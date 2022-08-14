Contact Energy : 2022 Integrated Report

Welcome to our third integrated report. This report explains how Contact creates value over time, or as we say in our company vision, how we are building a better Aotearoa New Zealand.
Our leadership team has reviewed the report and our CEO Mike Fuge and the Board have confirmed it is a true and accurate picture of how Contact created value for our stakeholders in the 12 months to 30 June 2022.
We expect it to be of interest to our people, customers, investors, suppliers, business partners,
local communities, tangata whenua, legislators, regulators, policymakers and all other stakeholders.
It follows the principles-based approach of the Integrated Reporting Framework and reflects our ongoing journey towards integrated thinking, focused on value creation.
This report is dated 15 August 2022 and is signed on behalf of the Board of Directors of Contact Energy:
Robert McDonald
Sandra Dodds
Chair
Chair, Audit and Risk Committee
Our Chair Robert McDonald and the Board of Directors will host shareholders at the Contact Energy AGM in November 2022. The notice of meeting and agenda will be provided to shareholders in October 2022.
More than 98 percent of Contact Energy shareholders receive digital reports from us. We are very keen for shareholders to move to digital, and in the meantime, we have ensured the 1,500 integrated reports we print use environmentally responsible paper and inks.
We are listed on both the NZX and the ASX.
Contact
INTEGRATED REPORT 2022
Contents
CONTENTS
FY22 SUMMARY WHO WE ARE
CREATING
VALUE
STRATEGIC
THEMES
STRATEGIC
ENABLERS
GOVERNANCE MATTERS
ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES
FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
3 r
Contents
Jargon buster
4
STRATEGIC THEMES
28
Financial statements
101
Glossary for Te Reo Māori
5
Combined Independent Auditors
127
Grow demand
29
FY22 summary
6
and Limited Assurance Report
Grow renewable development
33
Corporate directory
131
Key activity in FY22
6
Decarbonise our portfolio
36
Chair and CEO report
7
Creating outstanding customer
38
Who we are
10
experiences
STRATEGIC ENABLERS
42
Our Board
11
Progress against strategic enablers
43
Our leadership team
12
Environment, social and governance
44
Ngā Tikanga
13
Transformative ways of working
53
Our operations
14
Operational excellence
59
Creating value
16
Governance matters
63
What matters most
18
Our Board
64
Our supply chain
22
Code of Conduct and policies
66
External environment
23
Risk management and assurance
66
Energy trilemma
23
Remuneration report
68
Our business model
24
Additional disclosures
75
Our strategy: Contact26
25
Statutory disclosures
76
Progress against strategic themes
27
Sustainability disclosures
81
TCFD index
95
GRI index
96
Contact
INTEGRATED REPORT 2022
Jargon buster
CONTENTS
FY22 SUMMARY WHO WE ARE
CREATING
VALUE
STRATEGIC
THEMES
STRATEGIC
ENABLERS
GOVERNANCE MATTERS
ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES
FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
4 r
Jargon buster
ASX
Australian Securities Exchange.
CEN
Contact's stock ticker on NZX and ASX.
Contact
The company called Contact Energy Limited. Unless otherwise
stated, all activities and indicators in this report are for Contact.
Contact26
Contact's strategy which sets out the company's priorities and
key activities for the five years from 2021-2026.
EBITDAF
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation,
and changes in fair value of financial instruments. EBITDAF
is a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting practice)
measure. Information regarding the usefulness, calculation
and reconciliation of this measure is provided within note A2
to the financial statements.
ESG
The environmental, social and governance factors used to
evaluate performance.
FY21
The financial year ended 30 June 2021.
FY22
The financial year ended 30 June 2022.
GRI
The Global Reporting Initiative is an international independent
standards organisation that helps businesses, governments
and other organisations understand and communicate their
impacts on things like climate change, human rights and
corruption.
The Group
This is Contact Energy Limited, Contact Energy Trustee
Company Limited (a subsidiary), Contact Energy Risk Limited
(a subsidiary), Simply Energy Limited (a subsidiary), Western
Energy Services Limited (a subsidiary), Drylandcarbon One
Limited Partnership (an associate) and Forest Partners Limited
Partnership (an associate).
HSE
Health Safety and Environment.
An abbreviation for The Integrated Reporting Framework,
a principles-based framework for corporate reporting.
NZAS
Aotearoa New Zealand's Aluminium Smelter is the country's
only aluminium smelter and is located on Tiwai Peninsula,
across the harbour from Bluff in Southland.
NZX
New Zealand Stock Exchange.
SDGs
Sustainable Development Goals are 17 global goals designed
to be a "blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable
future for all". The SDGs were set in 2015 by the United Nations
General Assembly and intended to be achieved by 2030.
TCFD
The Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures
provides a framework for climate-related financial risk
disclosures.
Terrawatt
A unit of energy equal to outputting one million million watts
hour (TWh)
for one hour.
TISR
Total Incident Severity Rate is a leading indicator measure
that assesses the potential severity of HSE and process
safety incidents.
TRIFR
Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate is a globally
recognised measure of injury rates that can be benchmarked.
TWoW
Transformative Ways of Working is one of our major strategic
themes. It is focused on reimagining our traditional ways
of working.
Contact
INTEGRATED REPORT 2022
reo Māori
Glossary of commonly used Te Reo Māori (Māori language)
useGlossaryonlyf lymmoc used te
Ākonga
Student
Aotearoa
New Zealand
Awa
River, stream
Hapū
Kinship group, subtribe
Iwi
Extended kinship group, tribe
Kaitiaki
Guardian, steward
Kaitiakitanga
Guardianship, stewardship
Kaumātua
Elder, elderly person, person of status
within the whānau
Māori
Indigenous Peoples of Aotearoa New Zealand
Mahi
Work, activity
Mana whenua
The hapū and iwi groups that have territorial
rights and authority over land
Marae
Traditional Māori meeting house
Rangatahi
Youth
Taonga
Treasure, anything prized
Tangata
People of the land, in Aotearoa New Zealand
whenua
Māori as the Indigenous People are known
as the tangata whenua
Te Tiriti o
The Treaty of Waitangi, Aotearoa New Zealand's
Waitangi
founding document between the British Crown
and Māori chiefs
Tikanga
Custom, protocol
Whakapapa
Genealogy, lineage, descent
Whānau
Extended family, family group
Whenua
Land, ground
CONTENTS
FY22 SUMMARY WHO WE ARE
CREATING
VALUE
STRATEGIC
THEMES
STRATEGIC
ENABLERS
GOVERNANCE MATTERS
ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES
FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
5 r
Translations have primarily been sourced from Te Aka Māori Dictionary.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
