Consus Real Estate : Präsentation Halbjahresergebnis 2020

09/16/2020 | 08:35am BST

09/16/2020 | 08:35am BST

Half-year 2020 results presentation

16 September 2020

Agenda

I

Financial and Operational Highlights H1 2020

3

II

Development Portfolio Update

6

III

Financial Results H1 2020

13

IV

General information

17

V

Appendix

19

Consus Real Estate AG

2

I. Financial and Operational Highlights H1 2020

VAI Campus in Stuttgart with a GDV of €1,127m the largest development project of Consus

I. H1 2020 Highlights - Strategic transformation of Consus

H1 20 HighlightsPortfolio UpdateResults H1 20General InformationAppendix

 Two upfront sales announced for 25 projects with a GDV of € 4.3 billion

 Portfolio proportion of residential, top 9 cities and forward sold transactions all increased

Strategic

 ADO Properties S.A. ("ADO") exercised its call option and acquired control of Consus in Q3

Transformation

 ADO announced to change Consus' business strategy to focus on build-to-hold as part of the combined group

 Consus expects that certain forward sales and upfront sales currently planned for 2020, which would have

contributed to the Company's 2020 results, will not be undertaken. For this reason, Consus has withdrawn its

guidance of an Adjusted EBITDA of approx. €450m for 2020.

 Increase of Consus share capital and acquisition of 25% minority stake in Consus RE to simplify corporate structure

completed in Q3 2020

Corporate

 Andreas Steyer (CEO) and Ben Lee (CFO) have left Consus after the successful call option exercise by ADO in Q3 2020

Structure

 Theodorus Gorens remains as member of the management board of Consus

 Integration of Consus into ADO / Adler well progressing

Consus Real Estate AG

4

I. H1 2020 Financial Highlights

H1 20 Highlights

Portfolio Update

Results H1 20

General information

Appendix

Financial Highlights

  • Total income of € 613.6 million (H1 2019: € 210.3 million), overall performance of € 490.4 million (H1 2019: € 333.6 million)
    • Growth of 192% and 47% respectively reflecting ongoing strong business growth
  • Adjusted LTM EBITDA of € 359.1 million (FY 2019: € 344.4 million) as business continued to grow
  • Adjusted EBITDA of € 136.3 million (H1 2019: € 121.6 million)
  • Reported Net Income of € 9.2 million (H1 2019: € 4.4 million)
    • H1 2020 did not include the impact of any upfront sales
  • Net debt at € 2,617.2 million (FY 2019 : € 2,699.9 million)
  • Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA at 7.3x (FY 2019 : 7.8x)

Consus Real Estate AG

5

II. Development Portfolio Update

'Königshöfe im Barockviertel' in Dresden forward sold to institutional investor with a GDV of €68m

II. Consus - leading residential developer in top 9 cities in Germany

H1 20 Highlights

Portfolio Update

Results H1 20

General Information

Appendix

Pro forma portfolio with increased share of Forward sales

Key financials + KPIs

Non-strategic

GDV of development

Forward sales volume

Market

17%

portfolio (1)

contracted + LOI(3)

GAV (4)

GAV:

Forward and

30/06/20

Pro-forma

condo sales

30/06/20

Pro-forma

30/06/20

Pro-forma

€2.8bn(5)

49%

€ 10.0bn

€ 8.0bn

€ 2.8bn

€ 2.6bn

€ 3.3bn

€ 2.8bn

47 projects

39 projects

Build-to-hold portfolio

34%

Consus with attractive development pipeline in Top 9 cities

Pro forma breakdown of the development portfolio by city

€ billion

2.0

GDV

12

10.0(1)

10

3.5

1.2

-

8

- 0.8

- 2.3

8.0(2)

Other

17%Berlin

27%

Cologne

1.6

- 2.0

6

7%

GAV:

4.6

4

2

0

Organic acquisitions 2018

Closing upfront sale 2019

New acquisitions 2019

Developmen t gain

Upfront sale Gröner

Upfront sale PICM

PF Upfront Sales

GDV as of Dec 2017

SSN acquisition

GDV as of 30/06/20

Duesseldorf €2.8bn(5) 7%

Stuttgart

Frankfurt

18%

12%

Hamburg

12%

  1. As of June 30, 2020. On a 100% basis (2) Pro forma for transaction with GDV of € 2.3bn (3) Pro-forma two upfront sales Incl. Forward sales in negotiation and LOI signed of €587m and pre-sold condominiums of €231m; (4) Market GAV of the Consus property assets on 100% basis as estimated by management as of June 30, 2020. (5) Pro forma for pending closing of upfront sale transactions

Consus Real Estate AG

7

II. Strategic rationale for recent transactions

H1 20 Highlights

Portfolio Update

Results H1 20

General Information

Appendix

Strategic milestones achieved - more focussed portfolio, substantial debt reduction and simplified corporate structure

  • Total upfront sales transaction value will be around €1.1 billion for combined €4.3 billion GDV
    • Projects sold at a premium to the market values appraised as of 31 December 2019
  • Reduction of over €850 million of gross project debt related to the projects
    • including over €350 million of high cost mezzanine debt
    • Average run-rate interest cost pro forma for transactions is 7.4%
  • Targets on debt reduction, upfront sales and average cost of debt reduction will all be exceeded
  • Following these upfront sales, Consus will have :
    • increased its proportion of residential in developments to over 62%
    • increased proportion of the portfolio forward sold to 32%
    • remaining development portfolio almost exclusively in Germany's top 9 cities
  • Acquisition of the 25% minority stake in Consus RE completed the final step in integrating our corporate structure
    • Consideration of 24.75m Consus shares and a €27.5m cash component

Consus continues to believe that German residential real estate in the top 9 cities will prove to be one of the most robust asset classes despite the Coronavirus pandemic

Consus Real Estate AG

8

  1. Consus portfolio is moving from "build-to-sell" to "build-to-hold" under ADO's management

H1 20 Highlights

Portfolio Update

Results H1 20

General Information

Appendix

Basis of segmentation

Segmentation of Consus' portfolio

  • City & micro location
  • % residential
  • Demand and rental potential
  • Development timeframe
  • Sale / disposal attractiveness
  • Future NAV growth
  • Committed forward sales
  • Build-to-Holdto portfolio
    • Core landbank in attractive Top 7 cities to deliver quality residential real estate in line with ADO's long term strategic goal
    • Delivers pipeline to grow business reducing need for further acquisitions
    • Provides scale & future growth
  • 11 projects to convert to build-to-hold portfolio
  • Landbank value of ~€1bn
  • GDV of €4.7-5.3bn(1)
  • Embedded value uplift of €1.0-1.6bn

Portfolio split (based on current GAV) post non-strategic divestments

  • projects Non-strategic

17%

GAV: €2.8bn

24 projects

(40 projects)

Forward and

condo sales

11 projects(1)

Landbank

49%

34%

Source: Company information; management estimates

  1. Includes Grand Central project, yet to be closed
  2. Total GDV of forward and condo sales of €2.6bn
  • Existing forward and condo sales - vast majority sold

Reduced development risk through forward sales to

17 out of 18 forward sale projects

institutional purchasers

already sold

Temporary portfolio with an average life of 24-36 months

6 condo projects

Signed forward sales and condo

sales started of €2.0bn(2)

  • Non-strategicportfolio - almost fully disposed

Non-strategic landbank portfolio defined by ADO based on

25 of the 30 projects already sold

location and commercial composition

5 projects planned to be sold in due

To be disposed to delever the combined company and reduce

course

development exposure

Book value of €0.4bn

Consus Real Estate AG

9

  1. Attractive landbank located in Top 7 German cities to underline the Build to Hold segment

H1 20 Highlights

Portfolio Update

Results H1 20

General Information

Appendix

Projects under Build-to-Hold portfolio

Portfolio overview

GAV

GDV

Area

Yield on

#

Project Name

City

(€m)

(€bn)

(k sqm)

cost (%)

1

Benrather Gärten

Düsseldorf

106

1.1-1.3

216

5.3%

2

VAI Campus (without Eiermann)

Stuttgart

181

0.9-1.1

163

4.5%

3

Holsten Quartiere

Hamburg

312

0.9-1.1

150

4.4%

4

Grand Central(1)

Düsseldorf

-

0.6-0.7

86

3.7%

Hamburg 2

0.3 188

3

327

40

Berlin

0.1

1

5

Ostend

Frankfurt

109

0.3

43

3.7%

6

Forum Pankow

Berlin

64

0.2

40

5.8%

Düsseldorf 0.1

Cologne 0.04 1

24

7

Neues Korallusviertel

Hamburg

33

0.2

38

3.7%

8

COL III (Windmühlenquartier)

Cologne

36

0.1-0.2

24

5.0%

9

UpperNord Quartier

Düsseldorf

36

0.1

26

3.8%

10

Schwabenland Tower (Resi)

Stuttgart

49

0.1

12

4.2%

11

Böblingen

Stuttgart

22

0.1

9

3.6%

Total

~1bn

4.7-5.3

806

~4.5%

Source: Company information, latest reporting and management estimates

Note: Build-to-Hold GDV ignores potential value growth

(1)

Project "Grand Central" closed in Q3 2020

Frankfurt 0.1

  • 43

184 Stuttgart

3

0.3

€bn GAV Consus

Area (sqm): ~806k sqm

Number of projects: 11

Consus Real Estate AG

10

II. Selected Consus developments

Q2 20 Highlights

City / Project

Portfolio Update

Results Q2 20

General information

Appendix

KPIs

Pictures

Acquisition

Development

Construction

Hand-over

Stuttgart region, City-Carré Böblingen

Dusseldorf,

Upper Nord Quartier

Stuttgart region, Schwabenlandtower

Berlin,

Forum Pankow (Staytion)

Dusseldorf, Grand Central

GDV

€55m

Completion

2022

Asset type

Mixed

Area (k sqm)

9

GDV

€132m

Completion

2023

Asset type

Residential

Area (k sqm)

25

GDV

€117m

Completion

2021

Asset type

Mixed

Area (k sqm)

16

GDV

€217m

Completion

2025

Asset type

Mixed

Area (k sqm)

40

GDV

€612m

Completion

2025

Asset type

Mixed-use

NFA (k sqm)

86

  • Forward sale in negotiation for a development with 107 city apartments in the Stuttgart region for approx. €55m. Residential share of this development is 75%.
  • At one of Düsseldorf's main transport hubs, a sophisticated new Quartier will be developed. Apartments for different target groups are being built. Future residents will benefit from the convenient location and excellent connections to the city center, airport and surrounding area.
  • This 107m landmark tower will contain 194 apartments. The addition of one floor to the hotel (building permit already available) has increased the number of hotel rooms to 164.
  • Just 5.5 km from Berlin city center, in the family-friendly district of Pankow, the shopping and commercial center Staytion Berlin-Pankow will be developed. Consus is constructing a total of seven new buildings to create a mixed neighborhood.
  • Acquisition closed in Q3 2020. Large mixed-use quartier development with c. 1000 apartments in central Dusseldorf location next to main terminal.

Pro forma € 587 million of forward sales currently in negotiation or with LOI signed

Note : A further acquisition has been signed with a GDV of around €430m and a NFA of 44k sqm. The terms of transaction are confidential.

Consus Real Estate AG

11

II. Value uplift potential in Consus' build-to-hold portfolio to provide NAV growth

H1 20 Highlights

Portfolio Update

Results H1 20

General Information

Appendix

Illustrative cost and profitability composition

~20-30%

Development margin

~€1.0-1.6bn target value

uplift

~50-60%

Cost of construction

€2.5-€3.0bn

construction cost

(spent over 6-8 years)

~20%

Land value

~€1bn Landbank

(11 projects)

  • Development profit to drive value creation
  • Expected rent of €160-180m post construction of full landbank (at today's market rent)
    GDV ignores further potential for future value creation based on incremental rental growth of the new build-to-hold portfolio and asset value
  • appreciations

Source: Company information, management estimates

Note: Values have been rounded for illustrative purposes, includes Grand Central Project, yet to be closed

Consus Real Estate AG

12

III. Financial Results H1 2020

Ostforum project in Leipzig forward sold to institutional investor with a GDV of €67m

III. H1 2020 Key Group Metrics

H1 20 Highlights

Portfolio Update

Results H1 20

General information

Appendix

Key Income Statement Figures

H1 2019

H1 2020

Total

€210.3m

€613.6m

Income

Overall

€333.6m

€490.4m

Performance

Adjusted

€121.6m

€136.3m

EBITDA(1)

Financial Result

€(106.9)m

€(102.3)m

Consolidated Net

€4.4m

€9.2m

Income

Key Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Figures

as of 30/06/2020

Net Debt

€2,617m

Market

€3.3bn

Gross Asset Value(1)

Prepayments

€914m

Received

Net Debt /

7.3x

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

Net Debt /

79%

Market GAV

Pro-forma Net Debt /

63%

Pro-forma Market GAV(3)

  1. Market GAV of the Consus property assets on 100% basis as estimated by management as of June 30, 2020, based off JLL valuation as at 31/12/2019 and costs incurred in H1 2020. Gröner transaction deconsolidated.
  2. EBITDA adjusted for Purchase Price Allocation ("pre-PPA") and one-off expenses
  3. Pro-formafor two upfront sales announced in May 2020

Consus Real Estate AG

14

III. LTM H1 2020 - Pro Forma Key Group Metrics

H1 20 Highlights

Portfolio Update

Results H1 20

FY 2019

H1 2020

LTM Adjusted

€344m

€359m

EBITDA(1)

€2,700m

€2,617m

Net debt

Net debt / LTM

7.8x

7.3x

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

(1) EBITDA adjusted for Purchase Price Allocation ("pre-PPA") and one-off expenses

General Information

Appendix

  • Underlying business delivering steady deleveraging
  • Announced upfront sales drive substantial reduction in pro forma net debt
    • Includes impact of 25% minority stake acquisition
  • Leverage will reduce further once impact of profit on sale included

Consus Real Estate AG

15

III. Pro forma Simplified Group Structure - H1 2020

H1 20 Highlights

Legend

Portfolio Update

Results H1 20

General Information

Appendix

Shareholder

Operating SPVs

Debt facility

Consus ownership

ADO / Adler

~65%

Estimated market

GAV(1) €3.3 billion

100.0%(2)

Consus RE

(formerly CG Gruppe)

SPVs

27 projects

Development and Construction

Net Debt: €963m

Other

shareholders

~35%

93.4%(3)

Consus Swiss Finance (former SSN Group)

SPVs

12 projects

Development and Construction

Net Debt: €1,000m

Senior Secured Notes: €450m

Convertible: €174m

Other debt: €31m

€75.8m of bond repayments following change of control in Q3 2020 (4)

Note: Simplified structure on a 100% basis. Net Debt as of 30 June 2020

  1. Estimated Market GAV as of 30 June 2020; (2) Acquisition of 25% minority stake in Consus RE AG (3) Consus owns 93.4% of SSN Group. SSN holds 51.0% of the shares in SG Development GmbH, which holds nine out of twelve development projects. As part of the acquisition of SSN, Consus also acquired additional 38.9% of the shares in SG Development GmbH, resulting in Consus direct and indirect ownership of 86.5% (4) Change of control triggered repayments of €75.8m of Consus bonds, split as follows: 4% convertible bond €54.1m; 4.75% straight bond €21.7m

Consus Real Estate AG

16

IV. General information

ÜBerlin condominium project in Berlin with a GDV of €230m

IV. General Information

H1 20 Highlights

Portfolio Update

Results H1 20

General Information

Appendix

Consus Share

Share price development and shareholder structure

ISIN

WKN

Number of Shares

Market Segment

Stock Exchanges

Indices

Market cap.(2)

Analysts

DE000A2DA414

A2DA41

161.331.507

Deutsche Börse Scale

m:access

Xetra, München, Frankfurt

E&G-DIMAX

€ 1,170m

Baader Bank: €10.0 BUY

Hauck & A.: €8.50 BUY

SRC Research: €8.00 Accumulate

Deutsche Bank: €7.0 Hold

UBS: €7.00 Neutral

Financial Calendar

ADO/Adler ~65% (3)

27 Aug 2020

H1 results publication

Other shareholders ~35% (3)

15 Oct 2020

Virtual Consus Annual General Meeting

  1. Bloomberg, Factset
  2. As of Sep. 15, 2020
  3. As of August 27, 2020

Consus Real Estate AG

18

18

V. Appendix

Vitopia Kampus Kaiserlei in Frankfurt/Offenbach forward sold to institutional investor with a GDV of €60m

V. Recent transactions

H1 20 Highlights

Portfolio Update

Results H1 20

General Information

Appendix

GDV €2.3bn disposal to Gröner

GDV €2.0bn disposal to PICM

Upfront sale of 17 development projects with a GDV of € 2.3 billion

  • Total transaction value of around €690 million
  • Reduction in project debt of around €475 million
  • Sale realized a double digit premium to market valuation
  • The divested development projects primarily consist of projects located in non-core locations, including Karlsruhe, Erfurt and Leipzig, and with a greater proportion of commercial uses
  • proportion of the remaining portfolio that has been forward sold, is under LOI or in negotiation for a forward sale will increase materially to 32%

Upfront sale of a 8 development projects with a GDV of €2.0 billion

  • Reduction in project debt of around €390 million, thereof over €210 million in high cost mezzanine debt
  • Sale results in material reduction in average interest rate to below 7.5%
  • Sold at a premium to the market values
  • Transaction details are confidential
  • Assets sold have a significantly greater proportion planned for commercial uses and/or located in non-core locations
  • Divested projects located in Bayreuth, Cologne, Hamburg, Munich, Offenbach and Passau.

Forward sold proportion

Pro forma share of

Fully focussed on Top 9

Increased focus on

Transactions expected to

of remaining portfolio

developments in Top 7

cities in Germany with pro

residential developments

close in Q3 2020

rising materially to 32%

cities in Germany

forma 99% of portfolio

with pro forma 62%

increased to 92%

Consus Real Estate AG

20

V. Consolidated H1 2020 Financials - Income Statement

H1 20 Highlights

Portfolio Update

Results H1 20

General Information

Appendix

Income Statement

in k €

H1 2019

H1 2020

Income from letting activities

8,724

8,359

Income from real estate inventory disposed of

2,400

1.

339,697

Income from property development

192,099

2.

217,728

Income from service, maintenance and management activities

7,123

47,846

Total income

210,346

613,630

Change in project related inventory

123,281

-123,214

Overall performance

333,627

490,416

Expenses from letting activities

(4,840)

-3,120

Cost of materials

(168,073)

-291,524

Net income from the remeasurement of investment properties

8,403

-

Other operating income

8,482

10,961

Personnel expenses

(29,382)

-37,872

Other operating expenses

(31;628)

-47,943

EBITDA

116,589

120,919

Depreciation and amortization

(3,319)

-5,369

EBIT

113,270

115,550

Financial income

13,192

54,448

Financial expenses

(120,124)

-156,758

EBT

6,338

13,240

Income tax expenses

(1,910)

-3,995

Consolidated Net income

4,429

9,245

Adjusted EBITDA Bridge Q-o-Q / LTM

in k €

LTM

LTM

H1 2019

H1 2020

FY 2019

H1 2020

EBITDA

236,435

241,765

116,589

120,919

PPA Adjustments

66,007

64,776

2,522

1,291

One-off expenses

41,950

53,512

2,504

14,066

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

344,392

359,053 3.

121,615

136,276

(1) EBITDA adjusted for Purchase Price Allocation ("pre-PPA") and one-off expenses

Comments

1. Significant income from disposed real estate inventory

2. Income from property development underlines steady growth of development business

3. LTM Adjusted EBITDA H1 2020 of €359.1m

Consus Real Estate AG

21

V. Consolidated H1 2020 Financials - Balance sheet: Assets

H1 20 Highlights

Portfolio Update

Results H1 20

General Information

Appendix

Current & Non-current Assets

in k €

FY 2019

H1 2020

Investment property

384,044

1.

97,932

Property, plant and equipment

11,076

10,175

Right-of-use assets

17,144

10,185

Goodwill

1,036,489

1,036,489

Other intangible assets

4,919

4,694

Investments accounted for using the equity method

21,046

20,725

Receivables from related parties

184

0

Financial assets

73,559

101,227

Other assets

194

195

Contract assets

13,856

2.

21,103

Total non-current assets

1,562,511

1,302,724

Inventories

2,472,621

1.

2,239,201

Trade and other receivables

41,663

399,046

Receivables from related parties

109,082

39,062

Tax receivables

11,572

6,515

Financial assets

31,101

60,705

Other assets

28,707

63,016

Contract assets

321,347

2.

372,301

Cash and cash equivalents

150,613

4.

103,284

Assets held for sale

26,100

26,100

Total current assets

3,192,805

3,309,229

Total assets

4,755,315

4,611,953

Comments

1. Investment properties and Inventories reduced due to deconsolidation of Gröner upfront sale

2. Contract asset growth as forward sales contracts continued to be performed

3. WIP growth demonstrates continued expenditure on pre construction projects

4. Cash decreased due to cash consumption in operations, which was higher than cash inflow from received prepayments and net proceeds from borrowings.

Consus Real Estate AG

22

V. Consolidated H1 2020 Financials - Balance sheet: Equity & Liabilities

H1 20 Highlights

Portfolio Update

Results H1 20

General Information

Appendix

Equity and liabilities

in k €

FY 2019

H1 2020

Subscribed capital

136,582

161,332

Capital reserves

877,132

1,099,882

Other reserves

- 81,606

-

199,873

Non-controlling interests

132,286

23,127

Total equity

1,064,394

1.

1,084,467

Financing liabilities

1,655,621

2.

1,439,549

Provisions

2,843

4,002

Prepayments received

27,500

72

Liabilities to related parties

27,500

-

Other liabilities

32,572

18,491

Contract liabilities

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

111,232

50,668

Total non-current liabilities

1,829,767

1,512,781

Financing liabilities

1,194,880

2.

1,280,932

Provisions

7,426

6,433

Trade payables

97,576

3.

127,849

Liabilities to related parties

53,299

17,376

Tax payables

53,038

4.

55,302

Prepayments received

305,777

349,126

Other liabilities

95,993

167,028

Contract liabilities

53,166

5.

10,660

Total current liabilities

1,861,154

2,014,706

Total liabilities

3,690,921

3,527,486

Total equity & liabilities

4,755,315

4,611,953

Comments

1. Total equity of 1,084 million increased in relation to the acquisition of the minority share in Consus RE AG.

2. Net debt decreased by € 130 million

3. Trade payables increased as work volume increases

4. Prepayments received: prepayments related to land are recognised directly on the balance sheet, as not offset against contract asset as the income has not been recognised

5. Contract liabilities: related to advances from customers prior to revenue being recognised

Consus Real Estate AG

23

V. Consolidated H1 2020 Cash Flow Statement

H1 20 Highlights

Portfolio Update

Results H1 20

General Information

Appendix

Cash flow

in k €

H1 2019

H1 2020

Profit (loss) before tax (after discontinued operations)

6,338

13,240

-

Depreciation and amortisation

3,318

5,369

Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment

1,572

2,412

Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

60

594

Depreciation on right-of-use asset

1,686

2,363

Valuation gains on financial assets

-

-

Valuation gains on investment property

(8,403)

-

Financial expenses (income)

106,932

102,310

Financial income

(13,192)

(54,448)

Financial expenses

120,124

156,758

Other non cash adjustments

1,129

(56,247)

Other working capital adjustments

(97,046)

(142,525)

Decrease / (increase) in rent and other receivables

5,588

(291,921)

Decrease / (increase) prepayments, accrued income

1,638

(6,882)

Decrease/ (increase) in inventories and contract assets

(208,934)

1.

82,441

(Decrease) / increase in prepayments on development projects

77,891

92,778

Decrease in inventory property

(23,037)

2.

310,604

(Decrease) / increase in trade, other payables and accruals, contract

49,808

(329,546)

liabilities and other liabilities

Income tax paid

795

(4,316)

Net cash flow from operating activities

13,063

(82,170)

Net cash flow from investing activities

(163,517)

3.

(64,683)

Net cash flow financing activities

184,929

4.

99,524

Comments

1. Net cash flow from operating activities decreased due to cash consumption in operations caused by increased building activities.

2. The positive cash flow from the Gröner separation is expected in Q3 2020

3. Net Cashflow from investing activities primarily reflects capex on development projects and the acquisition of new projects

4. Financing cashflow is primarily impacted by net proceeds from borrowings and paid interest.

Consus Real Estate AG

24

V. Exposure to Germany's favourable housing conditions

Excellent business opportunity for residential developers

H1 20 Highlights

Portfolio Update

Results H1 20

General Information

Appendix

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

"We want to build 1.5 million new apartments and homes in the next 4 years. This is absolutely necessary"

Source: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Die Bundesregierung, May 26, 2018

Demand of 3.2m units with c. € 1 trillion GDV(1) until 2030

Demand of 3.2m new apartments until 2030

Source: Institut der deutschen Wirtschaft, July 2019

  1. Based on estimated average price of €325k per unit

Strong and consistent rental price growth

Rent affordability remains healthy

110

Rental-price index

GDP growth

6,0%

New unit (70 sqm) price as a multiple of gross annual salary

4,0%

Belgium

3,7

100

2,0%

Denmark

4,3

Germany

5

0,0%

Spain

5,4

90

Austria

5,6

-2,0%

80

No decline in rental prices in

-4,0%

Netherlands

5,8

over 20 years across the

Italy

6,3

economic cycle

-6,0%

Hungary

7,1

70

1997

1999

2001

2003

2005

2007

2009

2011

2013

2015

2017

-8,0%

Poland

7,5

9,8

1995

2018

France

8

UK

(1)

Source: Destatis, EIU

Source: Deloitte Property Index 2018, Morgan Stanley Research

Consus Real Estate AG

25

V. Remaining Forward sale pipeline, self-funding with minimized development risks

H1 20 Highlights

Portfolio Update

Results H1 20

General Information

Appendix

Illustrative forward sales business model cash flow profile

Acquisition

Development /

Construction

Delivery

Cash flow

Forward sale

positive as

construction

starts

20%

11%

Balanced

payments

5%

profile

Project cash flow breakeven

  • First cash inflow as forward sale is entered into
  • Target to become cash flow positive prior to construction start
  • 90% of the cash inflows are received during the construction phase including payment for the land
  • Small remaining payment at delivery

60% 54%

Limited working

-20%

capital

consumption

30%

20%

5%

10%

1%

High

Land Acquisition

Development /

Construction

Delivery

(1)

profitability

Forward Sale

Project Cash Collection

Project Cash Costs

Cumulated Project Cash Flow Margin

  • Regular payments from buyers to cover construction costs
  • Minimal working capital needs throughout the life of the project
  • Targeted Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20% at delivery, with upside potential based on outperforming occupancy and rent levels achieved, and downside floor

(1) Delivery includes finalization of construction and tenancy

Consus Real Estate AG

26

V. Illustrative Example of the PPA adjustment mechanism

H1 20 Highlights

Portfolio Update

Results H1 20

General Information

Appendix

  • According to IFRS 3, an acquirer must record the net assets of the target on its balance sheet at fair value as at the date of the acquisition
    • The process is known as purchase price allocation (PPA)
    • All future additions to inventory post-acquisition are recorded at cost, with no further value adjustment
  • Therefore, Consus accounts for its inventories (both for CG and SSN) at fair value as at the time of their acquisition
    • The PPA impact is a one time activity and for all construction post acquisition of CG Gruppe and SSN, there would be no PPA adjustments
  • At revenue recognition, the increased value of inventory due to the fair value process (PPA) reduces the reported EBITDA
    • In order to provide the underlying profitability, Consus reverses the PPA adjustment to reflect underlying cost excluding the fair value impact, to provide EBITDA pre-PPA
    • This would be the EBITDA recorded if the assets had not been included at fair value and the purchase price allocated
    • This adjustment is done only once a forward sale is entered into, ensuring clear allocation of the PPA adjustment and matching the cash flow profile
  • For forward sales to institutions, land and development work are separately accounted for, reflecting their separate performance obligations

Illustration: Consus accounting for inventories acquired at CG Gruppe acquisition

  • Margin for CG Gruppe: 10 + 10 = 20
  • Cash inflow for CG Gruppe / Consus: 20
  • Effective margin for Consus: 20 - 10 = 10

Key elements of PPA adjustment

10

50

60

50

10

120

EBITDA reportable:

10

EBITDA pre-PPA

(adjusted): 20

Construction cost till

Developer margin till

Fair value / Price paid by

Construction cost post acq. Margin on construction cost

Sale value

Consus acq.

Consus acq.

Consus

post acq.

Consus Real Estate AG

27

Disclaimer

THIS PRESENTATION AND ITS CONTENTS ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.

This presentation ("Presentation") was prepared exclusively by Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus") solely for informational purposes and has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of Consus. Nothing in this Presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future.

This Presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation or inducement to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of Consus, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of Consus, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. This Presentation is not an advertisement and not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive (as defined below). Any offer of securities of Consus will be made by means of a prospectus or offering memorandum that will contain detailed information about Consus and its management as well as risk factors and financial statements. Any person considering the purchase of any securities of Consus must inform itself independently based solely on such prospectus or offering memorandum (including any supplement thereto). This Presentation is being made available to you solely for your information and background and is not to be used as a basis for an investment decision in securities of Consus.

Certain statements in this Presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expectation", "belief', "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors (including, but not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions affecting the industry, intense competition in the markets in which Consus operates, costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting Consus' markets, and other factors beyond the control of Consus). Neither Consus nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees, advisors, or any other person is under any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak of the date of this Presentation. Statements contained in this Presentation regarding past trends or events should not be taken as a representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.

This document contains certain financial measures (including forward-looking measures) that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS and are therefore considered "non-IFRS financial measures". Such non-IFRS financial measures used by the Consus are presented to enhance an understanding of the Consus's results of operations, financial position or cash flows calculated in accordance with IFRS, but not to replace such financial information. A number of these non-IFRS financial measures are also commonly used by securities analysts, credit rating agencies and investors to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of other companies with which the Consus competes. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation as a measure of the Consus's profitability or liquidity, and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income and the other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS. In particular, there are material limitations associated with the use of non-IFRS financial measures, including the limitations inherent in determination of each of the relevant adjustments. The non-IFRS financial measures used by the Consus may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Certain numerical data, financial information and market data (including percentages) in this Presentation have been rounded according to established commercial standards. Furthermore, in tables and charts, these rounded figures may not add up exactly to the totals contained in the respective tables and charts.

Accordingly, neither Consus nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors, nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and accordingly no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the Presentation or of the views given or implied. Neither Consus nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any errors or omissions or any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information or its contents or otherwise arising in connection there-with. It should be noted that certain financial information relating to Consus contained in this document has not been audited and in some cases is based on management information and estimates.

This Presentation is intended to provide a general overview of Consus' business and does not purport to include all aspects and details regarding Consus. This Presentation is furnished solely for your information, should not be treated as giving investment advice and may not be printed or otherwise copied or distributed. Subject to limited exceptions described below, the information contained in this Presentation is not to be viewed from nor for publication or distribution in nor taken or transmitted into the United States of America ("United States"), Australia, Canada or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in any of these jurisdictions. Any securities offered by Consus have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws. This Presentation does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

By receiving this Presentation, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. This Presentation does not constitute investment, legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or other advice.

Consus Real Estate AG

Disclaimer

Consus Real Estate AG published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 07:34:10 UTC
