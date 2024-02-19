Contact Energy Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was NZD 1,306 million compared to NZD 994 million a year ago. Net income was NZD 153 million compared to net loss of NZD 7 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.195 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.009 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.195 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.009 a year ago.