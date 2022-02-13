Contact Energy : FY22 Interim Result

New Zealand renewable energy company Contact Energy ('Contact') released its interim financial results for the six months to 31 December 2021 today.

Contact CEO Mike Fuge said the company had delivered a "solid financial performance" in the first half of the FY22 financial year and was investing in line with its strategy to lead New Zealand's decarbonisation efforts.

Financial performance

Contact reported a statutory profit of $134m, up 72 per cent ($56m) on the same period last year. Operating earnings (EBITDAF) increased by $76m to $322m, up 31 per cent on the prior year. Operating free cash flow for the period decreased from $157m to $131m in the first six months of FY22, down 17 per cent year-on-year.

Mr Fuge said: "It's very pleasing to provide investors with a solid financial report card. We've seen double-digit growth in our operating earnings and profit off the back of a period of strong hydro generation.

"While operating free cash flow is lower year-on-year, this is a feature of our generation asset mix. When it rains, operating earnings increase as we don't have to run more expensive thermal generation, but cash flow is impacted as we store the gas we purchased for use in the future.

"We've also progressed a range of renewable energy projects across New Zealand and our retail business has continued to build market share in electricity and broadband."

The Board has approved an interim dividend of 14 cents per share and this will be imputed up to 10 cents per share for qualifying shareholders and paid on 30 March 2022.

Demand

In line with Contact's decarbonisation focus, Mr Fuge said there had been strong demand for renewable electricity from forward-thinking customers.

"We're delighted to have secured long-term power purchase agreements with Oji Fibre, Pan Pac, Genesis Energy and Foodstuffs. Long-term contracts underpin sustainable operations, support additional renewable generation development, and can also displace thermal generation. These agreements will reduce carbon emissions and help keep electricity prices down over the long-term."

The Southern Green Hydrogen project to investigate the world's first large-scale green hydrogen plant in Southland with Meridian Energy is also progressing well. Potential development partners have been shortlisted and are engaged in a formal 'request for proposal' process.

Rio Tinto has recently indicated a desire to continue operating its unique low carbon smelter at Tiwai Point beyond 2024, when the current electricity supply contract concludes.

"It's early days, but we are encouraged that the smelter's owner recognises it needs to play a larger role to help manage dry year security of supply in New Zealand's electricity system," Mr Fuge said. "In turn, this will lower system carbon emissions and enable the development of more renewable generation, which is positive for New Zealand."