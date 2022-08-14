Contact Energy : July 2022 Operating Report

|
For the month of July 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
only
|
» The Customer business recorded:
|
» Otahuhu futures settlement wholesale price
|
|
|
for the 4th quarter of 2022 (ASX):
|
|
• Mass market electricity and gas sales of 483GWh (July
|
|
•
|
As at 9 August 2022: $126/MWh
|
|
|
2021: 485GWh)
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
As at 29 July 2022: $119/MWh
|
|
use
|
• Mass market netback of $110.50/MWh (July 2021:
|
|
|
|
•
|
As at 30 June 2022: $165/MWh
|
|
|
$102.57/MWh)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
» The Wholesale business recorded:
|
» As at 12 August 2022, South Island controlled
|
|
|
|
storage was 143% of mean and North Island
|
|
|
• Contracted Wholesale electricity sales, including that
|
|
|
|
|
controlled storage was 129% of mean
|
|
|
|
sold to the Customer business, totalled 726GWh (July
|
|
•
|
As at 12 August 2022, total Clutha scheme
|
|
|
|
2021: 862GWh)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
storage was 157% of mean
|
|
|
• Electricity and steam net revenue of $118.06/MWh (July
|
|
|
|
ersonal
|
|
•
|
Inflows into Contact's Clutha catchment
|
|
|
2021: $132.11/MWh)
|
|
|
|
|
|
for July 2022 were 159% of mean. (June
|
|
•
|
Electricity generated (or acquired) of 760GWh (July
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022: 120% May 2022: 112%, April 2022:
|
|
|
|
2021: 944GWh)
|
|
|
82%)
|
|
|
• The unit generation cost, which includes acquired
|
»
|
As at 1 August 2022, Contact's contracted gas
|
|
|
|
generation was $37.08/MWh (July 2021: $39.40/MWh)
|
|
|
|
|
volume (including contracted swaps) for the
|
|
|
|
• Own generation cost in the month of
|
|
|
|
|
|
next 12 months is 14.8PJ*
|
|
|
|
$36.50/MWh (July 2021: $36.80)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* As notified by suppliers, actual gas received is dependent on field
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
delivery
|
|
|
|
Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report
|
2