Contact Energy : Dividend/Distribution - CEN

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

The price is calculated as the volume weighted average sale price for a share (expressed in cents and fractions of cents) calculated on all sales of shares which took place through the NZX Main Board on the five trading days commencing on 10 March 2022 in accordance with the DRP terms and conditions.

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount): 4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date NZD 30/3/2022 4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? 4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue Yes date? Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? Yes

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

The DRP is only available to holders of shares who have an address on the Contact share register in New Zealand or Australia. The full terms and conditions of the DRP are set out in the DRP Offer Document at https://contact.co.nz/aboutus /investor-centre/dividends-and-distributions

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://contact.co.nz/aboutus/investor-centre/dividends-and-distributions

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

N/A