Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Contact Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEN   NZCENE0001S6

CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED

(CEN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Contact Energy : Jacqui Nelson appointed as Contact's Chief Development Officer

09/21/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Contact Energy has appointed Jacqui Nelson to the role of Chief Development Officer where she will be responsible for the company's development and demand growth activities aligned with its Contact26 strategy.

Ms Nelson is currently Contact's Chief Generation and Trading Officer and will move to her new role on 18 October 2021. She has been with Contact for almost 17 years with experience in a wide variety of roles across the finance, resource management, trading and leadership teams.

Contact CEO Mike Fuge said an internal and external search was under way for the recruitment of a Chief Generation and Trading Officer. In the meantime, Contact's Head of Geothermal John Clark will join the Contact leadership team as acting Chief Generation and Trading Officer next month.

Disclaimer

Contact Energy Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 21:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED
05:32pCONTACT ENERGY : Jacqui Nelson appointed as Contact's Chief Development Officer
PU
09/15Airbus, Air New Zealand to Jointly Study Hydrogen Aircraft Feasibility --Update
DJ
09/06CONTACT ENERGY : Two additions to Contact's leadership team
PU
09/01Contact Energy Limited Announces Ordinary Dividend for the Six Months Ended June 30, 20..
CI
08/31CONTACT ENERGY : to Supply Renewable Electricity to Lake Parime's New Data Center in New Z..
MT
08/30CONTACT ENERGY : to supply ‘flexible' renewable electricity for new data centre near..
PU
08/26CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/26CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to sharehold..
FA
08/16CONTACT ENERGY : launches new ‘Good Nights' electricity plan
PU
08/15CONTACT ENERGY : Reports Increase in FY21 Profit, Revenue
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 271 M 1 592 M 1 592 M
Net income 2022 162 M 114 M 114 M
Net Debt 2022 876 M 614 M 614 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,0x
Yield 2022 4,29%
Capitalization 6 382 M 4 468 M 4 474 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 890
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Contact Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,20 NZD
Average target price 8,78 NZD
Spread / Average Target 7,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Fuge Chief Executive Officer
Dorian Kevin Thomas Devers Chief Financial Officer
Robert Stuart McDonald Chairman
Iain Gauld Chief Information Officer
Victoria Crone Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-7.97%4 529
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED29.95%7 105
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-5.27%3 988
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-26.52%3 715
BORALEX INC.-16.17%3 161
VOLTALIA SA-15.86%2 431