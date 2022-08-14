Contact Energy : 2022 Integrated Report

Welcome to our third integrated report. This report explains how Contact creates value over time, or as we say in our company vision, how we are building a better Aotearoa New Zealand.

Our leadership team has reviewed the report and our CEO Mike Fuge and the Board have confirmed it is a true and accurate picture of how Contact created value for our stakeholders in the 12 months to 30 June 2022.

We expect it to be of interest to our people, customers, investors, suppliers, business partners,

local communities, tangata whenua, legislators, regulators, policymakers and all other stakeholders.

It follows the principles-based approach of the Integrated Reporting Framework and reflects our ongoing journey towards integrated thinking, focused on value creation.

This report is dated 15 August 2022 and is signed on behalf of the Board of Directors of Contact Energy:

Robert McDonald Sandra Dodds Chair Chair, Audit and Risk Committee

Our Chair Robert McDonald and the Board of Directors will host shareholders at the Contact Energy AGM in November 2022. The notice of meeting and agenda will be provided to shareholders in October 2022.

More than 98 percent of Contact Energy shareholders receive digital reports from us. We are very keen for shareholders to move to digital, and in the meantime, we have ensured the 1,500 integrated reports we print use environmentally responsible paper and inks.

We are listed on both the NZX and the ASX.