Contact Energy : March 2022 Operating Report

Monthly Operating Report
March 2022
Putting our energy where it matters
For the month of March 2022
-
» Otahuhu futures settlement wholesale price for the 3rd quarter of 2022 (ASX):
-
• As at 08 Apr 2022: $232/MWh
-
• As at 31 Mar 2022: $234/MWh
-
• As at 28 Feb 2022: $183/MWh
-
» As at 11 Apr 2022, South Island controlled storage was 75% of mean and North Island controlled storage was 149% of mean
-
• As at 11 Apr 2022, total Clutha scheme storage (including uncontrolled storage) was 56% of mean
-
• Inflows into Contact's Clutha catchment for March 2022 were 51% of mean (February 2022: 156%
January 2022: 42% December 2021: 98%)
-
» As at 1 April 2022, Contact's contracted gas volume (including contracted swaps) for the next 12 months is 15.75PJ*
Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report
* As notified by suppliers, actual gas received is dependent on field delivery
2
Total national demand
FY20, 21 and 22 respectively
4,000
3,500
3,000
2,500
GWh
2,000
1,500
1,000
500 -JulAugSepOctNorth IslandNovDecJanFebSouth Island (exc. NZAS)MarAprNZAS
»
New Zealand electricity demand was down 5.0% on March 2021 (down 3.0% on March 2020):
Source: Contact and Electricity Authority grid demand (reconciled)http://www.emi.ea.govt.nz
Regional demand change (%) on March 2021
Nationwide temperatures for March 2022 were 16.9ºC, 0.6ºC higher than March 2021: 16.3ºC
MayJun
Regional demand is excluding NZAS
Regional demand is excluding NZAS
5
