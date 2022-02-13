Log in
    CEN   NZCENE0001S6

CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED

(CEN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 02/11
8.06 NZD   -1.71%
CONTACT ENERGY : Dividend/Distribution - CEN
PU
CONTACT ENERGY : FY22 Interim Results Presentation
PU
CONTACT ENERGY : January 2022 Operating Report
PU
Contact Energy : January 2022 Operating Report

02/13/2022 | 03:42pm EST
Monthly Operating Report



January 2022

January overview.

For the month of January 2022



» The Customer business recorded:

» Otahuhu futures settlement wholesale price for

the 2nd quarter of 2022 (ASX):

• Mass market electricity and gas sales of 276GWh (January

• As at 07 Feb 2022: $186/MWh

2021: 261GWh)

• As at 01 Jan 2022: $185/MWh



• Mass market netback of $105.93/MWh (January 2021:

• As at 31 Dec 2021: $160/MWh

$103.59/MWh)

» The Wholesale business recorded:

» As at 07 Feb 2022, South Island controlled

storage was 112% of mean and North Island

• Contracted Wholesale electricity sales, including that sold to

controlled storage was 123% of mean

the Customer business, totalled 564GWh (January 2021:

• As at 07 Feb 2022, total Clutha scheme

574GWh)

storage (including uncontrolled storage)

• Electricity and steam net revenue of $83.85/MWh (January



was 105% of mean

2021: $83.37/MWh)

• Inflows into Contact's Clutha catchment

• Electricity generated (or acquired) of 649GWh (January 2021:

for January 2022 were 43% of mean

645GWh)

(December 2021: 95%

• The unit generation cost, which includes acquired generation

November 2021: 87%

was $37.69/MWh (January 2021: $28.78/MWh)

October 2021: 98%)

• Own generation cost in the month of $32.88/MWh

» As at 1 February 2021, Contact's contracted

(January 2021: $26.96MWh)

gas volume (including contracted swaps) for the

next 12 months is 15.64PJ*

* As notified by suppliers, actual gas received is dependent on field delivery

Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report

2

Hydro storage and forward prices.



100

New Zealand controlled hydro storage against mean

ASX futures settlement

12 MONTHS

Otahuhu

4500

200

$/MWh

3500

4000

useGWh

0

3000

2500

CY22

CY23

CY24

CY25

30/06/2021

31/12/2021

31/01/2022

2000

Benmore

1500

1000

200



150

500

$/MWh

50

0

100

Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul

Aug Sep Oct Nov

Dec Jan

0

South Island Actual

North Island Actual

CY22

CY23

CY24

CY25

30/06/2021

31/12/2021

31/01/2022

South Island post-market mean

National post-market mean

Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report

3



Wholesale market.

periods

Distribution of wholesale market price by trading periods

Wholesale electricity pricing

Otahuhu

60%

300

40%

use$/MWh

250

tradingof periodstradingof%

20%

0%

200

<$35

$36-$60

$61-$85

$86-$110

$111-$135

$136-$160

>$160

150

Jan-22

Jan-21

Dec-21

Benmore

100

60%

ersonal

50

40%

20%

0

%

0%

Jul Aug Sept Oct

Nov Dec

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May Jun

<$35

$36-$60

$61-$85

$86-$110

$111-$135

$136-$160

>$160

FY21 BEN

FY22 BEN

FY21 OTA

FY22 OTA

Jan-22

Jan-21

Dec-21

Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report

4



Electricity demand.

Information for January not yet available.

Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Contact Energy Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 20:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
