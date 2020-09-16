Consus Real Estate : Präsentation Halbjahresergebnis 2020

Two upfront sales announced for 25 projects with a GDV of € 4.3 billion
Portfolio proportion of residential, top 9 cities and forward sold transactions all increased
Strategic
ADO Properties S.A. ("ADO") exercised its call option and acquired control of Consus in Q3
Transformation
ADO announced to change Consus' business strategy to focus on build-to-hold as part of the combined group
Consus expects that certain forward sales and upfront sales currently planned for 2020, which would have
contributed to the Company's 2020 results, will not be undertaken. For this reason, Consus has withdrawn its
guidance of an Adjusted EBITDA of approx. €450m for 2020.
Increase of Consus share capital and acquisition of 25% minority stake in Consus RE to simplify corporate structure
completed in Q3 2020
Corporate
Andreas Steyer (CEO) and Ben Lee (CFO) have left Consus after the successful call option exercise by ADO in Q3 2020
Structure
Theodorus Gorens remains as member of the management board of Consus
Integration of Consus into ADO / Adler well progressing
Consus Real Estate AG
4
I. H1 2020 Financial Highlights
H1 20 Highlights
Portfolio Update
Results H1 20
General information
Appendix
Financial Highlights
Total income of € 613.6 million (H1 2019: € 210.3 million), overall performance of € 490.4 million (H1 2019: € 333.6 million)
Growth of 192% and 47% respectively reflecting ongoing strong business growth
Adjusted LTM EBITDA of € 359.1 million (FY 2019: € 344.4 million) as business continued to grow
Adjusted EBITDA of € 136.3 million (H1 2019: € 121.6 million)
Reported Net Income of € 9.2 million (H1 2019: € 4.4 million)
H1 2020 did not include the impact of any upfront sales
Net debt at € 2,617.2 million (FY 2019 : € 2,699.9 million)
Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA at 7.3x (FY 2019 : 7.8x)
Consus Real Estate AG
5
II. Development Portfolio Update
'Königshöfe im Barockviertel' in Dresden forward sold to institutional investor with a GDV of €68m
II. Consus - leading residential developer in top 9 cities in Germany
H1 20 Highlights
Portfolio Update
Results H1 20
General Information
Appendix
Pro forma portfolio with increased share of Forward sales
Key financials + KPIs
Non-strategic
GDV of development
Forward sales volume
Market
17%
portfolio (1)
contracted + LOI(3)
GAV (4)
GAV:
Forward and
30/06/20
Pro-forma
condo sales
30/06/20
Pro-forma
30/06/20
Pro-forma
€2.8bn(5)
49%
€ 10.0bn
€ 8.0bn
€ 2.8bn
€ 2.6bn
€ 3.3bn
€ 2.8bn
47 projects
39 projects
Build-to-hold portfolio
34%
Consus with attractive development pipeline in Top 9 cities
Pro forma breakdown of the development portfolio by city
€ billion
2.0
GDV
12
10.0(1)
10
3.5
1.2
-
8
- 0.8
- 2.3
8.0(2)
Other
17%Berlin
27%
Cologne
1.6
- 2.0
6
7%
GAV:
4.6
4
2
0
Organic acquisitions 2018
Closing upfront sale 2019
New acquisitions 2019
Developmen t gain
Upfront sale Gröner
Upfront sale PICM
PF Upfront Sales
GDV as of Dec 2017
SSN acquisition
GDV as of 30/06/20
Duesseldorf €2.8bn(5)7%
Stuttgart
Frankfurt
18%
12%
Hamburg
12%
As of June 30, 2020. On a 100% basis (2) Pro forma for transaction with GDV of € 2.3bn (3) Pro-forma two upfront sales Incl. Forward sales in negotiation and LOI signed of €587m and pre-sold condominiums of €231m; (4) Market GAV of the Consus property assets on 100% basis as estimated by management as of June 30, 2020. (5) Pro forma for pending closing of upfront sale transactions
Consus Real Estate AG
7
II. Strategic rationale for recent transactions
H1 20 Highlights
Portfolio Update
Results H1 20
General Information
Appendix
Strategic milestones achieved - more focussed portfolio, substantial debt reduction and simplified corporate structure
Total upfront sales transaction value will be around €1.1 billion for combined €4.3 billion GDV
Projects sold at a premium to the market values appraised as of 31 December 2019
Reduction of over €850 million of gross project debt related to the projects
including over €350 million of high cost mezzanine debt
Average run-rate interest cost pro forma for transactions is 7.4%
Targets on debt reduction, upfront sales and average cost of debt reduction will all be exceeded
Following these upfront sales, Consus will have :
increased its proportion of residential in developments to over 62%
increased proportion of the portfolio forward sold to 32%
remaining development portfolio almost exclusively in Germany's top 9 cities
Acquisition of the 25% minority stake in Consus RE completed the final step in integrating our corporate structure
Consideration of 24.75m Consus shares and a €27.5m cash component
Consus continues to believe that German residential real estate in the top 9 cities will prove to be one of the most robust asset classes despite the Coronavirus pandemic
Consus Real Estate AG
8
Consus portfolio is moving from "build-to-sell" to "build-to-hold" under ADO's management
H1 20 Highlights
Portfolio Update
Results H1 20
General Information
Appendix
Basis of segmentation
Segmentation of Consus' portfolio
City & micro location
% residential
Demand and rental potential
Development timeframe
Sale / disposal attractiveness
Future NAV growth
Committed forward sales
Build-to-Holdto portfolio
Core landbank in attractive Top 7 cities to deliver quality residential real estate in line with ADO's long term strategic goal
Delivers pipeline to grow business reducing need for further acquisitions
Provides scale & future growth
11 projects to convert to build-to-hold portfolio
Landbank value of ~€1bn
GDV of €4.7-5.3bn(1)
Embedded value uplift of €1.0-1.6bn
Portfolio split (based on current GAV) post non-strategic divestments
projectsNon-strategic
17%
GAV: €2.8bn
24 projects
(40 projects)
Forward and
condo sales
11 projects(1)
Landbank
49%
34%
Source: Company information; management estimates
Includes Grand Central project, yet to be closed
Total GDV of forward and condo sales of €2.6bn
Existing forward and condo sales - vast majority sold
•
Reduced development risk through forward sales to
17 out of 18 forward sale projects
institutional purchasers
already sold
•
Temporary portfolio with an average life of 24-36 months
6 condo projects
Signed forward sales and condo
sales started of €2.0bn(2)
Non-strategicportfolio - almost fully disposed
•
Non-strategic landbank portfolio defined by ADO based on
25 of the 30 projects already sold
location and commercial composition
5 projects planned to be sold in due
•
To be disposed to delever the combined company and reduce
course
development exposure
Book value of €0.4bn
Consus Real Estate AG
9
Attractive landbank located in Top 7 German cities to underline the Build to Hold segment
H1 20 Highlights
Portfolio Update
Results H1 20
General Information
Appendix
Projects under Build-to-Hold portfolio
Portfolio overview
GAV
GDV
Area
Yield on
#
Project Name
City
(€m)
(€bn)
(k sqm)
cost (%)
1
Benrather Gärten
Düsseldorf
106
1.1-1.3
216
5.3%
2
VAI Campus (without Eiermann)
Stuttgart
181
0.9-1.1
163
4.5%
3
Holsten Quartiere
Hamburg
312
0.9-1.1
150
4.4%
4
Grand Central(1)
Düsseldorf
-
0.6-0.7
86
3.7%
Hamburg 2
0.3 188
3
327
40
Berlin
0.1
1
5
Ostend
Frankfurt
109
0.3
43
3.7%
6
Forum Pankow
Berlin
64
0.2
40
5.8%
Düsseldorf 0.1
Cologne 0.04 1
24
7
Neues Korallusviertel
Hamburg
33
0.2
38
3.7%
8
COL III (Windmühlenquartier)
Cologne
36
0.1-0.2
24
5.0%
9
UpperNord Quartier
Düsseldorf
36
0.1
26
3.8%
10
Schwabenland Tower (Resi)
Stuttgart
49
0.1
12
4.2%
11
Böblingen
Stuttgart
22
0.1
9
3.6%
Total
~1bn
4.7-5.3
806
~4.5%
Source: Company information, latest reporting and management estimates
Note: Build-to-Hold GDV ignores potential value growth
(1)
Project "Grand Central" closed in Q3 2020
Frankfurt 0.1
43
184 Stuttgart
3
0.3
€bn GAV Consus
Area (sqm): ~806k sqm
Number of projects: 11
Consus Real Estate AG
10
II. Selected Consus developments
Q2 20 Highlights
City / Project
Portfolio Update
Results Q2 20
General information
Appendix
KPIs
Pictures
Acquisition
Development
Construction
Hand-over
Stuttgart region, City-Carré Böblingen
Dusseldorf,
Upper Nord Quartier
Stuttgart region, Schwabenlandtower
Berlin,
Forum Pankow (Staytion)
Dusseldorf, Grand Central
GDV
€55m
Completion
2022
Asset type
Mixed
Area (k sqm)
9
GDV
€132m
Completion
2023
Asset type
Residential
Area (k sqm)
25
GDV
€117m
Completion
2021
Asset type
Mixed
Area (k sqm)
16
GDV
€217m
Completion
2025
Asset type
Mixed
Area (k sqm)
40
GDV
€612m
Completion
2025
Asset type
Mixed-use
NFA (k sqm)
86
Forward sale in negotiation for a development with 107 city apartments in the Stuttgart region for approx. €55m. Residential share of this development is 75%.
At one of Düsseldorf's main transport hubs, a sophisticated new Quartier will be developed. Apartments for different target groups are being built. Future residents will benefit from the convenient location and excellent connections to the city center, airport and surrounding area.
This 107m landmark tower will contain 194 apartments. The addition of one floor to the hotel (building permit already available) has increased the number of hotel rooms to 164.
Just 5.5 km from Berlin city center, in the family-friendly district of Pankow, the shopping and commercial center Staytion Berlin-Pankow will be developed. Consus is constructing a total of seven new buildings to create a mixed neighborhood.
Acquisition closed in Q3 2020. Large mixed-use quartier development with c. 1000 apartments in central Dusseldorf location next to main terminal.
Pro forma € 587 million of forward sales currently in negotiation or with LOI signed
Note : A further acquisition has been signed with a GDV of around €430m and a NFA of 44k sqm. The terms of transaction are confidential.
Consus Real Estate AG
11
II. Value uplift potential in Consus' build-to-hold portfolio to provide NAV growth
H1 20 Highlights
Portfolio Update
Results H1 20
General Information
Appendix
Illustrative cost and profitability composition
~20-30%
Development margin
~€1.0-1.6bn target value
uplift
~50-60%
Cost of construction
€2.5-€3.0bn
construction cost
(spent over 6-8 years)
~20%
Land value
~€1bn Landbank
(11 projects)
Development profit to drive value creation
Expected rent of €160-180m post construction of full landbank (at today's market rent)
GDV ignores further potential for future value creation based on incremental rental growth of the new build-to-hold portfolio and asset value
appreciations
Source: Company information, management estimates
Note: Values have been rounded for illustrative purposes, includes Grand Central Project, yet to be closed
Consus Real Estate AG
12
III. Financial Results H1 2020
Ostforum project in Leipzig forward sold to institutional investor with a GDV of €67m
III. H1 2020 Key Group Metrics
H1 20 Highlights
Portfolio Update
Results H1 20
General information
Appendix
Key Income Statement Figures
H1 2019
H1 2020
Total
€210.3m
€613.6m
Income
Overall
€333.6m
€490.4m
Performance
Adjusted
€121.6m
€136.3m
EBITDA(1)
Financial Result
€(106.9)m
€(102.3)m
Consolidated Net
€4.4m
€9.2m
Income
Key Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Figures
as of 30/06/2020
Net Debt
€2,617m
Market
€3.3bn
Gross Asset Value(1)
Prepayments
€914m
Received
Net Debt /
7.3x
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
Net Debt /
79%
Market GAV
Pro-forma Net Debt /
63%
Pro-forma Market GAV(3)
Market GAV of the Consus property assets on 100% basis as estimated by management as of June 30, 2020, based off JLL valuation as at 31/12/2019 and costs incurred in H1 2020. Gröner transaction deconsolidated.
EBITDA adjusted for Purchase Price Allocation ("pre-PPA") and one-off expenses
Pro-formafor two upfront sales announced in May 2020
Consus Real Estate AG
14
III. LTM H1 2020 - Pro Forma Key Group Metrics
H1 20 Highlights
Portfolio Update
Results H1 20
FY 2019
H1 2020
LTM Adjusted
€344m
€359m
EBITDA(1)
€2,700m
€2,617m
Net debt
Net debt / LTM
7.8x
7.3x
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
(1) EBITDA adjusted for Purchase Price Allocation ("pre-PPA") and one-off expenses
General Information
Appendix
Underlying business delivering steady deleveraging
Announced upfront sales drive substantial reduction in pro forma net debt
Includes impact of 25% minority stake acquisition
Leverage will reduce further once impact of profit on sale included
Consus Real Estate AG
15
III. Pro forma Simplified Group Structure - H1 2020
H1 20 Highlights
Legend
Portfolio Update
Results H1 20
General Information
Appendix
Shareholder
Operating SPVs
Debt facility
Consus ownership
ADO / Adler
~65%
Estimated market
GAV(1) €3.3 billion
100.0%(2)
Consus RE
(formerly CG Gruppe)
SPVs
27 projects
Development and Construction
Net Debt: €963m
Other
shareholders
~35%
93.4%(3)
Consus Swiss Finance (former SSN Group)
SPVs
12 projects
Development and Construction
Net Debt: €1,000m
Senior Secured Notes: €450m
Convertible: €174m
Other debt: €31m
€75.8m of bond repayments following change of control in Q3 2020 (4)
Note: Simplified structure on a 100% basis. Net Debt as of 30 June 2020
Estimated Market GAV as of 30 June 2020; (2) Acquisition of 25% minority stake in Consus RE AG (3) Consus owns 93.4% of SSN Group. SSN holds 51.0% of the shares in SG Development GmbH, which holds nine out of twelve development projects. As part of the acquisition of SSN, Consus also acquired additional 38.9% of the shares in SG Development GmbH, resulting in Consus direct and indirect ownership of 86.5% (4) Change of control triggered repayments of €75.8m of Consus bonds, split as follows: 4% convertible bond €54.1m; 4.75% straight bond €21.7m
Consus Real Estate AG
16
IV. General information
ÜBerlin condominium project in Berlin with a GDV of €230m
IV. General Information
H1 20 Highlights
Portfolio Update
Results H1 20
General Information
Appendix
Consus Share
Share price development and shareholder structure
ISIN
WKN
Number of Shares
Market Segment
Stock Exchanges
Indices
Market cap.(2)
Analysts
DE000A2DA414
A2DA41
161.331.507
Deutsche Börse Scale
m:access
Xetra, München, Frankfurt
E&G-DIMAX
€ 1,170m
Baader Bank: €10.0 BUY
Hauck & A.: €8.50 BUY
SRC Research: €8.00 Accumulate
Deutsche Bank: €7.0 Hold
UBS: €7.00 Neutral
Financial Calendar
ADO/Adler ~65% (3)
27 Aug 2020
H1 results publication
Other shareholders ~35% (3)
15 Oct 2020
Virtual Consus Annual General Meeting
Bloomberg, Factset
As of Sep. 15, 2020
As of August 27, 2020
Consus Real Estate AG
18
18
V. Appendix
Vitopia Kampus Kaiserlei in Frankfurt/Offenbach forward sold to institutional investor with a GDV of €60m
V. Recent transactions
H1 20 Highlights
Portfolio Update
Results H1 20
General Information
Appendix
GDV €2.3bn disposal to Gröner
GDV €2.0bn disposal to PICM
Upfront sale of 17 development projects with a GDV of € 2.3 billion
Total transaction value of around €690 million
Reduction in project debt of around €475 million
Sale realized a double digit premium to market valuation
The divested development projects primarily consist of projects located in non-core locations, including Karlsruhe, Erfurt and Leipzig, and with a greater proportion of commercial uses
proportion of the remaining portfolio that has been forward sold, is under LOI or in negotiation for a forward sale will increase materially to 32%
Upfront sale of a 8 development projects with a GDV of €2.0 billion
Reduction in project debt of around €390 million, thereof over €210 million in high cost mezzanine debt
Sale results in material reduction in average interest rate to below 7.5%
Sold at a premium to the market values
Transaction details are confidential
Assets sold have a significantly greater proportion planned for commercial uses and/or located in non-core locations
Divested projects located in Bayreuth, Cologne, Hamburg, Munich, Offenbach and Passau.
Forward sold proportion
Pro forma share of
Fully focussed on Top 9
Increased focus on
Transactions expected to
of remaining portfolio
developments in Top 7
cities in Germany with pro
residential developments
close in Q3 2020
rising materially to 32%
cities in Germany
forma 99% of portfolio
with pro forma 62%
increased to 92%
Consus Real Estate AG
20
V. Consolidated H1 2020 Financials - Income Statement
H1 20 Highlights
Portfolio Update
Results H1 20
General Information
Appendix
Income Statement
in k €
H1 2019
H1 2020
Income from letting activities
8,724
8,359
Income from real estate inventory disposed of
2,400
1.
339,697
Income from property development
192,099
2.
217,728
Income from service, maintenance and management activities
7,123
47,846
Total income
210,346
613,630
Change in project related inventory
123,281
-123,214
Overall performance
333,627
490,416
Expenses from letting activities
(4,840)
-3,120
Cost of materials
(168,073)
-291,524
Net income from the remeasurement of investment properties
8,403
-
Other operating income
8,482
10,961
Personnel expenses
(29,382)
-37,872
Other operating expenses
(31;628)
-47,943
EBITDA
116,589
120,919
Depreciation and amortization
(3,319)
-5,369
EBIT
113,270
115,550
Financial income
13,192
54,448
Financial expenses
(120,124)
-156,758
EBT
6,338
13,240
Income tax expenses
(1,910)
-3,995
Consolidated Net income
4,429
9,245
Adjusted EBITDA Bridge Q-o-Q / LTM
in k €
LTM
LTM
H1 2019
H1 2020
FY 2019
H1 2020
EBITDA
236,435
241,765
116,589
120,919
PPA Adjustments
66,007
64,776
2,522
1,291
One-off expenses
41,950
53,512
2,504
14,066
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
344,392
359,053 3.
121,615
136,276
(1) EBITDA adjusted for Purchase Price Allocation ("pre-PPA") and one-off expenses
Comments
1•. Significant income from disposed real estate inventory
2•. Income from property development underlines steady growth of development business
3.• LTM Adjusted EBITDA H1 2020 of €359.1m
Consus Real Estate AG
21
V. Consolidated H1 2020 Financials - Balance sheet: Assets
H1 20 Highlights
Portfolio Update
Results H1 20
General Information
Appendix
Current & Non-current Assets
in k €
FY 2019
H1 2020
Investment property
384,044
1.
97,932
Property, plant and equipment
11,076
10,175
Right-of-use assets
17,144
10,185
Goodwill
1,036,489
1,036,489
Other intangible assets
4,919
4,694
Investments accounted for using the equity method
21,046
20,725
Receivables from related parties
184
0
Financial assets
73,559
101,227
Other assets
194
195
Contract assets
13,856
2.
21,103
Total non-current assets
1,562,511
1,302,724
Inventories
2,472,621
1.
2,239,201
Trade and other receivables
41,663
399,046
Receivables from related parties
109,082
39,062
Tax receivables
11,572
6,515
Financial assets
31,101
60,705
Other assets
28,707
63,016
Contract assets
321,347
2.
372,301
Cash and cash equivalents
150,613
4.
103,284
Assets held for sale
26,100
26,100
Total current assets
3,192,805
3,309,229
Total assets
4,755,315
4,611,953
Comments
•1. Investment properties and Inventories reduced due to deconsolidation of Gröner upfront sale
•2. Contract asset growth as forward sales contracts continued to be performed
•3. WIP growth demonstrates continued expenditure on pre construction projects
•4. Cash decreased due to cash consumption in operations, which was higher than cash inflow from received prepayments and net proceeds from borrowings.
1.• Total equity of 1,084 million increased in relation to the acquisition of the minority share in Consus RE AG.
2•. Net debt decreased by € 130 million
3•. Trade payables increased as work volume increases
•4. Prepayments received: prepayments related to land are recognised directly on the balance sheet, as not offset against contract asset as the income has not been recognised
•5. Contract liabilities: related to advances from customers prior to revenue being recognised
Consus Real Estate AG
23
V. Consolidated H1 2020 Cash Flow Statement
H1 20 Highlights
Portfolio Update
Results H1 20
General Information
Appendix
Cash flow
in k €
H1 2019
H1 2020
Profit (loss) before tax (after discontinued operations)
6,338
13,240
-
Depreciation and amortisation
3,318
5,369
Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment
1,572
2,412
Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets
60
594
Depreciation on right-of-use asset
1,686
2,363
Valuation gains on financial assets
-
-
Valuation gains on investment property
(8,403)
-
Financial expenses (income)
106,932
102,310
Financial income
(13,192)
(54,448)
Financial expenses
120,124
156,758
Other non cash adjustments
1,129
(56,247)
Other working capital adjustments
(97,046)
(142,525)
Decrease / (increase) in rent and other receivables
5,588
(291,921)
Decrease / (increase) prepayments, accrued income
1,638
(6,882)
Decrease/ (increase) in inventories and contract assets
(208,934)
1.
82,441
(Decrease) / increase in prepayments on development projects
77,891
92,778
Decrease in inventory property
(23,037)
2.
310,604
(Decrease) / increase in trade, other payables and accruals, contract
49,808
(329,546)
liabilities and other liabilities
Income tax paid
795
(4,316)
Net cash flow from operating activities
13,063
(82,170)
Net cash flow from investing activities
(163,517)
3.
(64,683)
Net cash flow financing activities
184,929
4.
99,524
Comments
1•. Net cash flow from operating activities decreased due to cash consumption in operations caused by increased building activities.
2•. The positive cash flow from the Gröner separation is expected in Q3 2020
3•. Net Cashflow from investing activities primarily reflects capex on development projects and the acquisition of new projects
4•. Financing cashflow is primarily impacted by net proceeds from borrowings and paid interest.
Consus Real Estate AG
24
V. Exposure to Germany's favourable housing conditions
Excellent business opportunity for residential developers
H1 20 Highlights
Portfolio Update
Results H1 20
General Information
Appendix
German Chancellor Angela Merkel
"We want to build 1.5 million new apartments and homes in the next 4 years. This is absolutely necessary"
Source: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Die Bundesregierung, May 26, 2018
Demand of 3.2m units with c. € 1 trillion GDV(1) until 2030
Demand of 3.2m new apartments until 2030
Source: Institut der deutschen Wirtschaft, July 2019
Based on estimated average price of €325k per unit
Strong and consistent rental price growth
Rent affordability remains healthy
110
Rental-price index
GDP growth
6,0%
New unit (70 sqm) price as a multiple of gross annual salary
4,0%
Belgium
3,7
100
2,0%
Denmark
4,3
Germany
5
0,0%
Spain
5,4
90
Austria
5,6
-2,0%
80
No decline in rental prices in
-4,0%
Netherlands
5,8
over 20 years across the
Italy
6,3
economic cycle
-6,0%
Hungary
7,1
70
1997
1999
2001
2003
2005
2007
2009
2011
2013
2015
2017
-8,0%
Poland
7,5
9,8
1995
2018
France
8
UK
(1)
Source: Destatis, EIU
Source: Deloitte Property Index 2018, Morgan Stanley Research
Consus Real Estate AG
25
V. Remaining Forward sale pipeline, self-funding with minimized development risks
H1 20 Highlights
Portfolio Update
Results H1 20
General Information
Appendix
Illustrative forward sales business model cash flow profile
Acquisition
Development /
Construction
Delivery
Cash flow
Forward sale
positive as
construction
starts
20%
11%
Balanced
payments
5%
profile
Project cash flow breakeven
First cash inflow as forward sale is entered into
Target to become cash flow positive prior to construction start
90% of the cash inflows are received during the construction phase including payment for the land
Small remaining payment at delivery
60% 54%
Limited working
-20%
capital
consumption
30%
20%
5%
10%
1%
High
Land Acquisition
Development /
Construction
Delivery
(1)
profitability
Forward Sale
Project Cash Collection
Project Cash Costs
Cumulated Project Cash Flow Margin
Regular payments from buyers to cover construction costs
Minimal working capital needs throughout the life of the project
Targeted Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20% at delivery, with upside potential based on outperforming occupancy and rent levels achieved, and downside floor
(1) Delivery includes finalization of construction and tenancy
Consus Real Estate AG
26
V. Illustrative Example of the PPA adjustment mechanism
H1 20 Highlights
Portfolio Update
Results H1 20
General Information
Appendix
According to IFRS 3, an acquirer must record the net assets of the target on its balance sheet at fair value as at the date of the acquisition
The process is known as purchase price allocation (PPA)
All future additions to inventory post-acquisition are recorded at cost, with no further value adjustment
Therefore, Consus accounts for its inventories (both for CG and SSN) at fair value as at the time of their acquisition
The PPA impact is a one time activity and for all construction post acquisition of CG Gruppe and SSN, there would be no PPA adjustments
At revenue recognition, the increased value of inventory due to the fair value process (PPA) reduces the reported EBITDA
In order to provide the underlying profitability, Consus reverses the PPA adjustment to reflect underlying cost excluding the fair value impact, to provide EBITDA pre-PPA
This would be the EBITDA recorded if the assets had not been included at fair value and the purchase price allocated
This adjustment is done only once a forward sale is entered into, ensuring clear allocation of the PPA adjustment and matching the cash flow profile
For forward sales to institutions, land and development work are separately accounted for, reflecting their separate performance obligations
Illustration: Consus accounting for inventories acquired at CG Gruppe acquisition
Margin for CG Gruppe: 10 + 10 = 20
Cash inflow for CG Gruppe / Consus: 20
Effective margin for Consus: 20 - 10 = 10
Key elements of PPA adjustment
10
50
60
50
10
120
EBITDA reportable:
10
EBITDA pre-PPA
(adjusted): 20
Construction cost till
Developer margin till
Fair value / Price paid by
Construction cost post acq. Margin on construction cost
Sale value
Consus acq.
Consus acq.
Consus
post acq.
Consus Real Estate AG
27
Consus Real Estate AG published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 07:34:10 UTC