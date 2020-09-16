Consus Real Estate : Präsentation Halbjahresergebnis 2020 0 09/16/2020 | 08:35am BST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Half-year 2020 results presentation 16 September 2020 Agenda I Financial and Operational Highlights H1 2020 3 II Development Portfolio Update 6 III Financial Results H1 2020 13 IV General information 17 V Appendix 19 Consus Real Estate AG 2 I. Financial and Operational Highlights H1 2020 VAI Campus in Stuttgart with a GDV of €1,127m the largest development project of Consus I. H1 2020 Highlights - Strategic transformation of Consus H1 20 HighlightsPortfolio UpdateResults H1 20General InformationAppendix  Two upfront sales announced for 25 projects with a GDV of € 4.3 billion  Portfolio proportion of residential, top 9 cities and forward sold transactions all increased Strategic  ADO Properties S.A. ("ADO") exercised its call option and acquired control of Consus in Q3 Transformation  ADO announced to change Consus' business strategy to focus on build-to-hold as part of the combined group  Consus expects that certain forward sales and upfront sales currently planned for 2020, which would have contributed to the Company's 2020 results, will not be undertaken. For this reason, Consus has withdrawn its guidance of an Adjusted EBITDA of approx. €450m for 2020.  Increase of Consus share capital and acquisition of 25% minority stake in Consus RE to simplify corporate structure completed in Q3 2020 Corporate  Andreas Steyer (CEO) and Ben Lee (CFO) have left Consus after the successful call option exercise by ADO in Q3 2020 Structure  Theodorus Gorens remains as member of the management board of Consus  Integration of Consus into ADO / Adler well progressing Consus Real Estate AG 4 I. H1 2020 Financial Highlights H1 20 Highlights Portfolio Update Results H1 20 General information Appendix Financial Highlights Total income of € 613.6 million (H1 2019: € 210.3 million), overall performance of € 490.4 million (H1 2019: € 333.6 million)

Growth of 192% and 47% respectively reflecting ongoing strong business growth

Adjusted LTM EBITDA of € 359.1 million (FY 2019: € 344.4 million) as business continued to grow

Adjusted EBITDA of € 136.3 million (H1 2019: € 121.6 million)

Reported Net Income of € 9.2 million (H1 2019: € 4.4 million)

H1 2020 did not include the impact of any upfront sales

Net debt at € 2,617.2 million (FY 2019 : € 2,699.9 million)

Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA at 7.3x (FY 2019 : 7.8x) Consus Real Estate AG 5 II. Development Portfolio Update 'Königshöfe im Barockviertel' in Dresden forward sold to institutional investor with a GDV of €68m II. Consus - leading residential developer in top 9 cities in Germany H1 20 Highlights Portfolio Update Results H1 20 General Information Appendix Pro forma portfolio with increased share of Forward sales Key financials + KPIs Non-strategic GDV of development Forward sales volume Market 17% portfolio (1) contracted + LOI(3) GAV (4) GAV: Forward and 30/06/20 Pro-forma condo sales 30/06/20 Pro-forma 30/06/20 Pro-forma €2.8bn(5) 49% € 10.0bn € 8.0bn € 2.8bn € 2.6bn € 3.3bn € 2.8bn 47 projects 39 projects Build-to-hold portfolio 34% Consus with attractive development pipeline in Top 9 cities Pro forma breakdown of the development portfolio by city € billion 2.0 GDV 12 10.0(1) 10 3.5 1.2 - 8 - 0.8 - 2.3 8.0(2) Other 17%Berlin 27% Cologne 1.6 - 2.0 6 7% GAV: 4.6 4 2 0 Organic acquisitions 2018 Closing upfront sale 2019 New acquisitions 2019 Developmen t gain Upfront sale Gröner Upfront sale PICM PF Upfront Sales GDV as of Dec 2017 SSN acquisition GDV as of 30/06/20 Duesseldorf €2.8bn(5) 7% Stuttgart Frankfurt 18% 12% Hamburg 12% As of June 30, 2020. On a 100% basis (2) Pro forma for transaction with GDV of € 2.3bn (3) Pro-forma two upfront sales Incl. Forward sales in negotiation and LOI signed of €587m and pre-sold condominiums of €231m; (4) Market GAV of the Consus property assets on 100% basis as estimated by management as of June 30, 2020. (5) Pro forma for pending closing of upfront sale transactions Consus Real Estate AG 7 II. Strategic rationale for recent transactions H1 20 Highlights Portfolio Update Results H1 20 General Information Appendix Strategic milestones achieved - more focussed portfolio, substantial debt reduction and simplified corporate structure Total upfront sales transaction value will be around €1.1 billion for combined €4.3 billion GDV

Projects sold at a premium to the market values appraised as of 31 December 2019

Reduction of over €850 million of gross project debt related to the projects

including over €350 million of high cost mezzanine debt Average run-rate interest cost pro forma for transactions is 7.4%

Targets on debt reduction, upfront sales and average cost of debt reduction will all be exceeded

Following these upfront sales, Consus will have :

increased its proportion of residential in developments to over 62% increased proportion of the portfolio forward sold to 32% remaining development portfolio almost exclusively in Germany's top 9 cities

Acquisition of the 25% minority stake in Consus RE completed the final step in integrating our corporate structure

Consideration of 24.75m Consus shares and a €27.5m cash component

Consus continues to believe that German residential real estate in the top 9 cities will prove to be one of the most robust asset classes despite the Coronavirus pandemic Consus Real Estate AG 8 Consus portfolio is moving from "build-to-sell" to "build-to-hold" under ADO's management H1 20 Highlights Portfolio Update Results H1 20 General Information Appendix Basis of segmentation Segmentation of Consus' portfolio City & micro location

% residential

Demand and rental potential

Development timeframe

Sale / disposal attractiveness

Future NAV growth

Committed forward sales Build-to-Hold to portfolio

to portfolio Core landbank in attractive Top 7 cities to deliver quality residential real estate in line with ADO's long term strategic goal Delivers pipeline to grow business reducing need for further acquisitions Provides scale & future growth

11 projects to convert to build-to-hold portfolio

build-to-hold portfolio Landbank value of ~€1bn

GDV of €4.7-5.3bn (1 )

€4.7-5.3bn Embedded value uplift of €1.0-1.6bn Portfolio split (based on current GAV) post non-strategic divestments projects Non-strategic 17% GAV: €2.8bn 24 projects (40 projects) Forward and condo sales 11 projects(1) Landbank 49% 34% Source: Company information; management estimates Includes Grand Central project, yet to be closed Total GDV of forward and condo sales of €2.6bn Existing forward and condo sales - vast majority sold • Reduced development risk through forward sales to  17 out of 18 forward sale projects institutional purchasers already sold • Temporary portfolio with an average life of 24-36 months  6 condo projects  Signed forward sales and condo sales started of €2.0bn(2) Non-strategic portfolio - almost fully disposed • Non-strategic landbank portfolio defined by ADO based on  25 of the 30 projects already sold location and commercial composition  5 projects planned to be sold in due • To be disposed to delever the combined company and reduce course development exposure  Book value of €0.4bn Consus Real Estate AG 9 Attractive landbank located in Top 7 German cities to underline the Build to Hold segment H1 20 Highlights Portfolio Update Results H1 20 General Information Appendix Projects under Build-to-Hold portfolio Portfolio overview GAV GDV Area Yield on # Project Name City (€m) (€bn) (k sqm) cost (%) 1 Benrather Gärten Düsseldorf 106 1.1-1.3 216 5.3% 2 VAI Campus (without Eiermann) Stuttgart 181 0.9-1.1 163 4.5% 3 Holsten Quartiere Hamburg 312 0.9-1.1 150 4.4% 4 Grand Central(1) Düsseldorf - 0.6-0.7 86 3.7% Hamburg 2 0.3 188 3 327 40 Berlin 0.1 1 5 Ostend Frankfurt 109 0.3 43 3.7% 6 Forum Pankow Berlin 64 0.2 40 5.8% Düsseldorf 0.1 Cologne 0.04 1 24 7 Neues Korallusviertel Hamburg 33 0.2 38 3.7% 8 COL III (Windmühlenquartier) Cologne 36 0.1-0.2 24 5.0% 9 UpperNord Quartier Düsseldorf 36 0.1 26 3.8% 10 Schwabenland Tower (Resi) Stuttgart 49 0.1 12 4.2% 11 Böblingen Stuttgart 22 0.1 9 3.6% Total ~1bn 4.7-5.3 806 ~4.5% Source: Company information, latest reporting and management estimates Note: Build-to-Hold GDV ignores potential value growth (1) Project "Grand Central" closed in Q3 2020 Frankfurt 0.1 43 184 Stuttgart 3 0.3 €bn GAV Consus Area (sqm): ~806k sqm Number of projects: 11 Consus Real Estate AG 10 II. Selected Consus developments Q2 20 Highlights City / Project Portfolio Update Results Q2 20 General information Appendix KPIs Pictures Acquisition Development Construction Hand-over Stuttgart region, City-Carré Böblingen Dusseldorf, Upper Nord Quartier Stuttgart region, Schwabenlandtower Berlin, Forum Pankow (Staytion) Dusseldorf, Grand Central GDV €55m Completion 2022 Asset type Mixed Area (k sqm) 9 GDV €132m Completion 2023 Asset type Residential Area (k sqm) 25 GDV €117m Completion 2021 Asset type Mixed Area (k sqm) 16 GDV €217m Completion 2025 Asset type Mixed Area (k sqm) 40 GDV €612m Completion 2025 Asset type Mixed-use NFA (k sqm) 86 Forward sale in negotiation for a development with 107 city apartments in the Stuttgart region for approx. €55m. Residential share of this development is 75%.

At one of Düsseldorf's main transport hubs, a sophisticated new Quartier will be developed. Apartments for different target groups are being built. Future residents will benefit from the convenient location and excellent connections to the city center, airport and surrounding area.

This 107m landmark tower will contain 194 apartments. The addition of one floor to the hotel (building permit already available) has increased the number of hotel rooms to 164.

Just 5.5 km from Berlin city center, in the family-friendly district of Pankow, the shopping and commercial center Staytion Berlin-Pankow will be developed. Consus is constructing a total of seven new buildings to create a mixed neighborhood.

family-friendly district of Pankow, the shopping and commercial center Staytion Berlin-Pankow will be developed. Consus is constructing a total of seven new buildings to create a mixed neighborhood. Acquisition closed in Q3 2020. Large mixed-use quartier development with c. 1000 apartments in central Dusseldorf location next to main terminal. Pro forma € 587 million of forward sales currently in negotiation or with LOI signed Note : A further acquisition has been signed with a GDV of around €430m and a NFA of 44k sqm. The terms of transaction are confidential. Consus Real Estate AG 11 II. Value uplift potential in Consus' build-to-hold portfolio to provide NAV growth H1 20 Highlights Portfolio Update Results H1 20 General Information Appendix Illustrative cost and profitability composition ~20-30% Development margin ~€1.0-1.6bn target value uplift ~50-60% Cost of construction €2.5-€3.0bn construction cost (spent over 6-8 years) ~20% Land value ~€1bn Landbank (11 projects) Development profit to drive value creation

Expected rent of €160-180m post construction of full landbank (at today's market rent)

GDV ignores further potential for future value creation based on incremental rental growth of the new build-to-hold portfolio and asset value

€160-180m post construction of full landbank (at today's market rent) GDV ignores further potential for future value creation based on incremental rental growth of the new build-to-hold portfolio and asset value appreciations Source: Company information, management estimates Note: Values have been rounded for illustrative purposes, includes Grand Central Project, yet to be closed Consus Real Estate AG 12 III. Financial Results H1 2020 Ostforum project in Leipzig forward sold to institutional investor with a GDV of €67m III. H1 2020 Key Group Metrics H1 20 Highlights Portfolio Update Results H1 20 General information Appendix Key Income Statement Figures H1 2019 H1 2020 Total €210.3m €613.6m Income Overall €333.6m €490.4m Performance Adjusted €121.6m €136.3m EBITDA(1) Financial Result €(106.9)m €(102.3)m Consolidated Net €4.4m €9.2m Income Key Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Figures as of 30/06/2020 Net Debt €2,617m Market €3.3bn Gross Asset Value(1) Prepayments €914m Received Net Debt / 7.3x Adjusted EBITDA(2) Net Debt / 79% Market GAV Pro-forma Net Debt / 63% Pro-forma Market GAV(3) Market GAV of the Consus property assets on 100% basis as estimated by management as of June 30, 2020, based off JLL valuation as at 31/12/2019 and costs incurred in H1 2020. Gröner transaction deconsolidated. EBITDA adjusted for Purchase Price Allocation ("pre-PPA") and one-off expenses Pro-forma for two upfront sales announced in May 2020 Consus Real Estate AG 14 III. LTM H1 2020 - Pro Forma Key Group Metrics H1 20 Highlights Portfolio Update Results H1 20 FY 2019 H1 2020 LTM Adjusted €344m €359m EBITDA(1) €2,700m €2,617m Net debt Net debt / LTM 7.8x 7.3x Adjusted EBITDA(1) (1) EBITDA adjusted for Purchase Price Allocation ("pre-PPA") and one-off expenses General Information Appendix Underlying business delivering steady deleveraging

Announced upfront sales drive substantial reduction in pro forma net debt

Includes impact of 25% minority stake acquisition

Leverage will reduce further once impact of profit on sale included Consus Real Estate AG 15 III. Pro forma Simplified Group Structure - H1 2020 H1 20 Highlights Legend Portfolio Update Results H1 20 General Information Appendix Shareholder Operating SPVs Debt facility Consus ownership ADO / Adler ~65% Estimated market GAV(1) €3.3 billion 100.0%(2) Consus RE (formerly CG Gruppe) SPVs 27 projects Development and Construction Net Debt: €963m Other shareholders ~35% 93.4%(3) Consus Swiss Finance (former SSN Group) SPVs 12 projects Development and Construction Net Debt: €1,000m Senior Secured Notes: €450m Convertible: €174m Other debt: €31m €75.8m of bond repayments following change of control in Q3 2020 (4) Note: Simplified structure on a 100% basis. Net Debt as of 30 June 2020 Estimated Market GAV as of 30 June 2020; (2) Acquisition of 25% minority stake in Consus RE AG (3) Consus owns 93.4% of SSN Group. SSN holds 51.0% of the shares in SG Development GmbH, which holds nine out of twelve development projects. As part of the acquisition of SSN, Consus also acquired additional 38.9% of the shares in SG Development GmbH, resulting in Consus direct and indirect ownership of 86.5% (4) Change of control triggered repayments of €75.8m of Consus bonds, split as follows: 4% convertible bond €54.1m; 4.75% straight bond €21.7m Consus Real Estate AG 16 IV. General information ÜBerlin condominium project in Berlin with a GDV of €230m IV. General Information H1 20 Highlights Portfolio Update Results H1 20 General Information Appendix Consus Share Share price development and shareholder structure ISIN WKN Number of Shares Market Segment Stock Exchanges Indices Market cap.(2) Analysts DE000A2DA414 A2DA41 161.331.507 Deutsche Börse Scale m:access Xetra, München, Frankfurt E&G-DIMAX € 1,170m Baader Bank: €10.0 BUY Hauck & A.: €8.50 BUY SRC Research: €8.00 Accumulate Deutsche Bank: €7.0 Hold UBS: €7.00 Neutral Financial Calendar ADO/Adler ~65% (3) 27 Aug 2020 H1 results publication Other shareholders ~35% (3) 15 Oct 2020 Virtual Consus Annual General Meeting Bloomberg, Factset As of Sep. 15, 2020 As of August 27, 2020 Consus Real Estate AG 18 18 V. Appendix Vitopia Kampus Kaiserlei in Frankfurt/Offenbach forward sold to institutional investor with a GDV of €60m V. Recent transactions H1 20 Highlights Portfolio Update Results H1 20 General Information Appendix GDV €2.3bn disposal to Gröner GDV €2.0bn disposal to PICM Upfront sale of 17 development projects with a GDV of € 2.3 billion Total transaction value of around €690 million

Reduction in project debt of around €475 million

Sale realized a double digit premium to market valuation

The divested development projects primarily consist of projects located in non-core locations, including Karlsruhe, Erfurt and Leipzig, and with a greater proportion of commercial uses

non-core locations, including Karlsruhe, Erfurt and Leipzig, and with a greater proportion of commercial uses proportion of the remaining portfolio that has been forward sold, is under LOI or in negotiation for a forward sale will increase materially to 32% Upfront sale of a 8 development projects with a GDV of €2.0 billion Reduction in project debt of around €390 million, thereof over €210 million in high cost mezzanine debt

Sale results in material reduction in average interest rate to below 7.5%

Sold at a premium to the market values

Transaction details are confidential Assets sold have a significantly greater proportion planned for commercial uses and/or located in non-core locations

non-core locations Divested projects located in Bayreuth, Cologne, Hamburg, Munich, Offenbach and Passau. Forward sold proportion Pro forma share of Fully focussed on Top 9 Increased focus on Transactions expected to of remaining portfolio developments in Top 7 cities in Germany with pro residential developments close in Q3 2020 rising materially to 32% cities in Germany forma 99% of portfolio with pro forma 62% increased to 92% Consus Real Estate AG 20 V. Consolidated H1 2020 Financials - Income Statement H1 20 Highlights Portfolio Update Results H1 20 General Information Appendix Income Statement in k € H1 2019 H1 2020 Income from letting activities 8,724 8,359 Income from real estate inventory disposed of 2,400 1. 339,697 Income from property development 192,099 2. 217,728 Income from service, maintenance and management activities 7,123 47,846 Total income 210,346 613,630 Change in project related inventory 123,281 -123,214 Overall performance 333,627 490,416 Expenses from letting activities (4,840) -3,120 Cost of materials (168,073) -291,524 Net income from the remeasurement of investment properties 8,403 - Other operating income 8,482 10,961 Personnel expenses (29,382) -37,872 Other operating expenses (31;628) -47,943 EBITDA 116,589 120,919 Depreciation and amortization (3,319) -5,369 EBIT 113,270 115,550 Financial income 13,192 54,448 Financial expenses (120,124) -156,758 EBT 6,338 13,240 Income tax expenses (1,910) -3,995 Consolidated Net income 4,429 9,245 Adjusted EBITDA Bridge Q-o-Q / LTM in k € LTM LTM H1 2019 H1 2020 FY 2019 H1 2020 EBITDA 236,435 241,765 116,589 120,919 PPA Adjustments 66,007 64,776 2,522 1,291 One-off expenses 41,950 53,512 2,504 14,066 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 344,392 359,053 3. 121,615 136,276 (1) EBITDA adjusted for Purchase Price Allocation ("pre-PPA") and one-off expenses Comments 1•. Significant income from disposed real estate inventory 2•. Income from property development underlines steady growth of development business 3.• LTM Adjusted EBITDA H1 2020 of €359.1m Consus Real Estate AG 21 V. Consolidated H1 2020 Financials - Balance sheet: Assets H1 20 Highlights Portfolio Update Results H1 20 General Information Appendix Current & Non-current Assets in k € FY 2019 H1 2020 Investment property 384,044 1. 97,932 Property, plant and equipment 11,076 10,175 Right-of-use assets 17,144 10,185 Goodwill 1,036,489 1,036,489 Other intangible assets 4,919 4,694 Investments accounted for using the equity method 21,046 20,725 Receivables from related parties 184 0 Financial assets 73,559 101,227 Other assets 194 195 Contract assets 13,856 2. 21,103 Total non-current assets 1,562,511 1,302,724 Inventories 2,472,621 1. 2,239,201 Trade and other receivables 41,663 399,046 Receivables from related parties 109,082 39,062 Tax receivables 11,572 6,515 Financial assets 31,101 60,705 Other assets 28,707 63,016 Contract assets 321,347 2. 372,301 Cash and cash equivalents 150,613 4. 103,284 Assets held for sale 26,100 26,100 Total current assets 3,192,805 3,309,229 Total assets 4,755,315 4,611,953 Comments •1. Investment properties and Inventories reduced due to deconsolidation of Gröner upfront sale •2. Contract asset growth as forward sales contracts continued to be performed •3. WIP growth demonstrates continued expenditure on pre construction projects •4. Cash decreased due to cash consumption in operations, which was higher than cash inflow from received prepayments and net proceeds from borrowings. Consus Real Estate AG 22 V. Consolidated H1 2020 Financials - Balance sheet: Equity & Liabilities H1 20 Highlights Portfolio Update Results H1 20 General Information Appendix Equity and liabilities in k € FY 2019 H1 2020 Subscribed capital 136,582 161,332 Capital reserves 877,132 1,099,882 Other reserves - 81,606 - 199,873 Non-controlling interests 132,286 23,127 Total equity 1,064,394 1. 1,084,467 Financing liabilities 1,655,621 2. 1,439,549 Provisions 2,843 4,002 Prepayments received 27,500 72 Liabilities to related parties 27,500 - Other liabilities 32,572 18,491 Contract liabilities - - Deferred tax liabilities 111,232 50,668 Total non-current liabilities 1,829,767 1,512,781 Financing liabilities 1,194,880 2. 1,280,932 Provisions 7,426 6,433 Trade payables 97,576 3. 127,849 Liabilities to related parties 53,299 17,376 Tax payables 53,038 4. 55,302 Prepayments received 305,777 349,126 Other liabilities 95,993 167,028 Contract liabilities 53,166 5. 10,660 Total current liabilities 1,861,154 2,014,706 Total liabilities 3,690,921 3,527,486 Total equity & liabilities 4,755,315 4,611,953 Comments 1.• Total equity of 1,084 million increased in relation to the acquisition of the minority share in Consus RE AG. 2•. Net debt decreased by € 130 million 3•. Trade payables increased as work volume increases •4. Prepayments received: prepayments related to land are recognised directly on the balance sheet, as not offset against contract asset as the income has not been recognised •5. Contract liabilities: related to advances from customers prior to revenue being recognised Consus Real Estate AG 23 V. Consolidated H1 2020 Cash Flow Statement H1 20 Highlights Portfolio Update Results H1 20 General Information Appendix Cash flow in k € H1 2019 H1 2020 Profit (loss) before tax (after discontinued operations) 6,338 13,240 - Depreciation and amortisation 3,318 5,369 Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment 1,572 2,412 Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets 60 594 Depreciation on right-of-use asset 1,686 2,363 Valuation gains on financial assets - - Valuation gains on investment property (8,403) - Financial expenses (income) 106,932 102,310 Financial income (13,192) (54,448) Financial expenses 120,124 156,758 Other non cash adjustments 1,129 (56,247) Other working capital adjustments (97,046) (142,525) Decrease / (increase) in rent and other receivables 5,588 (291,921) Decrease / (increase) prepayments, accrued income 1,638 (6,882) Decrease/ (increase) in inventories and contract assets (208,934) 1. 82,441 (Decrease) / increase in prepayments on development projects 77,891 92,778 Decrease in inventory property (23,037) 2. 310,604 (Decrease) / increase in trade, other payables and accruals, contract 49,808 (329,546) liabilities and other liabilities Income tax paid 795 (4,316) Net cash flow from operating activities 13,063 (82,170) Net cash flow from investing activities (163,517) 3. (64,683) Net cash flow financing activities 184,929 4. 99,524 Comments 1•. Net cash flow from operating activities decreased due to cash consumption in operations caused by increased building activities. 2•. The positive cash flow from the Gröner separation is expected in Q3 2020 3•. Net Cashflow from investing activities primarily reflects capex on development projects and the acquisition of new projects 4•. Financing cashflow is primarily impacted by net proceeds from borrowings and paid interest. Consus Real Estate AG 24 V. Exposure to Germany's favourable housing conditions Excellent business opportunity for residential developers H1 20 Highlights Portfolio Update Results H1 20 General Information Appendix German Chancellor Angela Merkel "We want to build 1.5 million new apartments and homes in the next 4 years. This is absolutely necessary" Source: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Die Bundesregierung, May 26, 2018 Demand of 3.2m units with c. € 1 trillion GDV(1) until 2030 Demand of 3.2m new apartments until 2030 Source: Institut der deutschen Wirtschaft, July 2019 Based on estimated average price of €325k per unit Strong and consistent rental price growth Rent affordability remains healthy 110 Rental-price index GDP growth 6,0% New unit (70 sqm) price as a multiple of gross annual salary 4,0% Belgium 3,7 100 2,0% Denmark 4,3 Germany 5 0,0% Spain 5,4 90 Austria 5,6 -2,0% 80 No decline in rental prices in -4,0% Netherlands 5,8 over 20 years across the Italy 6,3 economic cycle -6,0% Hungary 7,1 70 1997 1999 2001 2003 2005 2007 2009 2011 2013 2015 2017 -8,0% Poland 7,5 9,8 1995 2018 France 8 UK (1) Source: Destatis, EIU Source: Deloitte Property Index 2018, Morgan Stanley Research Consus Real Estate AG 25 V. Remaining Forward sale pipeline, self-funding with minimized development risks H1 20 Highlights Portfolio Update Results H1 20 General Information Appendix Illustrative forward sales business model cash flow profile Acquisition Development / Construction Delivery Cash flow Forward sale positive as construction starts 20% 11% Balanced payments 5% profile Project cash flow breakeven First cash inflow as forward sale is entered into

Target to become cash flow positive prior to construction start

90% of the cash inflows are received during the construction phase including payment for the land

Small remaining payment at delivery 60% 54% Limited working -20% capital consumption 30% 20% 5% 10% 1% High Land Acquisition Development / Construction Delivery (1) profitability Forward Sale Project Cash Collection Project Cash Costs Cumulated Project Cash Flow Margin Regular payments from buyers to cover construction costs

Minimal working capital needs throughout the life of the project

Targeted Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20% at delivery, with upside potential based on outperforming occupancy and rent levels achieved, and downside floor (1) Delivery includes finalization of construction and tenancy Consus Real Estate AG 26 V. Illustrative Example of the PPA adjustment mechanism H1 20 Highlights Portfolio Update Results H1 20 General Information Appendix According to IFRS 3, an acquirer must record the net assets of the target on its balance sheet at fair value as at the date of the acquisition

The process is known as purchase price allocation (PPA) All future additions to inventory post-acquisition are recorded at cost, with no further value adjustment

Therefore, Consus accounts for its inventories (both for CG and SSN) at fair value as at the time of their acquisition

The PPA impact is a one time activity and for all construction post acquisition of CG Gruppe and SSN, there would be no PPA adjustments

At revenue recognition, the increased value of inventory due to the fair value process (PPA) reduces the reported EBITDA

In order to provide the underlying profitability, Consus reverses the PPA adjustment to reflect underlying cost excluding the fair value impact, to provide EBITDA pre-PPA This would be the EBITDA recorded if the assets had not been included at fair value and the purchase price allocated This adjustment is done only once a forward sale is entered into, ensuring clear allocation of the PPA adjustment and matching the cash flow profile

For forward sales to institutions, land and development work are separately accounted for, reflecting their separate performance obligations Illustration: Consus accounting for inventories acquired at CG Gruppe acquisition Margin for CG Gruppe: 10 + 10 = 20

Cash inflow for CG Gruppe / Consus: 20

Effective margin for Consus: 20 - 10 = 10 Key elements of PPA adjustment 10 50 60 50 10 120 EBITDA reportable: 10 EBITDA pre-PPA (adjusted): 20 Construction cost till Developer margin till Fair value / Price paid by Construction cost post acq. Margin on construction cost Sale value Consus acq. Consus acq. Consus post acq. Consus Real Estate AG 27 Disclaimer THIS PRESENTATION AND ITS CONTENTS ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL. This presentation ("Presentation") was prepared exclusively by Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus") solely for informational purposes and has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of Consus. Nothing in this Presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future. This Presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation or inducement to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of Consus, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of Consus, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. This Presentation is not an advertisement and not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive (as defined below). Any offer of securities of Consus will be made by means of a prospectus or offering memorandum that will contain detailed information about Consus and its management as well as risk factors and financial statements. Any person considering the purchase of any securities of Consus must inform itself independently based solely on such prospectus or offering memorandum (including any supplement thereto). This Presentation is being made available to you solely for your information and background and is not to be used as a basis for an investment decision in securities of Consus. Certain statements in this Presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expectation", "belief', "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors (including, but not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions affecting the industry, intense competition in the markets in which Consus operates, costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting Consus' markets, and other factors beyond the control of Consus). Neither Consus nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees, advisors, or any other person is under any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak of the date of this Presentation. Statements contained in this Presentation regarding past trends or events should not be taken as a representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements. This document contains certain financial measures (including forward-looking measures) that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS and are therefore considered "non-IFRS financial measures". Such non-IFRS financial measures used by the Consus are presented to enhance an understanding of the Consus's results of operations, financial position or cash flows calculated in accordance with IFRS, but not to replace such financial information. A number of these non-IFRS financial measures are also commonly used by securities analysts, credit rating agencies and investors to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of other companies with which the Consus competes. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation as a measure of the Consus's profitability or liquidity, and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income and the other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS. In particular, there are material limitations associated with the use of non-IFRS financial measures, including the limitations inherent in determination of each of the relevant adjustments. The non-IFRS financial measures used by the Consus may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Certain numerical data, financial information and market data (including percentages) in this Presentation have been rounded according to established commercial standards. Furthermore, in tables and charts, these rounded figures may not add up exactly to the totals contained in the respective tables and charts. Accordingly, neither Consus nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors, nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and accordingly no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the Presentation or of the views given or implied. Neither Consus nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any errors or omissions or any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information or its contents or otherwise arising in connection there-with. It should be noted that certain financial information relating to Consus contained in this document has not been audited and in some cases is based on management information and estimates. This Presentation is intended to provide a general overview of Consus' business and does not purport to include all aspects and details regarding Consus. This Presentation is furnished solely for your information, should not be treated as giving investment advice and may not be printed or otherwise copied or distributed. Subject to limited exceptions described below, the information contained in this Presentation is not to be viewed from nor for publication or distribution in nor taken or transmitted into the United States of America ("United States"), Australia, Canada or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in any of these jurisdictions. Any securities offered by Consus have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws. This Presentation does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. By receiving this Presentation, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. This Presentation does not constitute investment, legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or other advice. Consus Real Estate AG Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Consus Real Estate AG published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 07:34:10 UTC 0 All news about CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG 03:35a CONSUS REAL ESTATE : Präsentation Halbjahresergebnis 2020 PU 09/15 CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG : Invitation to the H1 2020 Results Conference Call on 16 .. PU 08/31 CONSUS REAL ESTATE : Finanzbericht für das erste Halbjahr 2020 PU 08/28 CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG : Consus Real Estate continuing deleveraging and focusing .. PU 08/27 CONSUS REAL ESTATE : Half Year 2020 Financial Report PU 08/27 CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG : Consus Real Estate continuing deleveraging and focusing .. EQ 08/21 CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG : Andreas Steyer and Benjamin Lee have left the Management.. PU 07/30 CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG : Andreas Steyer and Benjamin Lee have left the Management.. EQ 07/09 CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG : Consus completes acquisition of remaining 25% minority s.. EQ 06/29 CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG : ADO Properties S.A. acquires control EQ