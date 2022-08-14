Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Contact Energy : 2022 Integrated Report

08/14/2022
Welcome to our third integrated report. This report explains how Contact creates value over time, or as we say in our company vision, how we are building a better Aotearoa New Zealand.

Our leadership team has reviewed the report and our CEO Mike Fuge and the Board have confirmed it is a true and accurate picture of how Contact created value for our stakeholders in the 12 months to 30 June 2022.

We expect it to be of interest to our people, customers, investors, suppliers, business partners,

local communities, tangata whenua, legislators, regulators, policymakers and all other stakeholders.

It follows the principles-based approach of the Integrated Reporting Framework and reflects our ongoing journey towards integrated thinking, focused on value creation.

This report is dated 15 August 2022 and is signed on behalf of the Board of Directors of Contact Energy:

Robert McDonald

Sandra Dodds

Chair

Chair, Audit and Risk Committee

Our Chair Robert McDonald and the Board of Directors will host shareholders at the Contact Energy AGM in November 2022. The notice of meeting and agenda will be provided to shareholders in October 2022.

More than 98 percent of Contact Energy shareholders receive digital reports from us. We are very keen for shareholders to move to digital, and in the meantime, we have ensured the 1,500 integrated reports we print use environmentally responsible paper and inks.

We are listed on both the NZX and the ASX.

Contact

INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

Contents

Jargon buster

4

STRATEGIC THEMES

28

Financial statements

101

Glossary for Te Reo Māori

5

Combined Independent Auditors

127

Grow demand

29

FY22 summary

6

and Limited Assurance Report

Grow renewable development

33

Corporate directory

131

Key activity in FY22

6

Decarbonise our portfolio

36

Chair and CEO report

7

Creating outstanding customer

38

Who we are

10

experiences

STRATEGIC ENABLERS

42

Our Board

11

Progress against strategic enablers

43

Our leadership team

12

Environment, social and governance

44

Ngā Tikanga

13

Transformative ways of working

53

Our operations

14

Operational excellence

59

Creating value

16

Governance matters

63

What matters most

18

Our Board

64

Our supply chain

22

Code of Conduct and policies

66

External environment

23

Risk management and assurance

66

Energy trilemma

23

Remuneration report

68

Our business model

24

Additional disclosures

75

Our strategy: Contact26

25

Statutory disclosures

76

Progress against strategic themes

27

Sustainability disclosures

81

TCFD index

95

GRI index

96

Contact

INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

Jargon buster

ASX

Australian Securities Exchange.

CEN

Contact's stock ticker on NZX and ASX.

Contact

The company called Contact Energy Limited. Unless otherwise

stated, all activities and indicators in this report are for Contact.

Contact26

Contact's strategy which sets out the company's priorities and

key activities for the five years from 2021-2026.

EBITDAF

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation,

and changes in fair value of financial instruments. EBITDAF

is a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting practice)

measure. Information regarding the usefulness, calculation

and reconciliation of this measure is provided within note A2

to the financial statements.

ESG

The environmental, social and governance factors used to

evaluate performance.

FY21

The financial year ended 30 June 2021.

FY22

The financial year ended 30 June 2022.

GRI

The Global Reporting Initiative is an international independent

standards organisation that helps businesses, governments

and other organisations understand and communicate their

impacts on things like climate change, human rights and

corruption.

The Group

This is Contact Energy Limited, Contact Energy Trustee

Company Limited (a subsidiary), Contact Energy Risk Limited

(a subsidiary), Simply Energy Limited (a subsidiary), Western

Energy Services Limited (a subsidiary), Drylandcarbon One

Limited Partnership (an associate) and Forest Partners Limited

Partnership (an associate).

HSE

Health Safety and Environment.

An abbreviation for The Integrated Reporting Framework,

a principles-based framework for corporate reporting.

NZAS

Aotearoa New Zealand's Aluminium Smelter is the country's

only aluminium smelter and is located on Tiwai Peninsula,

across the harbour from Bluff in Southland.

NZX

New Zealand Stock Exchange.

SDGs

Sustainable Development Goals are 17 global goals designed

to be a "blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable

future for all". The SDGs were set in 2015 by the United Nations

General Assembly and intended to be achieved by 2030.

TCFD

The Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures

provides a framework for climate-related financial risk

disclosures.

Terrawatt

A unit of energy equal to outputting one million million watts

hour (TWh)

for one hour.

TISR

Total Incident Severity Rate is a leading indicator measure

that assesses the potential severity of HSE and process

safety incidents.

TRIFR

Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate is a globally

recognised measure of injury rates that can be benchmarked.

TWoW

Transformative Ways of Working is one of our major strategic

themes. It is focused on reimagining our traditional ways

of working.

Contact

INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

Ākonga

Student

Aotearoa

New Zealand

Awa

River, stream

Hapū

Kinship group, subtribe

Iwi

Extended kinship group, tribe

Kaitiaki

Guardian, steward

Kaitiakitanga

Guardianship, stewardship

Kaumātua

Elder, elderly person, person of status

within the whānau

Māori

Indigenous Peoples of Aotearoa New Zealand

Mahi

Work, activity

Mana whenua

The hapū and iwi groups that have territorial

rights and authority over land

Marae

Traditional Māori meeting house

Rangatahi

Youth

Taonga

Treasure, anything prized

Tangata

People of the land, in Aotearoa New Zealand

whenua

Māori as the Indigenous People are known

as the tangata whenua

Te Tiriti o

The Treaty of Waitangi, Aotearoa New Zealand's

Waitangi

founding document between the British Crown

and Māori chiefs

Tikanga

Custom, protocol

Whakapapa

Genealogy, lineage, descent

Whānau

Extended family, family group

Whenua

Land, ground

Translations have primarily been sourced from Te Aka Māori Dictionary.

