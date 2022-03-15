Log in
    CEN   NZCENE0001S6

CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED

(CEN)
Contact Energy : February 2022 Operating Report

03/15/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
Monthly Operating Report

ersonal use only

February 2022

Putting our energy where it matters

For the month of February 2022

only

» The Customer business recorded:

» Otahuhu futures settlement wholesale price for

the 2nd quarter of 2022 (ASX):

• Mass market electricity and gas sales of 262GWh (February

• As at 09 Mar 2022: $235/MWh

2021: 246GWh)

• As at 28 Feb 2022: $187/MWh

use

• Mass market netback of $109.14/MWh (February 2021:

• As at 31 Jan 2022: $185/MWh

$100.20/MWh)

» The Wholesale business recorded:

» As at 09 Mar 2022, South Island controlled

storage was 99% of mean and North Island

• Contracted Wholesale electricity sales, including that sold to

controlled storage was 138% of mean

the Customer business, totalled 557GWh (February 2021:

• As at 09 Mar 2022, total Clutha scheme

530GWh)

storage (including uncontrolled storage)

• Electricity and steam net revenue of $93.65/MWh (February

ersonal

was 80% of mean

2021: $83.65/MWh)

• Inflows into Contact's Clutha catchment

• Electricity generated (or acquired) of 597GWh (February 2021:

for February 2022 were 156% of mean

586GWh)

(January 2022: 42%

• The unit generation cost, which includes acquired generation

December 2021: 98%

was $36.78/MWh (February 2021: $41.90/MWh)

November 2021: 86%)

• Own generation cost in the month of $32.01/MWh

» As at 1 March 2022, Contact's contracted gas

(February 2021: $35.25MWh)

volume (including contracted swaps) for the

next 12 months is 15.35PJ*

* As notified by suppliers, actual gas received is dependent on field delivery

Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report

2

only

New Zealand controlled hydro storage

12 MONTHS

4500

4000

3500

GWh

3000

2500

2000

1500

1000

ersonal

500

0

Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep

South Island Actual

South Island post-market mean

against mean

ASX futures settlement

Otahuhu

$/MWh

200

100

0

CY22

CY23

CY24

CY25

30/06/2021

31/01/2022

28/02/2022

Benmore

200

$/MWh

150

50

100

Oct Nov Dec Jan

Feb

0

North Island Actual

CY22

CY23

CY24

CY25

30/06/2021

31/01/2022

28/02/2022

National post-market mean

Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report

3

only

periods

40%

Wholesale electricity pricing

Distribution of wholesale market price by trading periods

Otahuhu

80%

300

60%

$/MWh

tradingof periodstradingof%

250

20%

200

0%

<$35

$36-$60

$61-$85

$86-$110

$111-$135

$136-$160

>$160

150

Benmore

Feb-22Feb-21Jan-22

100

80%

ersonal

60%

50

40%

0

%

20%

0%

Jul Aug Sept Oct

Nov Dec

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May Jun

<$35

$36-$60

$61-$85

$86-$110

$111-$135

$136-$160

>$160

FY21 BEN

FY22 BEN

FY21 OTA

FY22 OTA

Feb-22

Feb-21

Jan-22

Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report

4

only

4%

Total national demand

Regional demand change (%) on February 2021

FY20, 21 and 22 respectively

10%

4,000

3,500

3%

6%

3,000

2,500

GWh

Nationwide

2,000

temperatures for

1,500

February 2022 were

1,000

17.8ºC, 0.5ºC higher

500

than February 2021:

17.3ºC

-

Jul

Aug Sep Oct

Nov Dec Jan Feb

Mar Apr May Jun

ersonal

North Island

South Island (exc. NZAS)

NZAS

» New Zealand electricity demand was down 2.3% on February 2021 (down 6.8% on February 2020):

• Cumulative 12 months demand for March 2021 to February 2022 of 41,276 GWh is up 1.0% to the prior comparative period.

S urce: Contact and Electricity Authority grid demand (reconciled) http://www.emi.ea.govt.nz

Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report

(13%)

5%

6%

4%

(2%)

1%

(5%)

(28%)

(7%)

(6%)

(41%)

(4%)

2%

(2%)

Regional demand is excluding NZAS

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Contact Energy Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 21:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
