Contact Energy : January 2022 Operating Report

For the month of January 2022
» The Customer business recorded:
» Otahuhu futures settlement wholesale price for
the 2nd quarter of 2022 (ASX):
• Mass market electricity and gas sales of 276GWh (January
• As at 07 Feb 2022: $186/MWh
2021: 261GWh)
• As at 01 Jan 2022: $185/MWh
• Mass market netback of $105.93/MWh (January 2021:
$103.59/MWh)
» The Wholesale business recorded:
» As at 07 Feb 2022, South Island controlled
• Contracted Wholesale electricity sales, including that sold to
the Customer business, totalled 564GWh (January 2021:
• As at 07 Feb 2022, total Clutha scheme
574GWh)
• Electricity and steam net revenue of $83.85/MWh (January
was 105% of mean
2021: $83.37/MWh)
• Inflows into Contact's Clutha catchment
• Electricity generated (or acquired) of 649GWh (January 2021:
for January 2022 were 43% of mean
645GWh)
(December 2021: 95%
• The unit generation cost, which includes acquired generation
November 2021: 87%
was $37.69/MWh (January 2021: $28.78/MWh)
October 2021: 98%)
• Own generation cost in the month of $32.88/MWh
» As at 1 February 2021, Contact's contracted
(January 2021: $26.96MWh)
gas volume (including contracted swaps) for the
next 12 months is 15.64PJ*
* As notified by suppliers, actual gas received is dependent on field delivery
2