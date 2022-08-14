Contact Energy : Dividend/Distribution - CEN

2A.4 +Record Date 9/9/2022
2A.5 Ex Date 8/9/2022
Notification of dividend / distribution
30/6/2022
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX
ASX +Security Description
CEN
1.6 ASX +Security Code
15/8/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
CEN
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ABN
1.2 Registered Number Type
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED
1.1 Name of +Entity
onlyPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
usepersonalPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details For
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Registration Number
68080480477
2 / 6