Contact Energy : March 2022 Operating Report

Monthly Operating Report

ersonal use only

March 2022

Putting our energy where it matters

ersonal use only

For the month of March 2022

» The Customer business recorded: • Mass market electricity and gas sales of 298GWh (March 2021: 277GWh) • Mass market netback of $107.97/MWh (March 2021: $102.77/MWh)

» The Wholesale business recorded: • Contracted Wholesale electricity sales, including that sold to the Customer business, totalled 627GWh (March 2021: 609GWh) • Electricity and steam net revenue of $95.52/MWh (March 2021: $84.87/MWh) • Electricity generated (or acquired) of 691GWh (March 2021: 676GWh) • The unit generation cost, which includes acquired generation was $53.93/MWh (March 2021: $44.51/MWh) • Own generation cost in the month of $48.33/MWh (March 2021: $35.29MWh)



» Otahuhu futures settlement wholesale price for the 3rd quarter of 2022 (ASX): • As at 08 Apr 2022: $232/MWh • As at 31 Mar 2022: $234/MWh • As at 28 Feb 2022: $183/MWh

» As at 11 Apr 2022, South Island controlled storage was 75% of mean and North Island controlled storage was 149% of mean • As at 11 Apr 2022, total Clutha scheme storage (including uncontrolled storage) was 56% of mean • Inflows into Contact's Clutha catchment for March 2022 were 51% of mean (February 2022: 156% January 2022: 42% December 2021: 98%)

» As at 1 April 2022, Contact's contracted gas volume (including contracted swaps) for the next 12 months is 15.75PJ*

Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report

* As notified by suppliers, actual gas received is dependent on field delivery

2

ersonal use only

Total national demand

FY20, 21 and 22 respectively

4,000

3,500

3,000

2,500

GWh

2,000

1,500

1,000

500 -JulAugSepOctNorth IslandNovDecJanFebSouth Island (exc. NZAS)MarAprNZAS

»

New Zealand electricity demand was down 5.0% on March 2021 (down 3.0% on March 2020):

• Cumulative 12 months demand for April 2021 to March 2022 of 41,107 GWh is 0.4% higher than the prior comparative period.

Source: Contact and Electricity Authority grid demand (reconciled)http://www.emi.ea.govt.nz

Regional demand change (%) on March 2021

Nationwide temperatures for March 2022 were 16.9ºC, 0.6ºC higher than March 2021: 16.3ºC

MayJun

Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report

Regional demand is excluding NZAS

5