  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Contact Energy Limited
  News
  Summary
    CEN   NZCENE0001S6

CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED

(CEN)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  04-13
7.900 NZD   -1.37%
05:44pCONTACT ENERGY : March 2022 Operating Report
PU
03/21CONTACT ENERGY : Update - Dividend/Distribution - CEN
PU
03/21Contact Energy Limited Announces Ordinary Dividend for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2021, Payable on March 30, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Contact Energy : March 2022 Operating Report

04/18/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
Monthly Operating Report

March 2022

Putting our energy where it matters

For the month of March 2022

  • » The Customer business recorded:

    • Mass market electricity and gas sales of 298GWh (March 2021: 277GWh)

    • Mass market netback of $107.97/MWh (March 2021: $102.77/MWh)

  • » The Wholesale business recorded:

    • Contracted Wholesale electricity sales, including that sold to the Customer business, totalled 627GWh (March 2021: 609GWh)

    • Electricity and steam net revenue of $95.52/MWh (March 2021: $84.87/MWh)

    • Electricity generated (or acquired) of 691GWh (March 2021: 676GWh)

    • The unit generation cost, which includes acquired generation was $53.93/MWh (March 2021: $44.51/MWh)

      • Own generation cost in the month of $48.33/MWh

        (March 2021: $35.29MWh)

  • » Otahuhu futures settlement wholesale price for the 3rd quarter of 2022 (ASX):

    • As at 08 Apr 2022: $232/MWh

    • As at 31 Mar 2022: $234/MWh

    • As at 28 Feb 2022: $183/MWh

  • » As at 11 Apr 2022, South Island controlled storage was 75% of mean and North Island controlled storage was 149% of mean

    • As at 11 Apr 2022, total Clutha scheme storage (including uncontrolled storage) was 56% of mean

    • • Inflows into Contact's Clutha catchment for March 2022 were 51% of mean (February 2022: 156%

      January 2022: 42% December 2021: 98%)

  • » As at 1 April 2022, Contact's contracted gas volume (including contracted swaps) for the next 12 months is 15.75PJ*

Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report

* As notified by suppliers, actual gas received is dependent on field delivery

2

Total national demand

FY20, 21 and 22 respectively

4,000

3,500

3,000

2,500

GWh

2,000

1,500

1,000

500 -JulAugSepOctNorth IslandNovDecJanFebSouth Island (exc. NZAS)MarAprNZAS

»

New Zealand electricity demand was down 5.0% on March 2021 (down 3.0% on March 2020):

  • Cumulative 12 months demand for April 2021 to March 2022 of 41,107 GWh is 0.4% higher than the prior comparative period.

Source: Contact and Electricity Authority grid demand (reconciled)http://www.emi.ea.govt.nz

Regional demand change (%) on March 2021

Nationwide temperatures for March 2022 were 16.9ºC, 0.6ºC higher than March 2021: 16.3ºC

MayJun

Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report

Regional demand is excluding NZAS

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Contact Energy Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 21:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
