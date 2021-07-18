Log in
    CEN   NZCENE0001S6

CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED

(CEN)
Contact Energy : 2021 Full Year Results Presentation

07/18/2021
16 July 2021

Contact Energy 2021 Full Year Results Presentation

Contact's Chief Executive, Mike Fuge, and Chief Financial Officer, Dorian Devers, will make a presentation for analysts, investors, and media on Contact's Financial Results for the twelve months ended 30 June 2021 on Monday 16 August 2021 at 10.00a.m. NZST.

Live Webcast

If you would like to attend the live presentation, please see the details below to view the webcast off your chosen device:

Click here to enter the webcast: LIVE EVENT LINK

Or access this link via our website: https://contact.co.nz/aboutus/investor-centre

The live presentation will start at 10.00am NZST.

Contact recommend that all attendees install the Microsoft Teams application to their device or Personal Computer (PC) beforehandas this offers seamless interaction with the webcast, with better sound and image quality:

  • If you would like to use your phone or tablet, you must have pre-installed the Microsoft Teams application (available on all platforms).
  • You may ask a question following the conclusion of the formal presentation by using the 'Q&A' function at the top-right hand side of the screen when prompted. Your written questions will be moderated, read out and addressed on the call as appropriate.
  • In addition, Microsoft Teams offers the ability to 'Watch on web instead' should you choose not to download the application (i.e. by clicking cancel when prompted to download the application). The functionality is only available on Laptops or Desktops (i.e. not phones or tablets). Chrome offers superior functionality and is recommended if you are to 'Watch on web instead' as your preferred option.

An archived replay will be available on our website once the event has concluded.

For further information please contact:

Investors:

Media:

Matthew Forbes

Leah Chamberlin-Gunn

GM Corporate Finance

Senior Communications Advisor

+64 21 072 8578

+64 21 227 7991

Disclaimer

Contact Energy Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2021 21:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
