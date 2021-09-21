Contact Energy : Jacqui Nelson appointed as Contact's Chief Development Officer

Contact Energy has appointed Jacqui Nelson to the role of Chief Development Officer where she will be responsible for the company's development and demand growth activities aligned with its Contact26 strategy.

Ms Nelson is currently Contact's Chief Generation and Trading Officer and will move to her new role on 18 October 2021. She has been with Contact for almost 17 years with experience in a wide variety of roles across the finance, resource management, trading and leadership teams.

Contact CEO Mike Fuge said an internal and external search was under way for the recruitment of a Chief Generation and Trading Officer. In the meantime, Contact's Head of Geothermal John Clark will join the Contact leadership team as acting Chief Generation and Trading Officer next month.