    CEN   NZCENE0001S6

CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED

(CEN)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
7.710 NZD   +0.13%
05:43pCONTACT ENERGY : FY22 Full Year Results
PU
05:43pCONTACT ENERGY : July 2022 Operating Report
PU
05:43pCONTACT ENERGY : 2022 Integrated Report
PU
Contact Energy : July 2022 Operating Report

08/14/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
Monthly Operating Report



July 2022

For the month of July 2022



» The Customer business recorded:

» Otahuhu futures settlement wholesale price

for the 4th quarter of 2022 (ASX):

• Mass market electricity and gas sales of 483GWh (July

As at 9 August 2022: $126/MWh

2021: 485GWh)

As at 29 July 2022: $119/MWh



• Mass market netback of $110.50/MWh (July 2021:

As at 30 June 2022: $165/MWh

$102.57/MWh)

» The Wholesale business recorded:

» As at 12 August 2022, South Island controlled

storage was 143% of mean and North Island

• Contracted Wholesale electricity sales, including that

controlled storage was 129% of mean

sold to the Customer business, totalled 726GWh (July

As at 12 August 2022, total Clutha scheme

2021: 862GWh)

storage was 157% of mean

• Electricity and steam net revenue of $118.06/MWh (July



Inflows into Contact's Clutha catchment

2021: $132.11/MWh)

for July 2022 were 159% of mean. (June

Electricity generated (or acquired) of 760GWh (July

2022: 120% May 2022: 112%, April 2022:

2021: 944GWh)

82%)

• The unit generation cost, which includes acquired

»

As at 1 August 2022, Contact's contracted gas

generation was $37.08/MWh (July 2021: $39.40/MWh)

volume (including contracted swaps) for the

• Own generation cost in the month of

next 12 months is 14.8PJ*

$36.50/MWh (July 2021: $36.80)

* As notified by suppliers, actual gas received is dependent on field

delivery

Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report

2

onlyNew Zealand controlled hydro storage against mean

12 MONTHS

4500

4000

3500

useGWh 3000 2500

2000

1500

1000

ASX futures settlement

Otahuhu

Benmore



500

0

Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan

Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul

South Island Actual

North Island Actual

South Island post-market mean

National post-market mean

Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report

3



Wholesale electricity pricing

200

150

$/MWh 50

100

100



0

Jul Aug Sept Oct

Nov Dec

FY22 BEN

FY23 BEN

Distribution of wholesale market price by trading periods

Otahuhu

tradingof periods

100%

80%

60%

40%

%

20%

0%

<$35

$36-$60

$61-$85

$86-$110

$111-$135

$136-$160 >$160

Benmore

Jul-22

Jul-21

Jun-22

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun

FY22 OTA

FY23 OTA

Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report

4

Total national demand

Regional demand change (%) on July 2021

FY21, 22 and 23 respectively

4,000

(16%)

3,500

(3%)

3,000

(3%)

Nationwide

(5%)

2,500

(2%)

temperatures for July

(4%)

useGWh

2,000

2022 were 9.1ºC, 0.2ºC

2%

(9%)

1,500

warmer than July

1%

2021: 8.9ºC

1,000

(1%)

500

(0%)

-

3%



Jul Aug Sep Oct

Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr

May Jun

(4%)

North Island

South Island (exc. NZAS)

NZAS

6%

4%

» New Zealand electricity demand was down 1.1% on July 2021 (down

3%

0.5% on July 2020)

2%

2%

S urce: Contact and Electricity Authority grid demand (reconciled) http://www.emi.ea.govt.nz

Regional demand is excluding

NZAS

Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Contact Energy Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2022 21:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
