Contact Energy : FY22 Full Year Results

"These thermal fuel challenges further support the acceleration of our Contact26 strategy, and we continue to progress a range of renewable energy projects across the country in our aim to lead New Zealand's decarbonisation. Our retail business has grown its market share in electricity and broadband through innovative retail plans and steady pricing."

Demand

In line with Contact's decarbonisation focus, Mr Fuge said demand for renewable electricity from forward-thinking customers remains strong.

"In the year we secured long-term power purchase agreements to supply Oji Fibre, Pan Pac, Genesis Energy and Foodstuffs with renewable electricity. Long-term contracts underpin sustainable operations, support additional renewable generation development, and can also displace thermal generation. We are seeing further exciting demand growth potential with more proposed process heat conversion projects in industry and high-quality data centre proposals now in the public arena."

Rio Tinto is looking to continue operating its unique low carbon smelter at Tiwai Point beyond 2024 and has announced it has begun exploring potential pathways with electricity generators. Contact has been approached by Rio, and we will constructively engage.

Mr Fuge said, "It's still early days, but we are encouraged that the smelter's owner recognises the renewable advantages of our electricity system and Contact supports their engagement approach with key local stakeholders."

The Southern Green Hydrogen project is also progressing well with two Australian companies, Woodside Energy and Fortescue Future Industries, entering the final stage of negotiations to become lead developer. The two companies will provide more detailed proposals to the joint Contact and Meridian Energy (Meridian MEL:NZ) project team by the end of September.

Renewable development

Contact has announced today it will be building a new 51.4MW geothermal power station adjacent to its existing Te Huka power station.

Te Huka Unit 3 is the latest investment commitment into Contact's world-class geothermal development pipeline after Tauhara. Once both stations are operational, they will produce clean, low carbon, renewable electricity that operates 24/7 and is not reliant on the weather. This combined investment will increase Contact's renewable electricity generation by 25 percent from what is produced today and increase New Zealand's total renewable electricity supply by over 5 percent on average per year.

Earlier in the year, Contact announced an upgrade to the Tauhara power station's expected capacity by 11 percent, from 152MW to 168MW following the outstanding results from the drilling campaign. It is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023.

"While COVID-19 has had an impact on the project's progress and cost, we continue to assess all options to deliver more output and reinforce returns. Once completed, Tauhara will be a world-class renewable development that will be a foundation for New Zealand's increased renewable electricity needs over the next decade," Mr Fuge said.

As part of Contact's exclusive relationship with wind generation experts Roaring40s, it has secured land access rights to potentially develop wind projects across the country. Contact