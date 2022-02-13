Log in
    CEN   NZCENE0001S6

CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED

(CEN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 02/11
8.06 NZD   -1.71%
03:42pCONTACT ENERGY : Dividend/Distribution - CEN
PU
03:42pCONTACT ENERGY : FY22 Interim Results Presentation
PU
03:42pCONTACT ENERGY : January 2022 Operating Report
PU
Contact Energy : Dividend/Distribution - CEN

02/13/2022 | 03:42pm EST
Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

CEN - ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

14/2/2022

Distribution Amount

NZD 0.15764706

Ex Date

10/3/2022

Record Date

11/3/2022

Payment Date

30/3/2022

DRP election date

Monday March 14, 2022 15:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 6

2A.4 +Record Date 11/3/2022
2A.5 Ex Date 10/3/2022
Notification of dividend / distribution
31/12/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX
ASX +Security Description
CEN
1.6 ASX +Security Code
14/2/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
CEN
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ABN
1.2 Registered Number Type
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED
1.1 Name of +Entity
onlyPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
usepersonalPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details For
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details

Registration Number

68080480477

2 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

use only

2A.6 Payment Date 30/3/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

NZD 0.15764706

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security

AUD

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information Estimated or Actual? to be released

personal

22/3/2022

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

For

2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution (%)

15.000000 %

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

NZD 0.14000000

per +security

NZD

only

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

franked

0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

use

+security

100.0000 %

NZD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount

per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

personal

NZD 0.14000000

that is franked

(%)

P rt 3F - NZD declared dividends/distributions - supplementary dividend/distribution

3F.1 Is a supplementary dividend/distribution payable?

Yes

3F.2 Is the supplementary dividend/distribution

estimated at this time?

No

3F.2b Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security

NZD 0.01764706

3F.3 Is the Supplementary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3F.4 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution

3F.4a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

For

0.0000 %

%

3F.5 Supplementary dividend/distribution franked

3F.6 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution

amount per +security

that is unfranked

NZD 0.00000000

100.0000 %

3F.7 Supplementary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per security NZD 0.01764706

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

only

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Monday March 14, 2022 15:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

4A.3 DRP discount rate

0.0000 %

End Date

For personal use

10/3/2022

16/3/2022

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

The price is calculated as the volume weighted average sale price for a share (expressed in cents and fractions of cents) calculated on all sales of shares which took place through the NZX Main Board on the five trading days commencing on 10 March 2022 in accordance with the DRP terms and conditions.

4A.6

DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

NZD

30/3/2022

4A.8

Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue

Yes

date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? Yes

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

The DRP is only available to holders of shares who have an address on the Contact share register in New Zealand or Australia. The full terms and conditions of the DRP are set out in the DRP Offer Document at https://contact.co.nz/aboutus /investor-centre/dividends-and-distributions

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://contact.co.nz/aboutus/investor-centre/dividends-and-distributions

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

N/A

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Contact Energy Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 20:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 286 M 1 528 M 1 528 M
Net income 2022 181 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2022 878 M 587 M 587 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,5x
Yield 2022 4,38%
Capitalization 6 280 M 4 198 M 4 198 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
EV / Sales 2023 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 890
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Contact Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,06 NZD
Average target price 8,96 NZD
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Fuge Chief Executive Officer
Dorian Kevin Thomas Devers Chief Financial Officer
Robert Stuart McDonald Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Iain Gauld Chief Information Officer
Victoria Crone Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-0.49%4 198
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-3.13%10 622
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.10%3 729
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-10.54%3 566
BORALEX INC.-5.77%2 644
GUNKUL ENGINEERING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED18.75%1 809