) mainly caused by lower amount of debt outstanding to financial institutions, which decreased by €540.4 million, but higher amount of debt outstanding to our shareholder Adler, which were not available at year end 2019, amounting to €696.5 million. The Adler loans will have a very positive impact on our future financial result, because of materially lower interest rates than from financial institutions. In addition, the preliminary purchase price receivable of €339,7 million from the Gröner upfront sale had not been received as per the reporting date. The majority of this amount will be used to further reduce the debt to financial institutions in Q4 2020. After deducting the preliminary purchase price receivable pro forma net debt is €2,537.2 million. Total equity amounted to €1,035,018 million (31 December 2019: €1,064.4 mil- lion) at the reporting date. OUTLOOK Consus continues to believe that German residential real estate in the top 9 cities will prove to be one of the most robust asset classes despite the coronavirus pandemic. The proportion of Consus' GDV within the top 9 cities has increased during the year and now stands at 99%. The second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic infections started in Q3 2020. Consus cannot conclusively assess the effects on Consus from the impact on the overall economic and industry-related developments by the coronavirus. Consus will continue to assess any potential macroeconomic and industry-related impacts as well as any impact on the Group's business, either directly or from reduced economic visibility, and will update the market as appropriate. RISK MANAGMENT Since March 11, 2020, the coronavirus has been classified as a pandemic. A pandemic is an epidemic that spans multiple countries and continents. The World Health Organization (WHO) anticipates a further increase in the number of cases and possible deaths, as well as the number of countries affected, and expresses concern about the spread and severity of the diseases. In the meanwhile, the second wave This also entails increased financial, financing and liquidity risks as well as risks in the project development phases, e.g. in the area of financing, completion and sale of the Consus' projects. The completion can be delayed due to the lack of availability of materials or of our own as well as employees of subcontractors, e.g. because the entry to Germany is prevented by closing the borders. Delayed completions can lead to later cash flows under forward sales contracts or those from condominium sales. There is also a risk of increasing building costs. Upfront sales can be delayed due to economic uncertainty and sales prices achieved may de- cline. Fundamentally, willingness to invest can also diminish in the economic environment shaped by the coronavirus. The coronavirus pandemic is currently being successfully addressed in Germany; however, there is no certainty on whether the incidence of coronavirus will increase again and on the overall impact of the economy and on Consus. Consus continues to actively assess the risks and potential actions. Otherwise, the risk profile of Consus remains materially unchanged and in line with the risks and opportunities outlined in our Consolidated Financial Statements and Group Management Report dated 31 December 2019. However, the material upfront sales of development projects in 2020 as well as refinancing of debt based on loans from the new majority shareholder Adler Group resulted in additional sig- BALANCE SHEET REVIEW The balance sheet remained stable with total assets only slightly decreasing from €4.76 billion as at year-end to €4.75 billion as at 30 September 2020. Investment properties decreased from €384.0 million as at year end to €99.7 million driven by the announced divestments in Q2 2020. Financial assets increased to €168.4 million from €104.7 million as at 31 December 2019 mainly caused by reclassification of receivables from related parties and a higher amount of restricted cash with a term of more than 3 months. Total contract assets net of contract liabilities increased to €408.4 million from €282.0 million as of 31 December 2019 reflecting work in progress on existing forward sales, with prepayments related to forward sales increasing from €483.1 million as of 31 December 2019 to €539.2 million. Total cash, restricted and unrestricted decreased from €150.6 million at year end 2019 to €129.8 million as of 30 September 2020 caused mainly by the increase in prepayments received and net proceeds from borrowings as well as cash consumption in operations in Q1-3 2020. As of 30 September 2020, Consus Group has received a total of €865.4 million (31 December 2019: €788.9 million) in prepayments from forward sales including advanced CASHFLOW Consus' net cashflow from operating activities amounted to €-108.8 million as of 30 September 2020 (Q3 2019: €123.3 million), reflecting the ramp-up of construction business and lack of forward sales in the quarter. Investing cash flow was € -48.6 million, primarily reflecting capex spend. From a financing perspective, €713.2 million of debt was repaid, with a further €971.3 million being raised as the company refinances its project debt. The material refinancing of expensive third-party debt through loans from the new majority shareholder Adler Group resulted in a significant reduction of the average interest rate. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS The Annual General Meeting of Consus Real Estate AG was held in Berlin on October 15, 2020 as a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic. All resolutions of the agenda have been approved by a large majority, thus providing full support for the company's strategy. of the coronavirus justify these concerns. The situation is considered being very serious on part of the company. If the coronavirus is suspected or occurs among Consus employees, service providers or suppliers, there may be delays on the construction sites of our projects. The Management Board has assessed the risk from the further spread of the pandemic and the effects on the asset, financial and earnings situation as relevant. An internal crisis team has been established to decide on all necessary measures to be taken and to be managed. The managers and employees of the Consus Group have been informed and instructed about precautionary measures and specific measures to be taken in the event of suspected or occurring illness. The outbreak of the coronavirus and its rapid spread across many countries and continents has led to a change in certain risk estimates made by the Management Board as of December 31, 2019. At the moment, Consus cannot conclusively assess the effects on Consus from the impact on the overall economic and industry-related developments by the coronavirus, but has assumed that the risks in this risk category have generally increased. nificant reduction of the average interest rate. Berlin, 27 November 2020 10 11 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS 02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM 03 | CONDENSED NOTES 04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 12 13 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS 2.1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Note 01/01/- 01/01/- 01/07/- 01/07/- 30/09/2020 30/09/2019* 30/09/2020 30/09/2019* (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) in k€ in k€ in k€ in k€ Income from letting activities 3.7.1 9,990 13,702 1,631 4,978 Income from real estate inventory disposed of 344,601 186,535 4,903 184,135 Income from property development 3.7.2 306,189 313,725 88,462 121,626 Income from service, maintenance and 44,773 11,079 -3,073 3,956 management activities Total income 705,553 525,040 91,923 314,694 Change in project related inventory 3.7.2 -83,454 83,613 39,760 -39,668 Overall performance 622,099 608,653 131,682 275,026 Expenses from letting activities 3.7.1 -5,584 -6,756 -2,464 -1,916 Cost of materials -362,268 -304,340 -70,744 -136,267 Net income from the remeasurement of investment properties - 7,620 - -782 Other operating income 19,440 13,318 8,479 4,836 Personnel expenses -59,279 -49,534 -21,407 -20,152 Other operating expenses 3.7.3 -55,971 -48,774 -8,028 -17,146 EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) 158,437 220,187 37,518 103,598 Depreciation and amortisation -7,250 -6,053 -1,880 -2,734 EBIT* (Earnings before interest and taxes) 151,187 214,135 35,637 100,864 Financial income 3.7.4 27,069 22,393 3,561 9,201 Financial expenses 3.7.4 -222,411 -194,559 -96,593 -74,435 EBT (Earnings before taxes) -44,155 41,969 -57,395 35,630 Income tax expenses 3.7.5 6,932 -12,643 10,927 -10,734 Net income (Earnings after taxes) from continued operations -37,224 29,326 -46,468 24,897 Discontinued operations Net income (Earnings after taxes) from discontinued operations - - - - Consolidated net income -37,224 29,326 -46,468 24,897 Other comprehensive income 80 439 -243 172 thereof non-recycling - - - - thereof will be reclassified to profit or loss 80 439 -243 172 Total comprehensive income -37,144 29,765 -46,711 25,068 * including interest expenses that are capitalized in accordance with IAS 23 (refer to note 3.7.2) 02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM 03 | CONDENSED NOTES 04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Note 01/01/- 01/01/- 01/07/- 01/07/- 30/09/2020 30/09/2019* 30/09/2020 30/09/2019* (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) in k€ in k€ in k€ in k€ Of the net income from continuing op- erations for the period, the following is attributable to: Non-controlling interests -4,190 15,237 4,718 9,481 Shareholders of the parent company -33,034 14,089 -51,187 15,416 Of the total comprehensive income from continuing operations for the pe- riod, the following is attributable to: Non-controlling interests -4,190 15,237 4,697 9,557 Shareholders of the parent company -32,954 14,528 -51,409 15,512 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to shareholders of the parent company arising from: Continuing operations -32,954 14,528 -51,409 15,512 Discontinued operations - - - - Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to non-controlling interests arising from: Continuing operations -4,190 15,237 4,697 9,557 Discontinued operations - - - - Earnings per share from continued operations (basic) in EUR 3.7.6 -0.23 0.10 -0.36 0.11 Earnings per share from continued operations (diluted) in EUR 3.7.6 -0.23 0.09 -0.36 0.10 * Prior year figures adjusted (3.5.2) 14 15 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS 2.2 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Note 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 (unaudited) in k€ in k€ Non-current assets: Investment property 99,681 384,044 Property, plant and equipment 9,009 11,076 Right-of-use assets 10,971 17,144 Goodwill 1,036,489 1,036,489 Other intangible assets 4,385 4,919 Investments accounted for using the equity method 21,065 21,046 Receivables from related parties 3.10 1,007 184 Financial assets 3.7.9 72,009 73,559 Other assets 3.7.9 196 194 Contract assets 3.7.7 23,828 13,856 Total non-current assets 1,278,639 1,562,511 Current assets: Inventory 3.7.8 2,378,493 2,472,621 Trade and other receivables 394,037 41,663 Receivables from related parties 3.10 3,650 109,082 Tax receivables 6,411 11,572 Financial assets 3.7.9 96,434 31,101 Other assets 3.7.9 45,808 28,707 Contract assets 3.7.7 391,047 321,347 Cash and cash equivalents 3.7.12 129,765 150,613 Assets held for sale 26,100 26,100 Total current assets 3,471,744 3,192,805 Total Assets 4,750,383 4,755,315 02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM 03 | CONDENSED NOTES 04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Note 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 (unaudited) in k€ in k€ Equity: Subscribed capital 161,332 136,582 Capital reserves 1,099,882 877,132 Other Reserves -251,303 -81,606 Non-controlling interests 25,107 132,286 Total Equity 1,035,018 1,064,394 Non-current liabilities: Financing liabilities 1,175,789 1,655,621 Provisions 3,211 2,843 Prepayments received 3.9.2 - - Liabilities to related parties 3.10 - 27,500 Other liabilities 16,063 32,572 Deferred tax liabilities 38,313 111,232 Total non-current liabilities 1,233,375 1,829,767 Current liabilities: Financing liabilities 1,134,353 1,194,880 Provisions 9,344 7,426 Trade payables 98,843 97,576 Liabilities to related parties 3.10 715,135 53,299 Tax payables 55,603 53,038 Prepayments received 3.9.2 326,203 305,777 Other liabilities 136,020 95,993 Contract liabilities 3.7.7 6,489 53,166 Liabilities included in a disposal group classified as held for sale - - Total current liabilities 2,481,990 1,861,154 Total equity and liabilities 4,750,383 4,755,315 16 17 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS 2.3 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT Note 01/01/- 01/01/- 30/09/2020 30/09/2019* (unaudited) (unaudited) in k€ in k€ Operating activities: Net profit -37,224 29,326 Tax expense 3.7.5 -6,932 12,643 Profit (loss) before tax -44,155 41,969 Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows: Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment 2,586 3,346 Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets 895 93 Depreciation on right-of-use asset 3,769 2,613 Valuation gains on financial assets -1 - Valuation gains on investment property - -7,620 Financial income 3.7.4 -27,069 -22,393 Financial expenses 3.7.4 222,411 194,559 Other non-cash adjustments 512 2,296 158,948 214,863 Working capital adjustments: Decrease/(increase) in rent and other receivables -336,725 14,110 Decrease/(increase) prepayments, accrued income -1,055 and other assets -11,646 Decrease/(increase) in inventories and contractual assets 3.7.7 -45,220 -285,733 (Decrease)/increase in prepayments on development projects 59,676 193,303 Decrease/(increase) in investment property 310,776 -34,377 (Decrease)/increase in trade, other payables and accruals, contractual liabilities and other liabilities -240,938 19,546 Income tax paid -3,664 2,695 Net cash flow from operating activities -108,792 123,354 Prior year figures adjusted (3.5.2) 02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM 03 | CONDENSED NOTES 04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Note 01/01/- 01/01/- 30/09/2020 30/09/2019* (unaudited) (unaudited) in k€ in k€ Investing activities: Acquisition of consolidated entities, net of cash acquired - -65,238 Purchase of investment property -10,168 -55,632 Loans granted -1,084 -7,500 Capital expenditure on investment property -10,863 -25,036 Proceeds from the sale of PPE & intangibles 187 - Expenditure on other fixed assets -2,530 -1,162 Interest received 3.7.4 986 1,597 Change in financial assets -25,092 -43,041 Net cash flow from investing activities -48,562 -196,010 Financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 971,317 1,409,185 Repayment of borrowings -713,156 -1,075,093 Acquisition of additional shares in consolidated entities -13,599 -13,650 Principal elements of lease payments -3,686 -2,805 Interest paid 3.7.4 -104,369 -178,218 Net cash flow from financing activities 136,507 139,419 Cash effective change in cash and cash equivalents - - from discontinuing operations Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents -20,848 66,762 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents - - Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 150,613 91,603 Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2019 129,765 158,365 Prior year figures adjusted (3.5.2) 18 19 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS 2.4 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Subscribed Capital Retained Other capital reserves earnings reserves in k€ in k€ in k€ in k€ 01/01/2020 136,582 877,132 -44,059 -36,149 Profit for the period - - -33,034 - Other comprehensive income - - - - Total comprehensive income for the period - - -33,034 - Conversion Notice Convertible Loan - - - - Transactions with minority shareholders without - - - - change of control Consolidation of entities with - - - - minority interest Deconsolidation of entities with minority interest - - - - Effects from PPA finalisation Share transfer 24,750 222,750 - -136,744 Reversal of guaranteed dividend - - - - 30/09/2020 161,332 1,099,882 -77,093 -172,893 OCI Total NCI Total Equity in k€ in k€ in k€ in k€ 01/01/2020 -1,397 932,108 132,286 1,064,394 Profit for the period - -33,034 -4,190 -37,224 Other comprehensive income 80 80 - 80 Total comprehensive income for the period 80 -32,954 -4,190 -37,144 Conversion Notice Convertible Loan - - - - Transactions with minority shareholders - without change of control - - - Consolidation of entities with minority interest - - 3,759 3,759 Deconsolidation of entities with minority interest -6,497 -6,497 Effects from PPA finalisation - - - - Share transfer - 110,756 -110,756 - Reversal of guaranteed dividend - - 10,505 10,505 30/09/2020 -1,317 1,009,910 25,107 1,035,018 02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM 03 | CONDENSED NOTES 04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Note Subscribed Capital Retained Other capital reserves earnings reserves in k€ in k€ in k€ in k€ 01/01/2019 134,040 904,233 -24,500 -8,649 Profit for the period - - 14,089 - Other comprehensive income - - - - Total comprehensive income for the period - - 14,089 - Conversion Notice Convertible Loan 2,541 16,436 - - Transactions with minority shareholders - -57,051 - - without change of control Consolidation of entities with 3.5 - - - - minority interest Effects from PPA finalisation - - - 1,335 30/09/2019 136,582 863,618 -10,411 -7,314 Note OCI Total NCI Total Equity* in k€ in k€ in k€ in k€ 01/01/2019 -1,828 1,003,295 148,600 1,151,895 Profit for the period - 14,089 15,237 29,326 Other comprehensive income 439 439 - 439 Total comprehensive income for the period 439 14,528 15,237 29,765 Conversion Notice Convertible Loan - 18,977 - 18,977 Transactions with minority shareholders without change of control - -57,051 -9,879 -66,930 Consolidation of entities with minority interest 3.5 - - 3,622 3,622 Effects from PPA finalisation - 1,335 -1,963 -628 30/09/2019 -1,389 981,085 155,617 1,136,702 Prior year figures adjusted (3.5.2) By exercising the authorized capital with resolution of 17 June 2020, the company increased its share capital by €24,750,000 to €161,331,507 by issuing a total of 24,750,000 bearer shares with a proportionate amount of the share capital of €1.00 per share. The difference to the selling price of €10.00 per share is reflected in the capital reserve and amounts to in total €222,750,000. The increase in minority interests results from the first-time consolidation of 11 new entities (Grand Central). Die decon- solidation of minority interests is a correction in presentation in relation to the purchase of the non-controlling interests in Consus RE GmbH in Q2 2020. 20 21 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS 02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM 03 | CONDENSED NOTES 04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONDENSED NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 100% Consus Real Estate AG 93% Consus Consus RE GmbH Swiss Finance AG Berlin Zug, Switzerland Note: Consus RE GmbH was formerly CG Gruppe AG. Name changed on 17 September 2020. Consus Swiss Finance AG was formerly SSN Group AG. Name changed on 21 August 2019. Consus RE GmbH (formerly CG Gruppe) and Consus Swiss Finance AG (formerly SSN Group) together are referred to as Consus Development. The Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income is prepared according to the nature of expense method. The presentation of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position distinguishes between current and non-current assets and current and non-current liabilities. Assets and liabilities falling due within one year are classified as current. The Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and those of its subsidiaries are prepared according to uniform accounting policies. In the process, the principles are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the adoption of new standards, interpretations and amendments adopted with effect from 1 January 2020 (see section 3.5.1). These Condensed Interim Financial Statements shall therefore be read together with the Group's consolidated financial statements 2019. General information on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of Consus Real Estate AG have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for interim reporting adopted and issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as adopted by the European Union. Based on the option under IAS 34.10, the notes to the interim financial statements were presented in condensed form. 3.4 FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS When determining the fair value of assets and liabilities, the Group uses directly observable market data. If no observable market data is available, fair values are determined using valuation techniques. For the valuation of real estate inventory for example future expenses as well as the future selling price are key inputs. Deriving the fair value of financial liabilities heavily depends 3.1 INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY Consus Real Estate AG ("the Company", "Consus" or "the Parent Company", together with its subsidiaries 'the Group') is a public limited company incorporated under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany. The registered address of the Company is Kurfürstendamm 188-189, 10707 Berlin. The Company is registered under the commercial register number HRB 191887B in the commercial register of the district court of Berlin-Charlottenburg. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements as at and for the nine months ended 30 September 2020, comprise the Company and its subsidiaries. On 6 July 2020 ADO Properties S.A., subsequently renamed in Adler Group S.A. ("Adler"), announced that it had successfully settled the call option and obtained control of Consus. As a result, Adler currently holds approximately 65,1% in the Company and announced its intention to make an offer to all Consus shareholders to acquire their Consus shares by way of a voluntary public tender offer in the form of an exchange offer. 3.2 BUSINESS ACTIVITIES The Company specializes in the acquisition, development, management, use and sale of real estate and land rights in Germany through a number of shareholdings. The Group focuses its business activities primarily on the functions of real estate development as well as some investment property, in which it covers the entire value chain together with experienced partners. The Company has been operating within the real estate sector since November 2016. The Group's principal subsidiaries as at 30 September 2020 are set out below. Unless otherwise stated, they have share capital consisting solely of ordinary shares that are held directly by the Group, and the proportion of ownership interests held equals the voting rights held by the group. Germa- ny is their principal place of business. In June 2020 Consus Real Estate AG acquired the remaining minority shares of Consus RE GmbH (until 17 September 2020 Consus RE AG), which were held by Christoph Gröner or his related parties. They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019. Selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant for understanding the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019. 3.3 ACCOUNTING POLICIES The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in thousands of Euro (€). Rounding differences may occur in respect of individual amounts or per- centages. The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements are comprised of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Posi- tion, the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity and the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows as at and for the nine months period ended 30 September 2020. on inputs such as the applied market interest rates. The fair value hierarchy categorizes the inputs used in valuation techniques into three levels, based on their proximity to the market: Level 1: The (unadjusted) quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the entity can access at the measurement date. Level 2: Inputs other than quoted market prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. the price) or indirectly (i.e. derived from the price). Level 3: Measurement parameters based on unobservable inputs for the asset or liability. In case the inputs used to measure fair value are categorized into different levels of the fair value hierarchy, the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the level of the lowest level input that is significant to the entire measurement. 22 23 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 The fair value hierarchy can be summarized as follows: Fair value hierarchy Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Purchase price allocation in the context of business x combinations Investment properties x Financing liabilities x Derivatives x Assets held for sale x 3.5 CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND OTHER ADJUSTMENTS 3.5.1 NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS, INTERPRETATIONS AND AMENDMENTS Consus has fully implemented all new standards, interpretations and amendments with effect from 1 January 2020. The amendments of IFRS 3 will be considered for future business combinations. The amendments of the interest rate benchmark reform at IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7 did not have impacts on the assessment of derivatives, because Consus did not apply hedge accounting. 01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS 3.6 SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION As part of its deleveraging strategy the Company announced on 8 May 2020 a significant sale of assets to companies controlled by Christoph Gröner resulting in share deals of 14 subsidiaries, which left the Group's consolidated financial statements as of 31 May 2020. The transaction resulted in a (preliminary) profit of €53.9 million. The (prelim- inary) purchase price receivable of €339.7 million is included in the balance sheet position Trade and other receivables. In mid of November 2020 a final agreement regarding the purchase price and its payment conditions was reached between the involved parties. The Company is currently determining the final purchase price based on this agreement. On 13/14 August 2020 the final portion of the purchase price of in total €61.1 million including real estate transfer tax and purchase related expenses for 94% shareholding of a group comprised of eleven entities ("Grand Central") was paid and legal ownership was obtained. In addition Consus repaid financial liabilities of the group of in total €83.3 mil- lion, which were subsequently pushed down together with incurred expenses to the acquired entities. The acquired group of companies does not constitute a business operation within the meaning of IFRS 3 and has been presented as a direct real estate acquisition. The costs 02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM 03 | CONDENSED NOTES 04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 3.7 SELECTED EXPLANATORY NOTES 3.7.1 RESULT FROM LETTING ACTIVITIES The following breakdown shows the result from letting activities for the nine months ended 30 September 2020. 01/01/- 01/01/- 30/09/2020 30/09/2019 in k€ in k€ Rental income 9,923 13,702 Income from recharged operating costs 67 - Income from other goods and services - - Income from letting activities 9,990 13,702 Expenses from operating costs -5,532 -6,756 Maintenance expenses - - Other services -52 - Expenses related to letting activities -5,584 -6,756 Net operating income from letting activities 4,406 6,946 Rental income decreased compared to YTD Q3 2019 and decrease relates to the disposal of entities as part of the did not belong to the core business of the Company prior to transaction with Mr. Gröner. the acquisition by Adler Group S. A. A portion of the The latest amendment of IFRS 16 regarding Covid 19- Related Rent Concessions did not have a material impact on the Company's financial statements. of acquiring the properties have been allocated to the individual identifiable assets and liabilities based on their fair values. First time consolidation of the acquired group was 1 September 2020 and the group comprised the following (consolidated) net assets: 3.7.2 INCOME FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT/ CHANGE IN PROJECT RELATED INVENTORY During the first nine months of 2020 no new forward sales contracts were signed. Income from property development resulted from the building progress on existing forward The change in inventory relates to the capitalized production costs for the inventory properties, which include €99.3 million (YTD Q3 2019 €81.5 million) in capitalized interest on Fair Value of Net Assets in k€ Inventory 137,736 Trade and other receivables 951 Cash and cash equivalents 8,437 sales projects. The disposal of projects as part of the transaction with Mr. Gröner contributed €294.4 million to the change in project related inventory. borrowed capital. Deferred expenses 212 Provisions and other non-financial liabilities -659 Financial liabilities -83,442 Trade payables and other payables -585 Net assets 62,650 Non-controlling interests 3,759 Apart from these transactions the Group's consolidated financial statement as of 30 September 2020 remained materially unchanged compared to 31 December 2019. 3.7.3 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Other operating expenses break down as follows: 01/01/- 01/01/- 31/09/2020 31/09/2019 in k€ in k€ Write-offs and allowances on receivables -1,163 -1,006 Consulting and audit fees -18,037 -13,189 Admin expenses -6,300 -3,452 Utility expenses for office space -2,557 -3,184 Marketing expenses -10,547 -15,576 Car and travel expenses -4,435 -5,433 Other taxes -2,690 -6,127 Other expenses -10,241 -808 Total -55,971 -48,774 24 25 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS 02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM 03 | CONDENSED NOTES 04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS During YTD Q3 2020 the increase in operating expenses of the strategic stake acquisition by Adler as well as was primarily in consulting and audit fees as well as admin the implementation of new software tools. The admin ex- expenses compared to the respective prior year period. penses are not fully comparable between the periods due The increase in consulting and audit fees is predominantly to a change in composition. caused by the restructuring of the Group and the impact 3.7.4 FINANCIAL INCOME AND FINANCIAL EXPENSES Financial result can be broken down as follows: 3.7.6 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share from continuing operations is calculated by dividing the income/loss from continuing operations attributable to the shareholders of the parent company by the weighted average number of undiluted shares in the respective financial year. Basic earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations is calculated by dividing the consolidated income/loss for the period attributable to shareholders of the parent company by the undiluted weighted average number of shares in the respective financial year. The weighted average number of ordinary shares is calculated from the number of shares in circulation at the beginning of the period adjusted by the number of shares issued during the period and multiplied by a time-weighting factor. The time-weighting factor reflects the ratio of the number of days on which shares were issued and the total number of days in the period. 01/01/- 01/01/- 31/09/2020 31/09/2019 in k€ in k€ Interest income from bank deposits - 13 Income from fair value changes of derivatives 13,616 6,575 Income from derecognition of derivatives - -60 Interest income from late payments - 39 Interest income from loans 8,573 2,013 Other financial income 4,879 13,813 Total financial income 27,069 22,393 Expense from fair value measurement of embedded derivatives -2,726 -4,782 Interest expense from embedded derivates - - Expense from derecognition of derivatives -1,118 - Interest expense from loans -203,998 -177,209 Interest expense on lease liabilities -300 -320 Other financial expenses -14,268 -12,248 Total financial expenses -222,411 -194,559 Financial result -195,342 -172,166 Total financial income mainly increased because of the un- The increase of interest expense from loans is in part driv- realized gain of €10,450 thousand resulting from the fair en by the coupon on the Consus senior secured bond is- value measurement of the embedded derivative included sued in two tranches of €400 million in Q2 2019 and €50 in the €450 million bond. million in Q4 2019, as well as an overall increase in debt before some subsidiaries were sold to Christoph Gröner as of 31 May 2020. 3.7.5 INCOME TAXES 01/01/- 01/01/- 31/09/2020 31/09/2019* in k€ in k€ Consolidated net income/loss for the period from continuing operations -37,224 29,326 Income/loss from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests -4,190 15,237 Income/loss from continuing operations attributable to shareholders -33,034 14,089 Weighted average number of shares issued, in thousands 145,705 134,997 Basic earnings per share from continuing operations in EUR -0.23 0.10 Number of dilutive potential shares, in thousands - 21,766 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in EUR -0.23 0.09 Consolidated net income/loss for the period from discontinued operations attributable to shareholders - - Weighted average number of shares issued, in thousands 145,705 134,997 Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations in EUR - - Number of dilutive potential shares, in thousands - 21,766 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations in EUR - - Consolidated net income/loss for the period from continuing and discontinued operations attributable to shareholders -33,034 14,089 Weighted average number of shares issued, in thousands 145,705 134,997 Basic earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations in EUR -0.23 0.10 Number of dilutive potential shares, in thousands - 21,766 Diluted earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations in EUR -0.23 0.09 * Prior year figures adjusted Income tax expense and income is broken down by origin as follows: 01/01/- 01/01/- 30/09/2020 30/09/2019* in k€ in k€ Current income taxes -5,006 -1,718 Deferred taxes 11,937 -10,925 Tax result 6,932 -12,643 * Prior year figures adjusted 3.7.7 CONTRACT BALANCES The timing of revenue recognition, invoicing and cash collections results in billed accounts receivables, unbilled receivables (contract assets) and customer advances (con- tract liabilities) on the Statement of Financial Position. In the Group's development activities, amounts are billed as work progresses in accordance with agreed-upon contractual term, either at periodic intervals or upon achievement of contractual milestones. Generally, billing occurs subsequent to revenue recognition resulting in contract assets. However, the Group sometimes receives advances from its customers before revenue is recognized, resulting in contract liabilities. These assets and liabilities are reported on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position on a contract -by-contract basis at the end of each reporting period. Changes in the contract asset and liability balances during the financial year 2019 were not materially impacted by other factors besides as laid out below. 26 27 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS The following table provides information about contract assets and contract liabilities from contracts with customers: Book value as of: Book value as of: 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 in k€ in k€ Net contract assets - non-current 23,828 13,856 Gross contract assets - non-current 23,828 13,856 Prepayments received on non-current contract balances - - Net contract assets - current 391,047 321,347 Gross contract assets - current 871,525 619,430 Prepayments received on current contract balances -480,479 -298,083 Net contract liabilities -6,489 -53,166 Gross contract liabilities - current 52,226 131,855 Prepayments received on current contract liabilities -58,715 -185,021 Net contract assets (liabilities) 408,386 282,037 02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM 03 | CONDENSED NOTES 04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Accrued costs for obtaining Forward Sales contracts were specific contract to which it relates. The corresponding ex- recorded as other assets in prior periods with a remaining penses accounted for as other operating expenses during book value of €6.7 million at the end of Q3 2020. The asset the half year amounted to €2.2 million. is amortised on a straight-line basis over the lifetime of the Financial assets can be broken down as follows: 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 current non-current in k€ in k€ in k€ Other loans 37,452 10,355 18,321 Restricted cash 30,039 29,290 42,092 Deposits 5,120 45 247 Derivative financial instruments 894 30,617 21,468 Other financial assets 22,930 479 22,127 Shares in non-consolidated companies - 1,224 404 Total 96,434 72,009 104,659 No impairments for credit risks in accordance with IFRS 9 Furthermore, the value-at-risk is secured by the underlying were made in respect of contract assets in the nine months properties, for which ownership transferral can be delayed of 2020. This is due to the circumstances that the credit until final receipt of the agreed purchase price. default risk of the contractual partners is relatively low. 3.7.8 INVENTORY Inventory also includes the land from forward sales and can be broken down as follows: 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 in k€ in k€ Carrying amount of inventories 2,378,493 2,472,621 - thereof Real Estate "Institutional" 1,520,829 1,528,728 - thereof Real Estate "Parking" 28,829 26,822 - thereof Real Estate "Apartments for sale" 819,168 871,977 - thereof Real Estate "Other construction work" 966 33,582 - thereof other inventory: not development 8,700 11,513 Approx. 70% of the inventory is pledged as underlying financing liabilities by Adler Group companies resulted in a security provided for loan agreements. The repayments of respective release of securities. 3.7.9 OTHER ASSETS Other Assets can be broken down as follows: 31/09/2020 31/12/2019 in k€ in k€ Accruals 6,938 3,150 Receivables from other taxes 16,802 10,291 Prepayments made 3,101 3,809 Assets recognised from costs to obtain or fulfil a contract 6,700 8,926 Other assets 12,463 2,725 Total 46,004 28,900 Other loans increased because loans due from related parties as of 31 December 2019 were reclassified to financial assets as of 30 September 2020, because the respective 3.7.10 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS During 2019, the company placed a bond, in two tranches, with a total nominal amount of €450,000 thousand, from which a derivative (option for early repurchase of the bond) was split off with a fair value at the time of issue totalling €13,397 thousand. The bond is measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method and had a book value of €456,900 thousand as of 30 September 2020. The carrying amount of the derivative shown as a financial asset was €27,828 thousand as of 30 September 2020. The nominal amount of the convertible bond as of 30 Sep- tember 2020 was €119,600 thousand after the repayment of €54,100 thousand made in the third quarter due to the change of control at Consus Real Estate AG and the book value as of 30 September 2020 was €115,937. The embedded derivative had a fair value of €13,105 thousand at the end of YTD Q3 2020, which was shown in the financing lia- bilities. The convertible bond is valued using an option price model. Key input factors in the valuation are the share price and the volatility of the share price. debtors did not qualify anymore as related parties at 30 September 2020. In some cases, the bonds concluded by Consus Development contain embedded derivatives, which must be measured at fair value through profit or loss separately from their host contract. These embedded derivatives are termination options that allow Consus Development to repay the respective bonds before the actual due date. Termination options are assessed using an option pricing model (binomial model). The main input factors in the option price model used are volatility and the refinancing interest rate on the valuation date. As at 30 September 2020, the market value of the derivatives was €3.7 million. The following abbreviations are used for the measurement categories: • FVTPL: Fair Value through Profit and Loss • AC: Amortised Cost Debt FVOCI: Debt investments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income

Equity FVOCI: Equity investments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income Financial assets and liabilities by measurement category and class are shown in the following table. 28 29 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS VALUATION CATEGORIES ACC. Category acc. Carrying Nominal Amortised to IFRS 9 value as of value costs 30/09/2020 in k€ in k€ in k€ Non-current financial assets: - Investments FVOCI - equity - - Non-current financial assets: 41,392 Other Amortised cost - 41,392 Other non-current financial assets 30,617 (derivatives) FVTPL - - Trade and other receivables Amortised cost 394,037 - 394,037 Current financial assets: Other Amortised cost 95,540 - 95,540 Other current financial assets; 894 - Derivatives FVTPL - Receivables from related entities Amortised cost 4,657 - 4,657 Cash and cash equivalents Amortised cost 129,765 129,765 - Total financial assets 696,902 129,765 535,626 Financing liabilities Amortised cost 2,297,037 129,765 2,297,037 Trade payables Amortised cost 98,843 - 98,843 Liabilities to related entities Amortised cost 715,135 - 715,135 Financing liabilities: Derivatives FVTPL 13,105 - - Other liabilities Amortised cost 107,732 - 107,732 Total financial liabilities 3,231,852 - 3,218,747 Financial Assets measured at fair value FVOCI-debt - through OCI - debt instrument instrument - - Financial Assets measured at fair value FVOCI-equity through OCI - equity instrument instrument - - - Financial Asset measured at fair value through profit and loss FVTPL 31,511 - - Financial asset measured at amortised cost Amortised cost 665,391 129,765 535,626 Financial Liabilities at cost Amortised cost 3,218,747 - 3,218,747 Financial Liabilities held for trading FVTPL 13,105 - - 02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM 03 | CONDENSED NOTES 04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Fair value Fair value Fair Fair value through P/L through equity value as of hierarchy level 30/09/2020 in k€ in k€ Non-current financial assets: Investments - - - 3 Non-current financial assets: Other - - 41,392 2 Other non-current financial assets (derivatives) 30,617 - 30,617 - Trade and other receivables - - 394,037 2 Current financial assets: Other - - 95,540 2 Other current financial assets; Derivatives 894 - 894 3 Receivables from related entities - - 4,657 2 Cash and cash equivalents - - 129,765 1 Total financial assets 31,511 - 696,902 Financing liabilities - - 2,348,800 2 Trade payables - - 98,843 2 Liabilities to related entities - - 715,135 2 Financing liabilities: Derivatives 13,105 - 13,105 3 Other liabilities - - 107,732 2 Total financial liabilities 13,105 - 3,283,615 Financial Assets measured at fair value through OCI - debt instrument - - - Financial Assets measured at fair value through OCI - equity instrument - - - Financial Asset measured at fair value through profit and loss 31,511 - 31,511 Financial asset measured at amortised cost - - 665,386 Financial Liabilities at cost - - 3,270,510 Financial Liabilities held for trading 13,105 - 13,105 30 31 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS VALUATION CATEGORIES ACC. TO IFRS 9-31/12/2019 Category acc. Carrying Nominal Amortised to IFRS 9 value as of value costs 31/12/2019 in k€ in k€ in k€ Non-current financial assets: - - Investments FVOCI - equity 404 Non-current financial assets: Other Amortised cost 52,359 - 52,359 Other non-current financial assets (derivatives) FVTPL 20,796 - - Trade and other receivables Amortised cost 41,663 - 41,663 Current financial assets: Other Amortised cost 30,429 - 30,429 Other current financial assets; - - Derivatives FVTPL 672 Receivables from related entities Amortised cost 109,266 - 109,266 Cash and cash equivalents Amortised cost 150,613 150,613 - Total financial assets 406,202 150,613 233,717 Financing liabilities Amortised cost 2,836,299 - 2,836,299 Trade payables Amortised cost 97,576 - 97,576 Liabilities to related entities Amortised cost 80,799 - 80,799 Financing liabilities: Derivatives FVTPL 14,202 - - Other liabilities Amortised Cost 78,091 - 78,091 Total financial liabilities Amortised Cost 3,106,966 - 3,092,765 Financial Assets measured at fair value FVOCI-debt through OCI - debt instrument instrument - - - Financial Assets measured at fair value FVOCI-equity through OCI - equity instrument instrument 404 - - Financial Asset measured at fair value through profit and loss FVTPL 21,468 - - Financial asset measured at amortised cost Amortised cost 389,899 150,613 233,717 Financial Liabilities at cost Amortised cost 3,092,765 - 3,092,765 Financial Liabilities held for trading FVTPL 14,202 - - 02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM 03 | CONDENSED NOTES 04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Fair value Fair value Fair Fair value through P/L through equity value as of hierarchy level 31/12/2019 in k€ in k€ in k€ Non-current financial assets: Investments - 404 404 3 Non-current financial assets: Other - - 52,359 2 Other non-current financial assets (derivatives) 20,796 - 20,796 0 Trade and other receivables - - 41,663 2 Current financial assets: Other - - 30,429 2 Other current financial assets; Derivatives 672 - 672 3 Receivables from related entities - - 109,443 2 Cash and cash equivalents - - 150,613 1 Total financial assets 21,468 404 406,378 Financing liabilities - - 2,906,123 2 Trade payables - - 97,576 2 Liabilities to related entities - - 80,791 2 Financing liabilities: Derivatives 14,202 - 14,202 3 Other liabilities - - 78,091 2 Total financial liabilities 14,202 - 3,176,783 Financial Assets measured at fair value through OCI - debt instrument - - - Financial Assets measured at fair value through OCI - equity instrument - 404 404 Financial Asset measured at fair value through profit and loss 21,468 - 21,468 Financial asset measured at amortised cost - - 389,899 Financial Liabilities at cost - - 3,162,581 Financial Liabilities held for trading 14,202 - 14,202 32 33 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS 02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM 03 | CONDENSED NOTES 04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Liquidity risk exposure for the Group was as follows: Carrying value as of Maturities 30/09/2020 < 1 year 1-5 years > 5 years in k€ in k€ in k€ in k€ Liabilities to financial institutions 2,310,142 1,248,460 1,339,564 3,728 Trade payables 98,843 98,843 - - Liabilities to related parties 715,135 715,135 - - Other financial liabilities 107,732 104,034 3,698 - Total 3,231,852 2,166,472 1,343,262 3,728 Carrying value as of Maturities 31/12/2019 < 1 year 1-5 years > 5 years in k€ in k€ in k€ in k€ Liabilities to financial institutions 2,850,501 1,360,244 1,826,351 113,439 Trade payables 97,576 97,576 - - Liabilities to related parties 80,799 53,299 27,500 - Other financial liabilities 78,091 77,923 168 - Total 3,106,966 1,589,041 1,854,019 113,439 3.8 SEGMENT INFORMATION 3.8.1 OPERATING SEGMENTS For management purposes, the Group is organized into business units based on its organizational structure and has two reportable segments, as follows: Consus RE (formerly CG Gruppe): Principal business activities include the development of real estate for residential use as well as commercial use. Furthermore, Consus RE is engaged in the renting of commercial and residential real estate as well as complementary services.

Consus Swiss Finance: Principal business activities in- clude the development of real estate for residential use as well as commercial use. Furthermore, Consus Swiss Finance is engaged in planning, construction and building services as well as the renting of commercial and residential real estate. The chief operating decision makers monitor the operating results of its business units separately for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment. Segment performance is evaluated based on revenue, Net Loan to Value (Net-LTV) as well as Net Asset Values (NAV) and is measured consistently with values reported in the IFRS consolidated financial statements of the Group. NET LOAN TO VALUE (NET LTV) 30/09/2020 3.7.11 LEASE INFORMATION (IFRS 16) Due to changes in the assessment of the probability to extend lease contracts, the Company's right-of-use assets and lease liabilities were each reduced by €5,693 thousand with an impact on the consolidated statement of comprehensive income of zero. The change in assessment is caused by the restructuring of the Group and especially the exit of the former Consus RE GmbH CEO Christoph Gröner. 3.7.12 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Cash and cash equivalents exclusively comprise balances with banks. The cash and cash equivalents are always available and represent the financial resources of the Company. Consus RE Consus Swiss Other Total Finance in k€ in k€ in k€ in k€ Investment property (IAS 40) 98,111 1,570 - 99,681 Prepayments on investment property (IAS 40) - - - - Owner occupied real estate (IAS 16) - - - - Non-current assets held-for-sale (IFRS 5) - 26,100 - 26,100 Inventory (IAS 2) - Property under construction 1,308,754 1,069,738 - 2,378,493 Contract assets 297,701 117,174 - 414,875 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 in k€ in k€ Bank deposits 129,731 150,580 Cash at hand 34 32 Cash and cash equivalents 129,765 150,613 - thereof restricted 107,967 139,457 Restricted cash and cash equivalents are subject to restric- reported as restricted cash. There are no discretionary ap- tions, particularly with regard to their use for the financed proval provisions from third parties in this connection. properties and as a minimum to secure future interest pay- A smaller proportion is subject to transfer controls, i.e. these ments. Cash and cash equivalents with a fixed purpose have funds must be held by certain group companies in accord- a remaining term of no more than 3 months and are ance with the respective loan agreement. Real Estate assets 1,704,567 1,214,582 - 2,919,149 Liabilities to financial institutions 868,645 855,519 585,977 2,310,142 Financing liabilities from related parties 429,448 255,289 11,783 696,520 Cash and cash equivalents 76,407 53,094 264 129,765 Net debt 1,221,686 1,057,714 597,497 2,876,897 Net loan to Value (Net LTV) in % 72% 87% 99% (Preliminary) purchase price receivable -339,697 - - -339,697 Pro-forma Net loan to Value (Net LTV) in % 52% 87% 87% 34 35 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS NET LOAN TO VALUE (NET LTV) 31/12/2019 Consus RE Consus Swiss Other Total Finance in k€ in k€ in k€ in k€ Investment property (IAS 40) 382,474 1,570 - 384,044 Prepayments on investment property (IAS 40) - - - - Owner occupied real estate (IAS 16) - - - - Non-current assets held-for-sale (IFRS 5) - 26,100 - 26,100 Inventory (IAS 2) - Property under construction 1,457,730 1,014,892 - 2,472,621 Contract assets 241,331 93,871 - 335,203 Real Estate assets 2,081,535 1,136,433 - 3,217,968 Liabilities to financial institutions 1,265,482 928,379 656,639 2,850,501 Cash and cash equivalents 67,045 83,275 293 150,613 Net debt 1,198,438 845,105 656,346 2,699,888 Net loan to Value (Net LTV) in % 58% 74% - 84% NET ASSET VALUES (NAV) 30/09/2020 02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM 03 | CONDENSED NOTES 04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 01/01/-30/09/2020 Consus RE Consus Swiss Other Total Finance in k€ in k€ in k€ in k€ Total Income 617,073 88,438 42 705,553 Products transferred at a point in time 349,029 - 42 349,070 Products and services transferred over time 268,044 88,438 - 356,482 01/01/-30/09/2019* Consus RE Consus Swiss Other Total Finance in k€ in k€ in k€ in k€ Total Income 446,289 78,698 53 525,040 Products transferred at a point in time 192,538 5,023 53 197,614 Products and services transferred over time 253,751 73,676 - 327,427 Prior year figures adjusted Consus RE Consus Swiss Other Total Finance in k€ in k€ in k€ in k€ Equity 13,231 -2,554 1,024,341 1,035,018 Deferred tax liabilities 3,383 48,543 -13,613 38,313 Goodwill -724,634 -308,272 -3,582 -1,036,489 Net Asset Value (NAV) -708,020 -262,283 1,007,146 36,842 NET ASSET VALUES (NAV) 31/12/2019 Consus RE Consus Swiss Other Total Finance 3.8.3 SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS The Group's segments are not exposed to material seasonality or cyclicality in its operations. 3.8.4 ADJUSTED EBIT AND EBITDA CALCULATION The following adjusted EBITDA is not calculated in accordance with IFRS and is therefore a non-GAAP measure. The reduction in changes in inventories reflects all positive and negative effects resulting from the measurement of inventories and contract assets and liabilities in connection with past business combinations. Accordingly, adjusted EBITDA adjusts the fair value step-up and reduces the carrying amount while maintaining the actual costs incurred, i.e. it adjusts for the impact of the Purchase Price Allocation ("pre-PPA"). The strict minimum value principle at acquisition date is not applied. One-off expenses are expenses and charges that are not capitalized and are not incurred in the ordinary course of business. Accordingly, one-off expenses are exceptional in nature or amount. in k€ in k€ in k€ in k€ Equity 62,581 17,834 983,979 1,064,394 Deferred tax liabilities 62,677 48,554 - 111,232 Goodwill -724,634 -308,272 -3,582 -1,036,489 Net Asset Value (NAV) -599,376 -241,884 980,397 139,137 ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATION 01/01/-31/09/2020 Consus RE Consus Swiss Other Total Finance in k€ in k€ in k€ in k€ unadjusted EBITDA 30/09/2020 121,056 59,662 -22,281 158,437 Reduction of changes in inventory (PPA) 2,165 1,590 - 3,755 3.8.2 DISAGGREGATION OF REVENUE In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by timing of revenue recognition including a reconciliation of the disag- gregated revenue to the Group's reportable segments. Materially all revenues of YTD Q3 2020 and the previous year were generated in Germany. Due to the Group's business model, which is mainly build and hold based on larger development projects of flats let for rent and to a minor extent the sale of development property, the number of customers is limited. This indicates a certain dependence on individual larger customers. Income from real estate inventory disposed of (PPA) - - - - One-offs 21,277 3,969 5,779 31,025 adjusted EBITDA 30/09/2020 144,497 65,221 -16,502 193,216 One-offs mainly consist of exit costs related to the transac- The difference between adjusted EBITDA and adjusted tion with Mr. Gröner (€12.0 million), costs caused by the in- EBIT is the addition of elimination of step up amortization tegration in the Adler group (€4.1 million) and provisions to for the adjusted EBIT. a financial institution (€3.5 million). 36 37 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS 02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM 03 | CONDENSED NOTES 04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consus RE Consus Swiss Other Total Finance in k€ in k€ in k€ in k€ unadjusted EBIT 30/09/2020 115,822 57,711 -22,346 151,187 Reduction of changes in inventory (PPA) 2,165 1,590 - 3,755 Income from real estate inventory disposed - - - - of (PPA) Elimination of step up amortisation - 808 - 808 One-offs 21,277 3,969 5,779 31,025 adjusted EBIT 30/09/2020 139,263 64,078 -16,567 186,774 The adjusted one-off expenses in YTD Q3 2020 mainly in- costs for refinancing and costs for the implementation of clude expenses related to the departure of Christoph Gröner new IT systems (Project Train). as CEO of Consus RE, reorganisation costs, project related 3.9 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT 3.9.1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT The aim of the Group's capital management is to secure the continued existence of the company as a going concern while generating income for its shareholders and providing all other stakeholders with benefits to which they are enti- tled. The overriding objective is to ensure the Group's cred- itworthiness in order to foster the further growth of the Group. The Group monitors capital on the basis of loan-to-value (LTV). LTV describes the ratio of net debt to the book value of investment property. Net debt is calculated by deducting cash and cash equivalents from financial liabilities. The Group's goal is to maintain an appropriate level of leverage in order to ensure continued access to debt financing in the long term at economically appropriate costs. LTV as at 30 September 2020 and 31 December 2019 is calculated as follows: ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATION 01/01/-30/09/2019* Consus RE Consus Swiss Other Total Finance in k€ in k€ in k€ in k€ unadjusted EBITDA 30/09/2019 151,005 78,609 -9,427 220,187 Effect of Business Plan including PPA -4,309 1,874 - -2,435 Income from projects disposed of (PPA) 65,112 - - 65,112 One-offs 2,328 - - 2,328 adjusted EBITDA 30/09/2019 214,136 80,483 -9,427 285,192 Prior year figures adjusted The following adjusted EBIT follows the derivation of adjusted EBITDA with the addition of the elimination of the amortization of the PPA residual: Consus RE Consus Swiss Other Total Finance in k€* in k€* in k€* in k€* unadjusted EBIT 30/09/2019 145,895 77,683 -9,444 214,135 Effect of Business Plan including PPA -4,309 1,874 - -2,435 Income from projects disposed of (PPA) 65,112 - - 65,112 One-offs 2,328 - - 2,328 adjusted EBIT 30/09/2019 209,026 79,557 -9,444 279,140 Prior year figures adjusted 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 in k€ in k€ Real Estate held as Investment property (IAS 40) 99,681 384,044 Non-current assets classified as held-for-sale (IFRS 5) 26,100 26,100 Inventories (IAS 2) 2,378,493 2,472,621 Contract Assets 414,875 335,203 Total Real Estate Assets 2,919,149 3,217,968 Financing liabilities 2,310,142 2,850,501 Financing liabilities from related parties 696,520 - Cash and cash equivalents 129,765 150,613 Net debt 2,876,897 2,699,888 Net Loan to Value (Net - LTV) 99% 84% (Preliminary) purchase price receivable -339,697 - Pro-forma Net loan to Value (Net LTV) in % 87% 84% 3.9.2 PREPAYMENTS Prepayments received by the Group on either contract as- respective asset or liability balance. Since these prepay- sets/liabilities (development projects under the scope of ments constitute an important source of liquidity for the IFRS 15) or on inventory (development projects under the Group the following table provides a comprehensive scope of IAS 2) are included in the balances of the overview. 30/09/2020 31/12/2019 in k€ in k€ Prepayments included in contract assets/liabilities 539,194 483,104 Prepayments received on land 247,895 277,325 Other prepayments received 78,308 28,453 Total 865,397 788,881 38 39 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 3.10 RELATED PARTIES 3.10.1 KEY MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL REMUNERATION The members of Group's Supervisory Board and Management Board are the management of the Group in key positions within the meaning of IAS 24.9. The following tables 01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS provide an overview of the remuneration of the Management and the Supervisory Board. 02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM 03 | CONDENSED NOTES 04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The related party transactions of Q3 2020 mainly comprise financing relationships with Adler Group. Because Mr. Gröner sold his remaining shares in Consus RE GmbH to the Company in June 2020 he did not longer qualify as related party. 3.11 CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND OTHER FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS BOARD REMUNERATION 01/01/-31/09/2020 3.11.1 OBLIGATIONS TO ACQUIRE LONG-TERM ASSETS 3.11.2 OTHER FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS Management Board (Vorstand) Short-term benefits Accounted Paid out in k€ in k€ 4,694 4,964 1,344 1,614 As of 30 September 2020, there are no significant obligations to acquire tangible assets or investment property (31 December 2019: no significant obligations). The following table provides an overview of the aggregated amount of other financial obligations: Severance pay Share-based payments (IFRS 2) Supervisory Board Short-term benefits 3,004 3,004 346 346 135 180 135 180 <1 year 1-5 years >5 years Total in k€ in k€ in k€ in k€ Financial obligations as of 30/09/2020 133,180 498 - 133,677 Insurance contracts 208 420 - 628 Car insurance contracts 368 17 - 385 Office rent 2,171 - - 2,171 Leasing 1,232 61 - 1,292 BOARD REMUNERATION 01/01/ - 31/09/2019 Future obligations from pending purchase agreements 129,200 - - 129,200 Management Board (Vorstand) Short-term benefits Supervisory Board Short-term benefits Accounted Paid out in k€ in k€ 1,180 918 1,180 918 135 181 135 181 In August 2020 Consus acquired a new development project in Düsseldorf by paying the outstanding purchase price instalments. 3.10.2 OTHER RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Transactions with shareholders for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 (nine months ended 31 March 2019) were as follows: w 01/01/- 01/01/- 30/09/2020 30/09/2019 in k€ in k€ Interest income - 1,489 Income 538 2,400 Expenses - -21,656 Interest expenses -6,737 -3,021 30/09/2020 30/12/2019 Financing receivables 48 42,286 Trade receivables - 32,475 Other receivables 4,608 34,505 Trade payables - - Other liabilities - -4,225 Financing liabilities, including derivatives -715,135 -76,574 <1 year 1-5 years >5 years Total in k€ in k€ in k€ in k€ Financial obligations as of 31/12/2019 292,077 475 - 292,553 Insurance contracts 1,300 448 - 1,749 Car insurance contracts 420 27 - 447 Office rent 1,243 - - 1,243 Leasing 77 - - 77 Future obligations from pending purchase agreements 289,037 - - 289,037 40 41 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 3.12 EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD As part of its deleveraging strategy the Company announced on 8 May 2020 a significant sale of assets amounting to a transaction value of around €690 million resulting in a significant reduction of project debt and a double digit premium to the market values as at 31 December 2019 of the respective projects. The gross development value ("GDV") of the development projects disposed of is €2.3 billion. The transaction was closed in November 2020 and Consus is currently determining the final purchase price. On 20 May 2020 a further significant asset sale was announced as part of Consus' deleveraging strategy with an impact on GDV of €2.0 billion. The development projects were sold at a premium to the market values appraised as of 31 December 2019. This transaction results in a further reduction of project finance debt by around €390 million, is subject to closing adjustments and conditions, and is expected to close in Q4 2020. 01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS The outbreak of the Corona virus and its rapid spread across many countries and continents increased financial, financing and liquidity risks as well as risks in the project development phases, e.g. in the area of financing, completion and sale of the Consus' projects. Consus was confronted by the fact that certain upfront sales and new forward sales are currently delayed and progress on development projects in construction was lower than originally planned. Consus will continue to assess any potential macro-economic and industry -related impacts as well as any impact on the Group's business, either directly or from reduced economic visibility, and will update the market as appropriate. There were no other significant events after the balance sheet date. 02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM 03 | CONDENSED NOTES 04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT To the best of our knowledge and in accordance with the applicable accounting principles for interim financial re- porting, the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2020 present a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Group and the interim management report presents a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Group, together with a description of the material risks and opportunities of the expected development of the Group. Berlin, 27 November 2020 Theodorus Gorens Member of the Management Board 42 43 Kurfürstendamm 188-189 | 10707 Berlin investors@consus.ag +49 30 965 357 90 260 Attachments Original document

