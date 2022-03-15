Contact Energy : February 2022 Operating Report

2,500 useGWh Nationwide 2,000 temperatures for 1,500 February 2022 were 1,000 17.8ºC, 0.5ºC higher 500 than February 2021: 17.3ºC - Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun ersonal North Island South Island (exc. NZAS) NZAS

» New Zealand electricity demand was down 2.3% on February 2021 (down 6.8% on February 2020):

• Cumulative 12 months demand for March 2021 to February 2022 of 41,276 GWh is up 1.0% to the prior comparative period.

S urce: Contact and Electricity Authority grid demand (reconciled) http://www.emi.ea.govt.nz

Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report