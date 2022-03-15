Contact Energy : February 2022 Operating Report

|
For the month of February 2022
» The Customer business recorded:
» Otahuhu futures settlement wholesale price for
the 2nd quarter of 2022 (ASX):
• Mass market electricity and gas sales of 262GWh (February
• As at 09 Mar 2022: $235/MWh
2021: 246GWh)
• As at 28 Feb 2022: $187/MWh
• Mass market netback of $109.14/MWh (February 2021:
$100.20/MWh)
» The Wholesale business recorded:
» As at 09 Mar 2022, South Island controlled
storage was 99% of mean and North Island
• Contracted Wholesale electricity sales, including that sold to
controlled storage was 138% of mean
the Customer business, totalled 557GWh (February 2021:
• As at 09 Mar 2022, total Clutha scheme
530GWh)
storage (including uncontrolled storage)
• Electricity and steam net revenue of $93.65/MWh (February
was 80% of mean
2021: $83.65/MWh)
• Inflows into Contact's Clutha catchment
• Electricity generated (or acquired) of 597GWh (February 2021:
for February 2022 were 156% of mean
586GWh)
(January 2022: 42%
• The unit generation cost, which includes acquired generation
December 2021: 98%
was $36.78/MWh (February 2021: $41.90/MWh)
November 2021: 86%)
• Own generation cost in the month of $32.01/MWh
» As at 1 March 2022, Contact's contracted gas
(February 2021: $35.25MWh)
volume (including contracted swaps) for the
next 12 months is 15.35PJ*
* As notified by suppliers, actual gas received is dependent on field delivery
2