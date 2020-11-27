Consus Real Estate : Financial Report Q3 2020

Consus Real Estate AG, headquartered in Berlin, is the leading real estate developer in the top 9 cities in Germany with a gross development volume, pro forma for the recently announced disposals, of €8bn. Consus focuses on the development of residential complexes and standardised multi-storey residential construction, which are sold to institutional investors through forward sales. Adler Group (formerly ADO Properties SA), the strategic shareholder of Consus, announced that it intends to change the business strategy of Consus to a build- to-hold approach. Consus has a strategic co-operation agreement with Adler Group where it works together with
Adler Group on its residential development portfolio. As part of the agreement, CONSUS has provided a right to Adler Group to allow it to match any offer from a third party on residential development projects worked on together.
Thanks to its own construction competence and the digitalisation of construction processes, Consus operates along the entire value chain of real estate de- velopment. Consus delivers the realisa- tion of projects from planning and execution to handover, property management and related services through its subsidiaries Consus RE GmbH and Consus Swiss Finance AG.
*
RESIDENTIAL
*
PERCENTAGE
OF TOTAL NFA
63%
* prosignedformafor UpfrontSales
RESIDENTIAL
850* thousand
m²
* pro forma for signed Upfront Sales
NET FLOOR AREA
WITH A GDV OF
8.6* billionEuros
signedforformapro* SalesUpfront
PROJECT DEVELOPMENTS
GDV IN TOP 9 CITIES
*
* pro forma for signed Upfront Sales
IN GERMANY
99%
04
05
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER
2020
01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
03 | CONDENSED NOTES
04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
HIGHLIGHTS OF PROJECT DEVELOPMENT
Stuttgart
VAI CAMPUS STUTTGART
Close to the metropolis of Stuttgart, Consus is developing a smart project in a class of its own. Around the former IBM campus, designed by the German architectural legend Egon Eiermann, three neighbourhoods will become a home for more than 3,000 people.
Inspired by naturally grown Old Town areas, these will be enjoyable and comfortable spaces for their residents. Shops, restaurants and cafés complete the complex and make it an organic urban residential area committed to the idea of a future worth living in.
Düsseldorf
BENRATHER GÄRTEN
In Düsseldorf, the plot formerly occupied by the Outokumpu steel mill is being developed into a green urban complex with residential and commercial areas. Close
to the Baroque-style Benrath Palace, the Benrather Gärten will provide modern, urban housing in the centre of the Rhine- Ruhr metropolitan region.
At the former site of the traditional Hol- sten Brewery in Hamburg, Consus is developing a hip and urban neighbour- hood, in which offices, restaurants, retail and over 1.000 apartments are being built. The neighbourhood creates much- needed living space in the Hanseatic city and breathes new life into the historic site.
The Holsten brewery is located in the heart of Hamburg's Altona-Nord district. This area is home to the Neue Mitte Alto- na, a district development and reorgani- sation of the Hamburg-Altona railway junction. In many streets you can still find magnificent buildings from the Wil- helminian period. The development area offers the opportunity to redesign the centre of the district next to the Neue Mitte Altona.
06
07
INTERIM REPORT
JANUARY-SEPTEMBER
2020
01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
03 | CONDENSED NOTES
04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
INTERIM
MANAGEMENT
REPORT
KEY EVENTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD
In the third quarter of 2020, Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus") continued to operate the business through the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Total income of €705.6 million increased year-on-year by 34.4%. Our key performance indicator, EBITDA pre-PPA and pre-one-offs (Adjusted EBITDA), reached €193.2 million leading to an adjusted EBITDA pre-PPA margin of 27.4%. The company reports its figures on a pre purchase price allocation ('PPA') and pre-one-off basis in order to remove the accounting
CEO Andreas Steyer and CFO Benjamin Lee left the Management Board of the company on 11 July 2020 and on 26 July 2020 respectively. Andreas Steyer has led the company with strategic straightforwardness and consistency, and Benjamin has financed the strategy and positioned it expertly and sustainably with investors.
Adler announced its intention to change the Company' business strategy to focus on build-to-hold as part of the
upfront sales, the GDV of the portfolio will be €8.6 billion across 40 projects. Following these upfront sales, Consus will have increased its proportion of residential in developments to over 63%, and its remaining development portfolio of GDV €8.6 billion is almost exclusively in Germa- ny's top 9 cities, with 92% of GDV in Germany's top 7 cities.
Gross Asset Value (GAV) according to IFRS amounted to €2.92 billion and the company's market gross asset value (Market GAV) €3.58 billion (year end 2019: €3.62 billion) both reflecting the deconsolidation of the upfront sale announced on 8 May 2020; no adjustments were made for general market values. Pro forma for the other disposal, Market GAV is estimated to be €3.1 billion as at 30 Septem- ber 2020.
impact of the acquisitions and highlight the underlying business performance. LTM Adjusted EBITDA reached €252.5 million, reflecting the challenging economic conditions in 2020.
On 29 June 2020, Adler Group S.A. (formerly ADO Properties SA) ("Adler") announced that it had exercised its call option to acquire control of Consus followed by an announcement on 6 July 2020 that they had successfully closed the call option and acquired control with a current stake of approx. 65%.
In line with the ongoing integration of operations and streamlining of its group structure, Consus completed the acquisition of the remaining 25% minority stake (on a fully diluted basis) in Consus RE AG (formerly CG Gruppe AG) ("Consus RE") in July 2020. Subsequently, Consus RE became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Consus and its legal structure was converted to a limited liability company (GmbH) as a further milestone to optimise and simplify the group.
combined group. Under the revised business strategy, Consus expects that certain forward sales and upfront sales currently planned for 2020, which would have contributed to the Company's 2020 results, will not be undertaken. For this reason, Consus has withdrawn its guidance of an Adjusted EBITDA of approx. EUR 450m for 2020.
Consus is pleased to continue achieving growth and strategic transformation against the backdrop of challenging economic conditions.
PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENT
Consus is the leading residential real estate developer in Germany's top 9 cities with a portfolio of €10.6 billion as at 30 September 2020 across 48 projects. The closing of the acquisition of the large-scale development project 'Grand Central' in the city centre of Düsseldorf resulted in a GDV increase of €0.6 billion. Pro-forma for the announced
DEVELOPMENT OF INCOME STATEMENT ITEMS
Q1-3 2020
Q1-3 2019
Change
in k€
in k€
in %
Total income
705,553
525,040
34.4%
- Income from letting activities
9,990
13,702
-27.1%
- Income from real estate inventory disposed of
344,601
186,535
84.7%
- Income from property development
306,189
313,725
-2.4%
- Income from service, maintenance and management activities
44,773
11,079
>100
Change in project-related inventory
-83,454
83,613
-199.8%
Overall performance
622,099
608,653
2.2%
EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes,
158,437
220,187
-28.0%
depreciation and amortisation)
Adjusted EBITDA (pre PPA and one-off expenses)
193,216
285,192
-32.3%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
27.4
54.3
-26.9
Financial result
-195,342
-172,166
13.5%
Consolidated net income
-37,224
29,326
n/a
08
09
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER
2020
01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
03 | CONDENSED NOTES
04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS
In the first nine months of 2020, the Group generated a total income of €705.6 million (Q1-3 2019: €525.0 million) with an overall performance of €622.1 million (Q1-3 2019: €608.7 million).
Revenues from letting activities provided €10.0 million (Q1-3 2019: €13.7 million) and remained on a stable lower level as a non-core business of Consus. The Adjusted EBITDA (pre-purchase price allocation and one-off expens- es) amounted to €193.2 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020 (Q1-3 2019: €285.2 million), based off a reported EBITDA of €158.4 million (Q1-3 2019: €220.2 million). The EBITDA contribution came mainly from the development projects and capitalised interest, with a small contribution from letting and services activities.
Other operating expenses amounted to €56.0 million in the first nine months and are higher than in the same period of 2019 (€48.8 million) due to increased expenditures for strategic transformation initiatives such as the integration programs. The Consolidated Net Income of €-37.2 million in the first nine months of 2020 (Q1-3 2019: €29.3 million) was mainly caused by higher construction expenditures as well as financial expenses.
payments on land and invests and others. Prepayments related to land and construction increased as projects were forward sold and constructed, demonstrating the strength of our forward sale focused business model.
Total financing liabilities increased to €3,006.7 million (31 December 2019: €2,850.5 million), not reflecting the (pre- liminary) purchase price receivable of €339.7 million from the Gröner upfront sale. After considering this receivable, total financing liabilities decrease to €2,666.9 million and are below the level of year end 2019. Net debt increased to €2,876.9 million (31 December 2019: €2,699.9 million) mainly caused by lower amount of debt outstanding to financial institutions, which decreased by €540.4 million, but higher amount of debt outstanding to our shareholder Adler, which were not available at year end 2019, amounting to €696.5 million. The Adler loans will have a very positive impact on our future financial result, because of materially lower interest rates than from financial institutions. In addition, the preliminary purchase price receivable of €339,7 million from the Gröner upfront sale had not been received as per the reporting date. The majority of this amount will be used to further reduce the debt to financial institutions in Q4 2020. After deducting the preliminary purchase price receivable pro forma net debt is €2,537.2 million. Total equity amounted to €1,035,018 million (31 December 2019: €1,064.4 mil- lion) at the reporting date.
OUTLOOK
Consus continues to believe that German residential real estate in the top 9 cities will prove to be one of the most robust asset classes despite the coronavirus pandemic. The proportion of Consus' GDV within the top 9 cities has increased during the year and now stands at 99%.
The second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic infections started in Q3 2020. Consus cannot conclusively assess the effects on Consus from the impact on the overall economic and industry-related developments by the coronavirus. Consus will continue to assess any potential macroeconomic and industry-related impacts as well as any impact on the Group's business, either directly or from reduced economic visibility, and will update the market as appropriate.
RISK MANAGMENT
Since March 11, 2020, the coronavirus has been classified as a pandemic. A pandemic is an epidemic that spans multiple countries and continents. The World Health Organization (WHO) anticipates a further increase in the number of cases and possible deaths, as well as the number of countries affected, and expresses concern about the spread and severity of the diseases. In the meanwhile, the second wave
This also entails increased financial, financing and liquidity risks as well as risks in the project development phases, e.g. in the area of financing, completion and sale of the Consus' projects. The completion can be delayed due to the lack of availability of materials or of our own as well as employees of subcontractors, e.g. because the entry to Germany is prevented by closing the borders. Delayed completions can lead to later cash flows under forward sales contracts or those from condominium sales. There is also a risk of increasing building costs. Upfront sales can be delayed due to economic uncertainty and sales prices achieved may de- cline. Fundamentally, willingness to invest can also diminish in the economic environment shaped by the coronavirus.
The coronavirus pandemic is currently being successfully addressed in Germany; however, there is no certainty on whether the incidence of coronavirus will increase again and on the overall impact of the economy and on Consus. Consus continues to actively assess the risks and potential actions.
Otherwise, the risk profile of Consus remains materially unchanged and in line with the risks and opportunities outlined in our Consolidated Financial Statements and Group Management Report dated 31 December 2019. However, the material upfront sales of development projects in 2020 as well as refinancing of debt based on loans from the new majority shareholder Adler Group resulted in additional sig-
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
The balance sheet remained stable with total assets only slightly decreasing from €4.76 billion as at year-end to €4.75 billion as at 30 September 2020. Investment properties decreased from €384.0 million as at year end to €99.7 million driven by the announced divestments in Q2 2020. Financial assets increased to €168.4 million from €104.7 million as at 31 December 2019 mainly caused by reclassification of receivables from related parties and a higher amount of restricted cash with a term of more than 3 months. Total contract assets net of contract liabilities increased to €408.4 million from €282.0 million as of 31 December 2019 reflecting work in progress on existing forward sales, with prepayments related to forward sales increasing from €483.1 million as of 31 December 2019 to €539.2 million. Total cash, restricted and unrestricted decreased from €150.6 million at year end 2019 to €129.8 million as of 30 September 2020 caused mainly by the increase in prepayments received and net proceeds from borrowings as well as cash consumption in operations in Q1-3 2020.
As of 30 September 2020, Consus Group has received a total of €865.4 million (31 December 2019: €788.9 million) in prepayments from forward sales including advanced
CASHFLOW
Consus' net cashflow from operating activities amounted to €-108.8 million as of 30 September 2020 (Q3 2019: €123.3 million), reflecting the ramp-up of construction business and lack of forward sales in the quarter. Investing cash flow was € -48.6 million, primarily reflecting capex spend. From a financing perspective, €713.2 million of debt was repaid, with a further €971.3 million being raised as the company refinances its project debt. The material refinancing of expensive third-party debt through loans from the new majority shareholder Adler Group resulted in a significant reduction of the average interest rate.
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
The Annual General Meeting of Consus Real Estate AG was held in Berlin on October 15, 2020 as a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic. All resolutions of the agenda have been approved by a large majority, thus providing full support for the company's strategy.
of the coronavirus justify these concerns. The situation is considered being very serious on part of the company. If the coronavirus is suspected or occurs among Consus employees, service providers or suppliers, there may be delays on the construction sites of our projects.
The Management Board has assessed the risk from the further spread of the pandemic and the effects on the asset, financial and earnings situation as relevant. An internal crisis team has been established to decide on all necessary measures to be taken and to be managed. The managers and employees of the Consus Group have been informed and instructed about precautionary measures and specific measures to be taken in the event of suspected or occurring illness.
The outbreak of the coronavirus and its rapid spread across many countries and continents has led to a change in certain risk estimates made by the Management Board as of December 31, 2019. At the moment, Consus cannot conclusively assess the effects on Consus from the impact on the overall economic and industry-related developments by the coronavirus, but has assumed that the risks in this risk category have generally increased.
nificant reduction of the average interest rate.
Berlin, 27 November 2020
10
11
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER
2020
01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
03 | CONDENSED NOTES
04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
12
13
INTERIM REPORT
JANUARY-SEPTEMBER
2020
01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
2.1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Note
01/01/-
01/01/-
01/07/-
01/07/-
30/09/2020
30/09/2019*
30/09/2020
30/09/2019*
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
in k€
in k€
in k€
in k€
Income from letting activities
3.7.1
9,990
13,702
1,631
4,978
Income from real estate inventory
disposed of
344,601
186,535
4,903
184,135
Income from property development
3.7.2
306,189
313,725
88,462
121,626
Income from service, maintenance and
44,773
11,079
-3,073
3,956
management activities
Total income
705,553
525,040
91,923
314,694
Change in project related inventory
3.7.2
-83,454
83,613
39,760
-39,668
Overall performance
622,099
608,653
131,682
275,026
Expenses from letting activities
3.7.1
-5,584
-6,756
-2,464
-1,916
Cost of materials
-362,268
-304,340
-70,744
-136,267
Net income from the remeasurement of
investment properties
-
7,620
-
-782
Other operating income
19,440
13,318
8,479
4,836
Personnel expenses
-59,279
-49,534
-21,407
-20,152
Other operating expenses
3.7.3
-55,971
-48,774
-8,028
-17,146
EBITDA (Earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation)
158,437
220,187
37,518
103,598
Depreciation and amortisation
-7,250
-6,053
-1,880
-2,734
EBIT*
(Earnings before interest and taxes)
151,187
214,135
35,637
100,864
Financial income
3.7.4
27,069
22,393
3,561
9,201
Financial expenses
3.7.4
-222,411
-194,559
-96,593
-74,435
EBT (Earnings before taxes)
-44,155
41,969
-57,395
35,630
Income tax expenses
3.7.5
6,932
-12,643
10,927
-10,734
Net income (Earnings after taxes)
from continued operations
-37,224
29,326
-46,468
24,897
Discontinued operations
Net income (Earnings after taxes)
from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Consolidated net income
-37,224
29,326
-46,468
24,897
Other comprehensive income
80
439
-243
172
thereof non-recycling
-
-
-
-
thereof will be reclassified to profit
or loss
80
439
-243
172
Total comprehensive income
-37,144
29,765
-46,711
25,068
* including interest expenses that are capitalized in accordance with IAS 23 (refer to note 3.7.2)
02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
03 | CONDENSED NOTES
04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Note
01/01/-
01/01/-
01/07/-
01/07/-
30/09/2020
30/09/2019*
30/09/2020
30/09/2019*
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
in k€
in k€
in k€
in k€
Of the net income from continuing op-
erations for the period, the following
is attributable to:
Non-controlling interests
-4,190
15,237
4,718
9,481
Shareholders of the parent company
-33,034
14,089
-51,187
15,416
Of the total comprehensive income
from continuing operations for the pe-
riod, the following is attributable to:
Non-controlling interests
-4,190
15,237
4,697
9,557
Shareholders of the parent company
-32,954
14,528
-51,409
15,512
Total comprehensive income for the
period attributable to shareholders of
the parent company arising from:
Continuing operations
-32,954
14,528
-51,409
15,512
Discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the
period attributable to non-controlling
interests arising from:
Continuing operations
-4,190
15,237
4,697
9,557
Discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Earnings per share from continued
operations (basic) in EUR
3.7.6
-0.23
0.10
-0.36
0.11
Earnings per share from continued
operations (diluted) in EUR
3.7.6
-0.23
0.09
-0.36
0.10
* Prior year figures adjusted (3.5.2)
14
15
INTERIM REPORT
JANUARY-SEPTEMBER
2020
01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
2.2 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Note
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
(unaudited)
in k€
in k€
Non-current assets:
Investment property
99,681
384,044
Property, plant and equipment
9,009
11,076
Right-of-use assets
10,971
17,144
Goodwill
1,036,489
1,036,489
Other intangible assets
4,385
4,919
Investments accounted for using the equity method
21,065
21,046
Receivables from related parties
3.10
1,007
184
Financial assets
3.7.9
72,009
73,559
Other assets
3.7.9
196
194
Contract assets
3.7.7
23,828
13,856
Total non-current assets
1,278,639
1,562,511
Current assets:
Inventory
3.7.8
2,378,493
2,472,621
Trade and other receivables
394,037
41,663
Receivables from related parties
3.10
3,650
109,082
Tax receivables
6,411
11,572
Financial assets
3.7.9
96,434
31,101
Other assets
3.7.9
45,808
28,707
Contract assets
3.7.7
391,047
321,347
Cash and cash equivalents
3.7.12
129,765
150,613
Assets held for sale
26,100
26,100
Total current assets
3,471,744
3,192,805
Total Assets
4,750,383
4,755,315
02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
03 | CONDENSED NOTES
04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Note
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
(unaudited)
in k€
in k€
Equity:
Subscribed capital
161,332
136,582
Capital reserves
1,099,882
877,132
Other Reserves
-251,303
-81,606
Non-controlling interests
25,107
132,286
Total Equity
1,035,018
1,064,394
Non-current liabilities:
Financing liabilities
1,175,789
1,655,621
Provisions
3,211
2,843
Prepayments received
3.9.2
-
-
Liabilities to related parties
3.10
-
27,500
Other liabilities
16,063
32,572
Deferred tax liabilities
38,313
111,232
Total non-current liabilities
1,233,375
1,829,767
Current liabilities:
Financing liabilities
1,134,353
1,194,880
Provisions
9,344
7,426
Trade payables
98,843
97,576
Liabilities to related parties
3.10
715,135
53,299
Tax payables
55,603
53,038
Prepayments received
3.9.2
326,203
305,777
Other liabilities
136,020
95,993
Contract liabilities
3.7.7
6,489
53,166
Liabilities included in a disposal group classified as held for sale
-
-
Total current liabilities
2,481,990
1,861,154
Total equity and liabilities
4,750,383
4,755,315
16
17
INTERIM REPORT
JANUARY-SEPTEMBER
2020
01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
2.3 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
Note
01/01/-
01/01/-
30/09/2020
30/09/2019*
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
in k€
in k€
Operating activities:
Net profit
-37,224
29,326
Tax expense
3.7.5
-6,932
12,643
Profit (loss) before tax
-44,155
41,969
Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows:
Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment
2,586
3,346
Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets
895
93
Depreciation on right-of-use asset
3,769
2,613
Valuation gains on financial assets
-1
-
Valuation gains on investment property
-
-7,620
Financial income
3.7.4
-27,069
-22,393
Financial expenses
3.7.4
222,411
194,559
Other non-cash adjustments
512
2,296
158,948
214,863
Working capital adjustments:
Decrease/(increase) in rent and other receivables
-336,725
14,110
Decrease/(increase) prepayments, accrued income
-1,055
and other assets
-11,646
Decrease/(increase) in inventories and contractual assets
3.7.7
-45,220
-285,733
(Decrease)/increase in prepayments on development projects
59,676
193,303
Decrease/(increase) in investment property
310,776
-34,377
(Decrease)/increase in trade, other payables and accruals,
contractual liabilities and other liabilities
-240,938
19,546
Income tax paid
-3,664
2,695
Net cash flow from operating activities
-108,792
123,354
Prior year figures adjusted (3.5.2)
02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
03 | CONDENSED NOTES
04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Note
01/01/-
01/01/-
30/09/2020
30/09/2019*
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
in k€
in k€
Investing activities:
Acquisition of consolidated entities, net of cash acquired
-
-65,238
Purchase of investment property
-10,168
-55,632
Loans granted
-1,084
-7,500
Capital expenditure on investment property
-10,863
-25,036
Proceeds from the sale of PPE & intangibles
187
-
Expenditure on other fixed assets
-2,530
-1,162
Interest received
3.7.4
986
1,597
Change in financial assets
-25,092
-43,041
Net cash flow from investing activities
-48,562
-196,010
Financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings
971,317
1,409,185
Repayment of borrowings
-713,156
-1,075,093
Acquisition of additional shares in consolidated entities
-13,599
-13,650
Principal elements of lease payments
-3,686
-2,805
Interest paid
3.7.4
-104,369
-178,218
Net cash flow from financing activities
136,507
139,419
Cash effective change in cash and cash equivalents
-
-
from discontinuing operations
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
-20,848
66,762
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
150,613
91,603
Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2019
129,765
158,365
Prior year figures adjusted (3.5.2)
18
19
INTERIM REPORT
JANUARY-SEPTEMBER
2020
01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
2.4 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Subscribed
Capital
Retained
Other
capital
reserves
earnings
reserves
in k€
in k€
in k€
in k€
01/01/2020
136,582
877,132
-44,059
-36,149
Profit for the period
-
-
-33,034
-
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income
for the period
-
-
-33,034
-
Conversion Notice Convertible Loan
-
-
-
-
Transactions with minority shareholders without
-
-
-
-
change of control
Consolidation of entities with
-
-
-
-
minority interest
Deconsolidation of entities with minority interest
-
-
-
-
Effects from PPA finalisation
Share transfer
24,750
222,750
-
-136,744
Reversal of guaranteed dividend
-
-
-
-
30/09/2020
161,332
1,099,882
-77,093
-172,893
OCI
Total
NCI
Total Equity
in k€
in k€
in k€
in k€
01/01/2020
-1,397
932,108
132,286
1,064,394
Profit for the period
-
-33,034
-4,190
-37,224
Other comprehensive income
80
80
-
80
Total comprehensive income for the period
80
-32,954
-4,190
-37,144
Conversion Notice Convertible Loan
-
-
-
-
Transactions with minority shareholders
-
without change of control
-
-
-
Consolidation of entities with minority interest
-
-
3,759
3,759
Deconsolidation of entities with minority interest
-6,497
-6,497
Effects from PPA finalisation
-
-
-
-
Share transfer
-
110,756
-110,756
-
Reversal of guaranteed dividend
-
-
10,505
10,505
30/09/2020
-1,317
1,009,910
25,107
1,035,018
02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
03 | CONDENSED NOTES
04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Note
Subscribed
Capital
Retained
Other
capital
reserves
earnings
reserves
in k€
in k€
in k€
in k€
01/01/2019
134,040
904,233
-24,500
-8,649
Profit for the period
-
-
14,089
-
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income
for the period
-
-
14,089
-
Conversion Notice Convertible Loan
2,541
16,436
-
-
Transactions with minority shareholders
-
-57,051
-
-
without change of control
Consolidation of entities with
3.5
-
-
-
-
minority interest
Effects from PPA finalisation
-
-
-
1,335
30/09/2019
136,582
863,618
-10,411
-7,314
Note
OCI
Total
NCI
Total Equity*
in k€
in k€
in k€
in k€
01/01/2019
-1,828
1,003,295
148,600
1,151,895
Profit for the period
-
14,089
15,237
29,326
Other comprehensive income
439
439
-
439
Total comprehensive income
for the period
439
14,528
15,237
29,765
Conversion Notice Convertible Loan
-
18,977
-
18,977
Transactions with minority shareholders
without change of control
-
-57,051
-9,879
-66,930
Consolidation of entities with
minority interest
3.5
-
-
3,622
3,622
Effects from PPA finalisation
-
1,335
-1,963
-628
30/09/2019
-1,389
981,085
155,617
1,136,702
Prior year figures adjusted (3.5.2)
By exercising the authorized capital with resolution of 17 June 2020, the company increased its share capital by €24,750,000 to €161,331,507 by issuing a total of 24,750,000 bearer shares with a proportionate amount of the share capital of €1.00 per share. The difference to the selling price of €10.00 per share is reflected in the capital reserve and amounts to in total €222,750,000.
The increase in minority interests results from the first-time consolidation of 11 new entities (Grand Central). Die decon- solidation of minority interests is a correction in presentation in relation to the purchase of the non-controlling interests in Consus RE GmbH in Q2 2020.
20
21
INTERIM REPORT
JANUARY-SEPTEMBER
2020
01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
03 | CONDENSED NOTES
04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONDENSED NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
30 SEPTEMBER 2020
100%
Consus Real Estate AG 93%
Consus
Consus
RE GmbH
Swiss Finance AG
Berlin
Zug, Switzerland
Note: Consus RE GmbH was formerly CG Gruppe AG. Name changed on 17 September 2020. Consus Swiss Finance AG was formerly SSN Group AG. Name changed on 21 August 2019.
Consus RE GmbH (formerly CG Gruppe) and Consus Swiss Finance AG (formerly SSN Group) together are referred to as Consus Development.
The Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income is prepared according to the nature of expense method. The presentation of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position distinguishes between current and non-current assets and current and non-current liabilities. Assets and liabilities falling due within one year are classified as current.
The Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and those of its subsidiaries are prepared according to uniform accounting policies. In the process, the principles are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the adoption of new standards, interpretations and amendments adopted with effect from 1 January 2020 (see section 3.5.1). These Condensed Interim Financial Statements shall therefore be read together with the Group's consolidated financial statements 2019.
General information on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of Consus Real Estate AG have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for interim reporting adopted and issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as adopted by the European Union. Based on the option under IAS 34.10, the notes to the interim financial statements were presented in condensed form.
3.4 FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS
When determining the fair value of assets and liabilities, the Group uses directly observable market data. If no observable market data is available, fair values are determined using valuation techniques.
For the valuation of real estate inventory for example future expenses as well as the future selling price are key inputs. Deriving the fair value of financial liabilities heavily depends
3.1 INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY
Consus Real Estate AG ("the Company", "Consus" or "the Parent Company", together with its subsidiaries 'the Group') is a public limited company incorporated under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany.
The registered address of the Company is Kurfürstendamm 188-189, 10707 Berlin. The Company is registered under the commercial register number HRB 191887B in the commercial register of the district court of Berlin-Charlottenburg.
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements as at and for the nine months ended 30 September 2020, comprise the Company and its subsidiaries.
On 6 July 2020 ADO Properties S.A., subsequently renamed in Adler Group S.A. ("Adler"), announced that it had successfully settled the call option and obtained control of Consus. As a result, Adler currently holds approximately 65,1% in the Company and announced its intention to make an offer to all Consus shareholders to acquire their Consus shares by way of a voluntary public tender offer in the form of an exchange offer.
3.2 BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company specializes in the acquisition, development, management, use and sale of real estate and land rights in Germany through a number of shareholdings.
The Group focuses its business activities primarily on the functions of real estate development as well as some investment property, in which it covers the entire value chain together with experienced partners.
The Company has been operating within the real estate sector since November 2016.
The Group's principal subsidiaries as at 30 September 2020 are set out below. Unless otherwise stated, they have share capital consisting solely of ordinary shares that are held directly by the Group, and the proportion of ownership interests held equals the voting rights held by the group. Germa- ny is their principal place of business. In June 2020 Consus Real Estate AG acquired the remaining minority shares of Consus RE GmbH (until 17 September 2020 Consus RE AG), which were held by Christoph Gröner or his related parties.
They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019. Selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant for understanding the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019.
3.3 ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in thousands of Euro (€). Rounding differences may occur in respect of individual amounts or per- centages. The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements are comprised of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Posi- tion, the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity and the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows as at and for the nine months period ended 30 September 2020.
on inputs such as the applied market interest rates.
The fair value hierarchy categorizes the inputs used in valuation techniques into three levels, based on their proximity to the market:
Level 1: The (unadjusted) quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the entity can access at the measurement date.
Level 2: Inputs other than quoted market prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. the price) or indirectly (i.e. derived from the price).
Level 3: Measurement parameters based on unobservable inputs for the asset or liability.
In case the inputs used to measure fair value are categorized into different levels of the fair value hierarchy, the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the level of the lowest level input that is significant to the entire measurement.
22
23
INTERIM REPORT
JANUARY-SEPTEMBER
2020
The fair value hierarchy can be summarized as follows:
Fair value hierarchy
Level 1 Level 2 Level 3
Purchase price allocation
in the context of business
x
combinations
Investment properties
x
Financing liabilities
x
Derivatives
x
Assets held for sale
x
3.5 CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND OTHER ADJUSTMENTS
3.5.1 NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS, INTERPRETATIONS AND AMENDMENTS
Consus has fully implemented all new standards, interpretations and amendments with effect from 1 January 2020. The amendments of IFRS 3 will be considered for future business combinations. The amendments of the interest rate benchmark reform at IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7 did not have impacts on the assessment of derivatives, because Consus did not apply hedge accounting.
01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
3.6 SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION
As part of its deleveraging strategy the Company announced on 8 May 2020 a significant sale of assets to companies controlled by Christoph Gröner resulting in share deals of 14 subsidiaries, which left the Group's consolidated financial statements as of 31 May 2020. The transaction resulted in a (preliminary) profit of €53.9 million. The (prelim- inary) purchase price receivable of €339.7 million is included in the balance sheet position Trade and other receivables. In mid of November 2020 a final agreement regarding the purchase price and its payment conditions was reached between the involved parties. The Company is currently determining the final purchase price based on this agreement.
On 13/14 August 2020 the final portion of the purchase price of in total €61.1 million including real estate transfer tax and purchase related expenses for 94% shareholding of a group comprised of eleven entities ("Grand Central") was paid and legal ownership was obtained. In addition Consus repaid financial liabilities of the group of in total €83.3 mil- lion, which were subsequently pushed down together with incurred expenses to the acquired entities.
The acquired group of companies does not constitute a business operation within the meaning of IFRS 3 and has been presented as a direct real estate acquisition. The costs
02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
03 | CONDENSED NOTES
04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
3.7 SELECTED EXPLANATORY NOTES
3.7.1 RESULT FROM LETTING ACTIVITIES
The following breakdown shows the result from letting activities for the nine months ended 30 September 2020.
01/01/-
01/01/-
30/09/2020
30/09/2019
in k€
in k€
Rental income
9,923
13,702
Income from recharged operating costs
67
-
Income from other goods and services
-
-
Income from letting activities
9,990
13,702
Expenses from operating costs
-5,532
-6,756
Maintenance expenses
-
-
Other services
-52
-
Expenses related to letting activities
-5,584
-6,756
Net operating income from letting activities
4,406
6,946
Rental income decreased compared to YTD Q3 2019 and
decrease relates to the disposal of entities as part of the
did not belong to the core business of the Company prior to
transaction with Mr. Gröner.
the acquisition by Adler Group S. A. A portion of the
The latest amendment of IFRS 16 regarding Covid 19- Related Rent Concessions did not have a material impact on the Company's financial statements.
of acquiring the properties have been allocated to the individual identifiable assets and liabilities based on their fair values. First time consolidation of the acquired group was 1 September 2020 and the group comprised the following (consolidated) net assets:
3.7.2 INCOME FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT/ CHANGE IN PROJECT RELATED INVENTORY
During the first nine months of 2020 no new forward sales contracts were signed. Income from property development resulted from the building progress on existing forward
The change in inventory relates to the capitalized production costs for the inventory properties, which include €99.3 million (YTD Q3 2019 €81.5 million) in capitalized interest on
Fair Value of Net Assets
in k€
Inventory
137,736
Trade and other receivables
951
Cash and cash equivalents
8,437
sales projects. The disposal of projects as part of the transaction with Mr. Gröner contributed €294.4 million to the change in project related inventory.
borrowed capital.
Deferred expenses
212
Provisions and other non-financial liabilities
-659
Financial liabilities
-83,442
Trade payables and other payables
-585
Net assets
62,650
Non-controlling interests
3,759
Apart from these transactions the Group's consolidated financial statement as of 30 September 2020 remained materially unchanged compared to 31 December 2019.
3.7.3 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
Other operating expenses break down as follows:
01/01/-
01/01/-
31/09/2020
31/09/2019
in k€
in k€
Write-offs and allowances on receivables
-1,163
-1,006
Consulting and audit fees
-18,037
-13,189
Admin expenses
-6,300
-3,452
Utility expenses for office space
-2,557
-3,184
Marketing expenses
-10,547
-15,576
Car and travel expenses
-4,435
-5,433
Other taxes
-2,690
-6,127
Other expenses
-10,241
-808
Total
-55,971
-48,774
24
25
INTERIM REPORT
JANUARY-SEPTEMBER
2020
01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
03 | CONDENSED NOTES
04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
During YTD Q3 2020 the increase in operating expenses
of the strategic stake acquisition by Adler as well as
was primarily in consulting and audit fees as well as admin
the implementation of new software tools. The admin ex-
expenses compared to the respective prior year period.
penses are not fully comparable between the periods due
The increase in consulting and audit fees is predominantly
to a change in composition.
caused by the restructuring of the Group and the impact
3.7.4 FINANCIAL INCOME AND
FINANCIAL EXPENSES
Financial result can be broken down as follows:
3.7.6 EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic earnings per share from continuing operations is calculated by dividing the income/loss from continuing operations attributable to the shareholders of the parent company by the weighted average number of undiluted shares in the respective financial year. Basic earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations is calculated by dividing the consolidated income/loss for the period attributable to shareholders of the parent company by the
undiluted weighted average number of shares in the respective financial year. The weighted average number of ordinary shares is calculated from the number of shares in circulation at the beginning of the period adjusted by the number of shares issued during the period and multiplied by a time-weighting factor. The time-weighting factor reflects the ratio of the number of days on which shares were issued and the total number of days in the period.
01/01/-
01/01/-
31/09/2020
31/09/2019
in k€
in k€
Interest income from bank deposits
-
13
Income from fair value changes of derivatives
13,616
6,575
Income from derecognition of derivatives
-
-60
Interest income from late payments
-
39
Interest income from loans
8,573
2,013
Other financial income
4,879
13,813
Total financial income
27,069
22,393
Expense from fair value measurement
of embedded derivatives
-2,726
-4,782
Interest expense from embedded derivates
-
-
Expense from derecognition of derivatives
-1,118
-
Interest expense from loans
-203,998
-177,209
Interest expense on lease liabilities
-300
-320
Other financial expenses
-14,268
-12,248
Total financial expenses
-222,411
-194,559
Financial result
-195,342
-172,166
Total financial income mainly increased because of the un-
The increase of interest expense from loans is in part driv-
realized gain of €10,450 thousand resulting from the fair
en by the coupon on the Consus senior secured bond is-
value measurement of the embedded derivative included
sued in two tranches of €400 million in Q2 2019 and €50
in the €450 million bond.
million in Q4 2019, as well as an overall increase in debt
before some subsidiaries were sold to Christoph Gröner as
of 31 May 2020.
3.7.5 INCOME TAXES
01/01/-
01/01/-
31/09/2020
31/09/2019*
in k€
in k€
Consolidated net income/loss for the period from continuing
operations
-37,224
29,326
Income/loss from continuing operations attributable to
non-controlling interests
-4,190
15,237
Income/loss from continuing operations
attributable to shareholders
-33,034
14,089
Weighted average number of shares issued, in thousands
145,705
134,997
Basic earnings per share from continuing operations in EUR
-0.23
0.10
Number of dilutive potential shares, in thousands
-
21,766
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in EUR
-0.23
0.09
Consolidated net income/loss for the period from discontinued
operations attributable to shareholders
-
-
Weighted average number of shares issued, in thousands
145,705
134,997
Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations in EUR
-
-
Number of dilutive potential shares, in thousands
-
21,766
Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations in EUR
-
-
Consolidated net income/loss for the period from continuing
and discontinued operations attributable to shareholders
-33,034
14,089
Weighted average number of shares issued, in thousands
145,705
134,997
Basic earnings per share from continuing and
discontinued operations in EUR
-0.23
0.10
Number of dilutive potential shares, in thousands
-
21,766
Diluted earnings per share from continuing and
discontinued operations in EUR
-0.23
0.09
* Prior year figures adjusted
Income tax expense and income is broken down by origin
as follows:
01/01/-
01/01/-
30/09/2020
30/09/2019*
in k€
in k€
Current income taxes
-5,006
-1,718
Deferred taxes
11,937
-10,925
Tax result
6,932
-12,643
* Prior year figures adjusted
3.7.7 CONTRACT BALANCES
The timing of revenue recognition, invoicing and cash collections results in billed accounts receivables, unbilled receivables (contract assets) and customer advances (con- tract liabilities) on the Statement of Financial Position. In the Group's development activities, amounts are billed as work progresses in accordance with agreed-upon contractual term, either at periodic intervals or upon achievement of contractual milestones. Generally, billing occurs subsequent to revenue recognition resulting in contract assets.
However, the Group sometimes receives advances from its customers before revenue is recognized, resulting in contract liabilities. These assets and liabilities are reported on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position on a contract -by-contract basis at the end of each reporting period. Changes in the contract asset and liability balances during the financial year 2019 were not materially impacted by other factors besides as laid out below.
26
27
INTERIM REPORT
JANUARY-SEPTEMBER
2020
01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
The following table provides information about contract assets and contract liabilities from contracts with customers:
Book value as of:
Book value as of:
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
in k€
in k€
Net contract assets - non-current
23,828
13,856
Gross contract assets - non-current
23,828
13,856
Prepayments received on non-current contract balances
-
-
Net contract assets - current
391,047
321,347
Gross contract assets - current
871,525
619,430
Prepayments received on current contract balances
-480,479
-298,083
Net contract liabilities
-6,489
-53,166
Gross contract liabilities - current
52,226
131,855
Prepayments received on current contract liabilities
-58,715
-185,021
Net contract assets (liabilities)
408,386
282,037
02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
03 | CONDENSED NOTES
04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Accrued costs for obtaining Forward Sales contracts were
specific contract to which it relates. The corresponding ex-
recorded as other assets in prior periods with a remaining
penses accounted for as other operating expenses during
book value of €6.7 million at the end of Q3 2020. The asset
the half year amounted to €2.2 million.
is amortised on a straight-line basis over the lifetime of the
Financial assets can be broken down as follows:
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
current
non-current
in k€
in k€
in k€
Other loans
37,452
10,355
18,321
Restricted cash
30,039
29,290
42,092
Deposits
5,120
45
247
Derivative financial instruments
894
30,617
21,468
Other financial assets
22,930
479
22,127
Shares in non-consolidated companies
-
1,224
404
Total
96,434
72,009
104,659
No impairments for credit risks in accordance with IFRS 9
Furthermore, the value-at-risk is secured by the underlying
were made in respect of contract assets in the nine months
properties, for which ownership transferral can be delayed
of 2020. This is due to the circumstances that the credit
until final receipt of the agreed purchase price.
default risk of the contractual partners is relatively low.
3.7.8
INVENTORY
Inventory also includes the land from forward sales and can
be broken down as follows:
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
in k€
in k€
Carrying amount of inventories
2,378,493
2,472,621
- thereof Real Estate "Institutional"
1,520,829
1,528,728
- thereof Real Estate "Parking"
28,829
26,822
- thereof Real Estate "Apartments for sale"
819,168
871,977
- thereof Real Estate "Other construction work"
966
33,582
- thereof other inventory: not development
8,700
11,513
Approx. 70% of the inventory is pledged as underlying
financing liabilities by Adler Group companies resulted in a
security provided for loan agreements. The repayments of
respective release of securities.
3.7.9
OTHER ASSETS
Other Assets can be broken down as follows:
31/09/2020
31/12/2019
in k€
in k€
Accruals
6,938
3,150
Receivables from other taxes
16,802
10,291
Prepayments made
3,101
3,809
Assets recognised from costs to obtain or fulfil a contract
6,700
8,926
Other assets
12,463
2,725
Total
46,004
28,900
Other loans increased because loans due from related parties as of 31 December 2019 were reclassified to financial assets as of 30 September 2020, because the respective
3.7.10 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
During 2019, the company placed a bond, in two tranches, with a total nominal amount of €450,000 thousand, from which a derivative (option for early repurchase of the bond) was split off with a fair value at the time of issue totalling €13,397 thousand. The bond is measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method and had a book value of €456,900 thousand as of 30 September 2020. The carrying amount of the derivative shown as a financial asset was €27,828 thousand as of 30 September 2020.
The nominal amount of the convertible bond as of 30 Sep- tember 2020 was €119,600 thousand after the repayment of €54,100 thousand made in the third quarter due to the change of control at Consus Real Estate AG and the book value as of 30 September 2020 was €115,937. The embedded derivative had a fair value of €13,105 thousand at the end of YTD Q3 2020, which was shown in the financing lia- bilities. The convertible bond is valued using an option price model. Key input factors in the valuation are the share price and the volatility of the share price.
debtors did not qualify anymore as related parties at 30 September 2020.
In some cases, the bonds concluded by Consus Development contain embedded derivatives, which must be measured at fair value through profit or loss separately from their host contract. These embedded derivatives are termination options that allow Consus Development to repay the respective bonds before the actual due date. Termination options are assessed using an option pricing model (binomial model). The main input factors in the option price model used are volatility and the refinancing interest rate on the valuation date. As at 30 September 2020, the market value of the derivatives was €3.7 million.
The following abbreviations are used for the measurement categories:
•
FVTPL:
Fair Value through Profit and Loss
•
AC:
Amortised Cost
Debt FVOCI: Debt investments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income
Equity FVOCI: Equity investments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income
Financial assets and liabilities by measurement category and class are shown in the following table.
28
29
INTERIM REPORT
JANUARY-SEPTEMBER
2020
01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
VALUATION CATEGORIES ACC.
Category acc.
Carrying
Nominal
Amortised
to IFRS 9
value as of
value
costs
30/09/2020
in k€
in k€
in k€
Non-current financial assets:
-
Investments
FVOCI - equity
-
-
Non-current financial assets:
41,392
Other
Amortised cost
-
41,392
Other non-current financial assets
30,617
(derivatives)
FVTPL
-
-
Trade and other receivables
Amortised cost
394,037
-
394,037
Current financial assets:
Other
Amortised cost
95,540
-
95,540
Other current financial assets;
894
-
Derivatives
FVTPL
-
Receivables from related entities
Amortised cost
4,657
-
4,657
Cash and cash equivalents
Amortised cost
129,765
129,765
-
Total financial assets
696,902
129,765
535,626
Financing liabilities
Amortised cost
2,297,037
129,765
2,297,037
Trade payables
Amortised cost
98,843
-
98,843
Liabilities to related entities
Amortised cost
715,135
-
715,135
Financing liabilities: Derivatives
FVTPL
13,105
-
-
Other liabilities
Amortised cost
107,732
-
107,732
Total financial liabilities
3,231,852
-
3,218,747
Financial Assets measured at fair value
FVOCI-debt
-
through OCI - debt instrument
instrument
-
-
Financial Assets measured at fair value
FVOCI-equity
through OCI - equity instrument
instrument
-
-
-
Financial Asset measured at fair value
through profit and loss
FVTPL
31,511
-
-
Financial asset measured at amortised cost
Amortised cost
665,391
129,765
535,626
Financial Liabilities at cost
Amortised cost
3,218,747
-
3,218,747
Financial Liabilities held for trading
FVTPL
13,105
-
-
02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
03 | CONDENSED NOTES
04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Fair value
Fair value
Fair
Fair value
through P/L
through equity
value as of
hierarchy level
30/09/2020
in k€
in k€
Non-current financial assets:
Investments
-
-
-
3
Non-current financial assets:
Other
-
-
41,392
2
Other non-current financial assets
(derivatives)
30,617
-
30,617
-
Trade and other receivables
-
-
394,037
2
Current financial assets:
Other
-
-
95,540
2
Other current financial assets;
Derivatives
894
-
894
3
Receivables from related entities
-
-
4,657
2
Cash and cash equivalents
-
-
129,765
1
Total financial assets
31,511
-
696,902
Financing liabilities
-
-
2,348,800
2
Trade payables
-
-
98,843
2
Liabilities to related entities
-
-
715,135
2
Financing liabilities: Derivatives
13,105
-
13,105
3
Other liabilities
-
-
107,732
2
Total financial liabilities
13,105
-
3,283,615
Financial Assets measured at fair value
through OCI - debt instrument
-
-
-
Financial Assets measured at fair value
through OCI - equity instrument
-
-
-
Financial Asset measured at fair value
through profit and loss
31,511
-
31,511
Financial asset measured at amortised cost
-
-
665,386
Financial Liabilities at cost
-
-
3,270,510
Financial Liabilities held for trading
13,105
-
13,105
30
31
INTERIM REPORT
JANUARY-SEPTEMBER
2020
01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
VALUATION CATEGORIES ACC. TO IFRS 9-31/12/2019
Category acc.
Carrying
Nominal
Amortised
to IFRS 9
value as of
value
costs
31/12/2019
in k€
in k€
in k€
Non-current financial assets:
-
-
Investments
FVOCI - equity
404
Non-current financial assets:
Other
Amortised cost
52,359
-
52,359
Other non-current financial assets
(derivatives)
FVTPL
20,796
-
-
Trade and other receivables
Amortised cost
41,663
-
41,663
Current financial assets:
Other
Amortised cost
30,429
-
30,429
Other current financial assets;
-
-
Derivatives
FVTPL
672
Receivables from related entities
Amortised cost
109,266
-
109,266
Cash and cash equivalents
Amortised cost
150,613
150,613
-
Total financial assets
406,202
150,613
233,717
Financing liabilities
Amortised cost
2,836,299
-
2,836,299
Trade payables
Amortised cost
97,576
-
97,576
Liabilities to related entities
Amortised cost
80,799
-
80,799
Financing liabilities: Derivatives
FVTPL
14,202
-
-
Other liabilities
Amortised Cost
78,091
-
78,091
Total financial liabilities
Amortised Cost
3,106,966
-
3,092,765
Financial Assets measured at fair value
FVOCI-debt
through OCI - debt instrument
instrument
-
-
-
Financial Assets measured at fair value
FVOCI-equity
through OCI - equity instrument
instrument
404
-
-
Financial Asset measured at fair value
through profit and loss
FVTPL
21,468
-
-
Financial asset measured at amortised cost
Amortised cost
389,899
150,613
233,717
Financial Liabilities at cost
Amortised cost
3,092,765
-
3,092,765
Financial Liabilities held for trading
FVTPL
14,202
-
-
02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
03 | CONDENSED NOTES
04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Fair value
Fair value
Fair
Fair value
through P/L
through equity
value as of
hierarchy level
31/12/2019
in k€
in k€
in k€
Non-current financial assets:
Investments
-
404
404
3
Non-current financial assets:
Other
-
-
52,359
2
Other non-current financial assets
(derivatives)
20,796
-
20,796
0
Trade and other receivables
-
-
41,663
2
Current financial assets:
Other
-
-
30,429
2
Other current financial assets;
Derivatives
672
-
672
3
Receivables from related entities
-
-
109,443
2
Cash and cash equivalents
-
-
150,613
1
Total financial assets
21,468
404
406,378
Financing liabilities
-
-
2,906,123
2
Trade payables
-
-
97,576
2
Liabilities to related entities
-
-
80,791
2
Financing liabilities: Derivatives
14,202
-
14,202
3
Other liabilities
-
-
78,091
2
Total financial liabilities
14,202
-
3,176,783
Financial Assets measured at fair value
through OCI - debt instrument
-
-
-
Financial Assets measured at fair value
through OCI - equity instrument
-
404
404
Financial Asset measured at fair value
through profit and loss
21,468
-
21,468
Financial asset measured at amortised cost
-
-
389,899
Financial Liabilities at cost
-
-
3,162,581
Financial Liabilities held for trading
14,202
-
14,202
32
33
INTERIM REPORT
JANUARY-SEPTEMBER
2020
01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
03 | CONDENSED NOTES
04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Liquidity risk exposure for the Group was as follows:
Carrying value as of
Maturities
30/09/2020
< 1 year
1-5 years
> 5 years
in k€
in k€
in k€
in k€
Liabilities to financial institutions
2,310,142
1,248,460
1,339,564
3,728
Trade payables
98,843
98,843
-
-
Liabilities to related parties
715,135
715,135
-
-
Other financial liabilities
107,732
104,034
3,698
-
Total
3,231,852
2,166,472
1,343,262
3,728
Carrying value as of
Maturities
31/12/2019
< 1 year
1-5 years
> 5 years
in k€
in k€
in k€
in k€
Liabilities to financial institutions
2,850,501
1,360,244
1,826,351
113,439
Trade payables
97,576
97,576
-
-
Liabilities to related parties
80,799
53,299
27,500
-
Other financial liabilities
78,091
77,923
168
-
Total
3,106,966
1,589,041
1,854,019
113,439
3.8 SEGMENT INFORMATION
3.8.1 OPERATING SEGMENTS
For management purposes, the Group is organized into business units based on its organizational structure and has two reportable segments, as follows:
Consus RE (formerly CG Gruppe): Principal business activities include the development of real estate for residential use as well as commercial use. Furthermore, Consus RE is engaged in the renting of commercial and residential real estate as well as complementary services.
Consus Swiss Finance: Principal business activities in- clude the development of real estate for residential use as well as commercial use. Furthermore, Consus Swiss
Finance is engaged in planning, construction and building services as well as the renting of commercial and residential real estate.
The chief operating decision makers monitor the operating results of its business units separately for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment. Segment performance is evaluated based on revenue, Net Loan to Value (Net-LTV) as well as Net Asset Values (NAV) and is measured consistently with values reported in the IFRS consolidated financial statements of the Group.
NET LOAN TO VALUE (NET LTV) 30/09/2020
3.7.11 LEASE INFORMATION (IFRS 16)
Due to changes in the assessment of the probability to extend lease contracts, the Company's right-of-use assets and lease liabilities were each reduced by €5,693 thousand with an impact on the consolidated statement of comprehensive income of zero. The change in assessment is caused by the restructuring of the Group and especially the exit of the former Consus RE GmbH CEO Christoph Gröner.
3.7.12 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
Cash and cash equivalents exclusively comprise balances with banks. The cash and cash equivalents are always available and represent the financial resources of the Company.
Consus RE
Consus Swiss
Other
Total
Finance
in k€
in k€
in k€
in k€
Investment property (IAS 40)
98,111
1,570
-
99,681
Prepayments on investment property
(IAS 40)
-
-
-
-
Owner occupied real estate (IAS 16)
-
-
-
-
Non-current assets held-for-sale (IFRS 5)
-
26,100
-
26,100
Inventory (IAS 2) - Property
under construction
1,308,754
1,069,738
-
2,378,493
Contract assets
297,701
117,174
-
414,875
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
in k€
in k€
Bank deposits
129,731
150,580
Cash at hand
34
32
Cash and cash equivalents
129,765
150,613
- thereof restricted
107,967
139,457
Restricted cash and cash equivalents are subject to restric-
reported as restricted cash. There are no discretionary ap-
tions, particularly with regard to their use for the financed
proval provisions from third parties in this connection.
properties and as a minimum to secure future interest pay-
A smaller proportion is subject to transfer controls, i.e. these
ments. Cash and cash equivalents with a fixed purpose have
funds must be held by certain group companies in accord-
a remaining term of no more than 3 months and are
ance with the respective loan agreement.
Real Estate assets
1,704,567
1,214,582
-
2,919,149
Liabilities to financial institutions
868,645
855,519
585,977
2,310,142
Financing liabilities from related parties
429,448
255,289
11,783
696,520
Cash and cash equivalents
76,407
53,094
264
129,765
Net debt
1,221,686
1,057,714
597,497
2,876,897
Net loan to Value (Net LTV) in %
72%
87%
99%
(Preliminary) purchase price receivable
-339,697
-
-
-339,697
Pro-forma Net loan to Value (Net LTV) in %
52%
87%
87%
34
35
INTERIM REPORT
JANUARY-SEPTEMBER
2020
01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
NET LOAN TO VALUE (NET LTV) 31/12/2019
Consus RE
Consus Swiss
Other
Total
Finance
in k€
in k€
in k€
in k€
Investment property (IAS 40)
382,474
1,570
-
384,044
Prepayments on investment property
(IAS 40)
-
-
-
-
Owner occupied real estate (IAS 16)
-
-
-
-
Non-current assets held-for-sale (IFRS 5)
-
26,100
-
26,100
Inventory (IAS 2) -
Property under construction
1,457,730
1,014,892
-
2,472,621
Contract assets
241,331
93,871
-
335,203
Real Estate assets
2,081,535
1,136,433
-
3,217,968
Liabilities to financial institutions
1,265,482
928,379
656,639
2,850,501
Cash and cash equivalents
67,045
83,275
293
150,613
Net debt
1,198,438
845,105
656,346
2,699,888
Net loan to Value (Net LTV) in %
58%
74%
-
84%
NET ASSET VALUES (NAV) 30/09/2020
02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
03 | CONDENSED NOTES
04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
01/01/-30/09/2020
Consus RE
Consus Swiss
Other
Total
Finance
in k€
in k€
in k€
in k€
Total Income
617,073
88,438
42
705,553
Products transferred at a point in time
349,029
-
42
349,070
Products and services transferred over time
268,044
88,438
-
356,482
01/01/-30/09/2019*
Consus RE
Consus Swiss
Other
Total
Finance
in k€
in k€
in k€
in k€
Total Income
446,289
78,698
53
525,040
Products transferred at a point in time
192,538
5,023
53
197,614
Products and services transferred over time
253,751
73,676
-
327,427
Prior year figures adjusted
Consus RE
Consus Swiss
Other
Total
Finance
in k€
in k€
in k€
in k€
Equity
13,231
-2,554
1,024,341
1,035,018
Deferred tax liabilities
3,383
48,543
-13,613
38,313
Goodwill
-724,634
-308,272
-3,582
-1,036,489
Net Asset Value (NAV)
-708,020
-262,283
1,007,146
36,842
NET ASSET VALUES (NAV) 31/12/2019
Consus RE
Consus Swiss
Other
Total
Finance
3.8.3 SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS
The Group's segments are not exposed to material seasonality or cyclicality in its operations.
3.8.4 ADJUSTED EBIT AND EBITDA CALCULATION
The following adjusted EBITDA is not calculated in accordance with IFRS and is therefore a non-GAAP measure. The reduction in changes in inventories reflects all positive and negative effects resulting from the measurement of
inventories and contract assets and liabilities in connection with past business combinations. Accordingly, adjusted EBITDA adjusts the fair value step-up and reduces the carrying amount while maintaining the actual costs incurred, i.e. it adjusts for the impact of the Purchase Price Allocation ("pre-PPA"). The strict minimum value principle at acquisition date is not applied.
One-off expenses are expenses and charges that are not capitalized and are not incurred in the ordinary course of business. Accordingly, one-off expenses are exceptional in nature or amount.
in k€
in k€
in k€
in k€
Equity
62,581
17,834
983,979
1,064,394
Deferred tax liabilities
62,677
48,554
-
111,232
Goodwill
-724,634
-308,272
-3,582
-1,036,489
Net Asset Value (NAV)
-599,376
-241,884
980,397
139,137
ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATION 01/01/-31/09/2020
Consus RE
Consus Swiss
Other
Total
Finance
in k€
in k€
in k€
in k€
unadjusted EBITDA 30/09/2020
121,056
59,662
-22,281
158,437
Reduction of changes in inventory (PPA)
2,165
1,590
-
3,755
3.8.2 DISAGGREGATION OF REVENUE
In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by timing of revenue recognition including a reconciliation of the disag- gregated revenue to the Group's reportable segments.
Materially all revenues of YTD Q3 2020 and the previous year were generated in Germany.
Due to the Group's business model, which is mainly build and hold based on larger development projects of flats let for rent and to a minor extent the sale of development property, the number of customers is limited. This indicates a certain dependence on individual larger customers.
Income from real estate inventory
disposed of (PPA)
-
-
-
-
One-offs
21,277
3,969
5,779
31,025
adjusted EBITDA 30/09/2020
144,497
65,221
-16,502
193,216
One-offs mainly consist of exit costs related to the transac-
The difference between adjusted EBITDA and adjusted
tion with Mr. Gröner (€12.0 million), costs caused by the in-
EBIT is the addition of elimination of step up amortization
tegration in the Adler group (€4.1 million) and provisions to
for the adjusted EBIT.
a financial institution (€3.5 million).
36
37
INTERIM REPORT
JANUARY-SEPTEMBER
2020
01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
03 | CONDENSED NOTES
04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consus RE
Consus Swiss
Other
Total
Finance
in k€
in k€
in k€
in k€
unadjusted EBIT 30/09/2020
115,822
57,711
-22,346
151,187
Reduction of changes in inventory (PPA)
2,165
1,590
-
3,755
Income from real estate inventory disposed
-
-
-
-
of (PPA)
Elimination of step up amortisation
-
808
-
808
One-offs
21,277
3,969
5,779
31,025
adjusted EBIT 30/09/2020
139,263
64,078
-16,567
186,774
The adjusted one-off expenses in YTD Q3 2020 mainly in-
costs for refinancing and costs for the implementation of
clude expenses related to the departure of Christoph Gröner
new IT systems (Project Train).
as CEO of Consus RE, reorganisation costs, project related
3.9 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
3.9.1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The aim of the Group's capital management is to secure the continued existence of the company as a going concern while generating income for its shareholders and providing all other stakeholders with benefits to which they are enti- tled. The overriding objective is to ensure the Group's cred- itworthiness in order to foster the further growth of the Group.
The Group monitors capital on the basis of loan-to-value (LTV). LTV describes the ratio of net debt to the book value of investment property. Net debt is calculated by deducting cash and cash equivalents from financial liabilities.
The Group's goal is to maintain an appropriate level of leverage in order to ensure continued access to debt financing in the long term at economically appropriate costs. LTV as at 30 September 2020 and 31 December 2019 is calculated as follows:
ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATION 01/01/-30/09/2019*
Consus RE
Consus Swiss
Other
Total
Finance
in k€
in k€
in k€
in k€
unadjusted EBITDA 30/09/2019
151,005
78,609
-9,427
220,187
Effect of Business Plan including PPA
-4,309
1,874
-
-2,435
Income from projects disposed of (PPA)
65,112
-
-
65,112
One-offs
2,328
-
-
2,328
adjusted EBITDA 30/09/2019
214,136
80,483
-9,427
285,192
Prior year figures adjusted
The following adjusted EBIT follows the derivation of adjusted EBITDA with the addition of the elimination of the amortization of the PPA residual:
Consus RE
Consus Swiss
Other
Total
Finance
in k€*
in k€*
in k€*
in k€*
unadjusted EBIT 30/09/2019
145,895
77,683
-9,444
214,135
Effect of Business Plan including PPA
-4,309
1,874
-
-2,435
Income from projects disposed of (PPA)
65,112
-
-
65,112
One-offs
2,328
-
-
2,328
adjusted EBIT 30/09/2019
209,026
79,557
-9,444
279,140
Prior year figures adjusted
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
in k€
in k€
Real Estate held as Investment property (IAS 40)
99,681
384,044
Non-current assets classified as held-for-sale (IFRS 5)
26,100
26,100
Inventories (IAS 2)
2,378,493
2,472,621
Contract Assets
414,875
335,203
Total Real Estate Assets
2,919,149
3,217,968
Financing liabilities
2,310,142
2,850,501
Financing liabilities from related parties
696,520
-
Cash and cash equivalents
129,765
150,613
Net debt
2,876,897
2,699,888
Net Loan to Value (Net - LTV)
99%
84%
(Preliminary) purchase price receivable
-339,697
-
Pro-forma Net loan to Value (Net LTV) in %
87%
84%
3.9.2 PREPAYMENTS
Prepayments received by the Group on either contract as-
respective asset or liability balance. Since these prepay-
sets/liabilities (development projects under the scope of
ments constitute an important source of liquidity for the
IFRS 15) or on inventory (development projects under the
Group the following table provides a comprehensive
scope of IAS 2) are included in the balances of the
overview.
30/09/2020
31/12/2019
in k€
in k€
Prepayments included in contract assets/liabilities
539,194
483,104
Prepayments received on land
247,895
277,325
Other prepayments received
78,308
28,453
Total
865,397
788,881
38
39
INTERIM REPORT
JANUARY-SEPTEMBER
2020
3.10 RELATED PARTIES
3.10.1 KEY MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL REMUNERATION
The members of Group's Supervisory Board and Management Board are the management of the Group in key positions within the meaning of IAS 24.9. The following tables
01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
provide an overview of the remuneration of the Management and the Supervisory Board.
02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
03 | CONDENSED NOTES
04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The related party transactions of Q3 2020 mainly comprise financing relationships with Adler Group. Because Mr. Gröner sold his remaining shares in Consus RE GmbH to the Company in June 2020 he did not longer qualify as related party.
3.11 CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
AND OTHER FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS
BOARD REMUNERATION 01/01/-31/09/2020
3.11.1 OBLIGATIONS TO ACQUIRE LONG-TERM ASSETS
3.11.2 OTHER FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS
Management Board (Vorstand)
Short-term benefits
Accounted
Paid out
in k€
in k€
4,694
4,964
1,344
1,614
As of 30 September 2020, there are no significant obligations to acquire tangible assets or investment property (31 December 2019: no significant obligations).
The following table provides an overview of the aggregated amount of other financial obligations:
Severance pay
Share-based payments (IFRS 2)
Supervisory Board
Short-term benefits
3,004
3,004
346
346
135
180
135
180
<1 year
1-5 years
>5 years
Total
in k€
in k€
in k€
in k€
Financial obligations as of 30/09/2020
133,180
498
-
133,677
Insurance contracts
208
420
-
628
Car insurance contracts
368
17
-
385
Office rent
2,171
-
-
2,171
Leasing
1,232
61
-
1,292
BOARD REMUNERATION 01/01/ - 31/09/2019
Future obligations from
pending purchase agreements
129,200
-
-
129,200
Management Board (Vorstand)
Short-term benefits
Supervisory Board
Short-term benefits
Accounted
Paid out
in k€
in k€
1,180
918
1,180
918
135
181
135
181
In August 2020 Consus acquired a new development project in Düsseldorf by paying the outstanding purchase price instalments.
3.10.2 OTHER RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Transactions with shareholders for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 (nine months ended 31 March 2019) were as follows:
w
01/01/-
01/01/-
30/09/2020
30/09/2019
in k€
in k€
Interest income
-
1,489
Income
538
2,400
Expenses
-
-21,656
Interest expenses
-6,737
-3,021
30/09/2020
30/12/2019
Financing receivables
48
42,286
Trade receivables
-
32,475
Other receivables
4,608
34,505
Trade payables
-
-
Other liabilities
-
-4,225
Financing liabilities, including derivatives
-715,135
-76,574
<1 year
1-5 years
>5 years
Total
in k€
in k€
in k€
in k€
Financial obligations as of 31/12/2019
292,077
475
-
292,553
Insurance contracts
1,300
448
-
1,749
Car insurance contracts
420
27
-
447
Office rent
1,243
-
-
1,243
Leasing
77
-
-
77
Future obligations from
pending purchase agreements
289,037
-
-
289,037
40
41
INTERIM REPORT
JANUARY-SEPTEMBER
2020
3.12 EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
As part of its deleveraging strategy the Company announced on 8 May 2020 a significant sale of assets amounting to a transaction value of around €690 million resulting in a significant reduction of project debt and a double digit premium to the market values as at 31 December 2019 of the respective projects. The gross development value ("GDV") of the development projects disposed of is €2.3 billion. The transaction was closed in November 2020 and Consus is currently determining the final purchase price.
On 20 May 2020 a further significant asset sale was announced as part of Consus' deleveraging strategy with an impact on GDV of €2.0 billion. The development projects were sold at a premium to the market values appraised as of 31 December 2019. This transaction results in a further reduction of project finance debt by around €390 million, is subject to closing adjustments and conditions, and is expected to close in Q4 2020.
01 | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
The outbreak of the Corona virus and its rapid spread across many countries and continents increased financial, financing and liquidity risks as well as risks in the project development phases, e.g. in the area of financing, completion and sale of the Consus' projects. Consus was confronted by the fact that certain upfront sales and new forward sales are currently delayed and progress on development projects in construction was lower than originally planned. Consus will continue to assess any potential macro-economic and industry -related impacts as well as any impact on the Group's business, either directly or from reduced economic visibility, and will update the market as appropriate.
There were no other significant events after the balance sheet date.
02 | CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
03 | CONDENSED NOTES
04 | RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
RESPONSIBILITY
STATEMENT
To the best of our knowledge and in accordance with the applicable accounting principles for interim financial re- porting, the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2020 present a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Group and the interim management report presents a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Group, together with a description of the material risks and opportunities of the expected development of the Group.
Consus Real Estate AG published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 22:00:04 UTC