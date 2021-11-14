Contact Energy : October 2021 Operating Report

Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 11/12
7.94 NZD   +1.02%
03:50pCONTACT ENERGY : UBS Australasia Conference Presentation
PU
03:50pCONTACT ENERGY : October 2021 Operating Report
PU
11/11Contact sets interest rate for green Capital Bonds
PU
Monthly Operating Report

October 2021

Putting our energy where it matters

For the month of October 2021

» The Customer business recorded:

» Otahuhu futures settlement wholesale price for

the 1st quarter of 2022 (ASX):

• Mass market electricity and gas sales of 347GWh (October

• As at 05 Nov 2021: $142/MWh

2020: 346GWh)

• As at 31 Oct 2021: $124/MWh

• Mass market electricity and gas netback of $104.46/MWh

• As at 30 Sep 2021: $127/MWh

(October 2020: $99.15/MWh)

» The Wholesale business recorded:

» As at 07 Nov 2021, South Island controlled

storage was 125% of mean and North Island

• Contracted Wholesale electricity sales, including that sold to

controlled storage was 132% of mean

the Customer business, totalled 690GWh (October 2020: 638

• As at 07 Nov 2021, total Clutha scheme

GWh)

storage (including uncontrolled storage)

• Electricity and steam net revenue of $91.57/MWh (October

was 103% of mean

2020: $76.69/MWh)

• Inflows into Contact's Clutha catchment

• Electricity generated (or acquired) of 744 GWh (October 2020:

for October 2021 were 98% of mean

716 GWh)

(September 2021: 154%

• The unit generation cost, which includes acquired generation

August 2021: 163%

was $27.91/MWh (October 2020: $36.99/MWh)

July 2021: 169%)

• Own generation cost in the month of $22.25/MWh

» As at 1 November 2021, Contact's contracted

(October 2020 : $32.95MWh)

gas volume (including contracted swap returns)

for the next 12 months is 13.4PJ*

* As notified by suppliers, actual gas received is dependent on field delivery

Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report

2

100

New Zealand controlled hydro storage against mean

ASX futures settlement

12 MONTHS

Otahuhu

4500

200

4000

$/MWh

3500

3000

0

2500

CY21

CY22

CY23

CY24

2000

30/06/2020

30/09/2021

29/10/2021

Benmore

1500

200

1000

$/MWh

150

50

500

100

0

0

Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr

May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct

CY21

CY22

CY23

CY24

South Island Actual

North Island Actual

30/06/2020

30/09/2021 29/10/2021

South Island post-market mean

National post-market mean

Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report

3

only

Wholesale electricity pricing

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

Jul Aug Sept Oct

Nov Dec

FY21 BEN

FY22 BEN

Distribution of wholesale market price by trading periods

Otahuhu

60%

tradingof

periods

40%

%

20%

0%

<$35

$36-$60

$61-$85

$86-$110

$111-$135$136-$160 >$160

Benmore

Oct-21

Oct-20

Sep-21

tradingof

periods

60%

20%

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May Jun

%

40%

0%

<$35

$36-$60

$61-$85

$86-$110

$111-$135

$136-$160 >$160

FY21 OTA

FY22 OTA

Oct-21

Oct-20

Sep-21

Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report

4

(2%)

Total national demand

Regional demand change (%) on October 2020

FY20, 21 and 22 respectively

4,000

1%

3,500

(0%)

3,000

(3%)

(11%)

2,500

6%

Nationwide

2,000

2%

temperatures for

7%

1,500

October 2021 were

1%

1,000

13.2ºC, no change to

(2%)

October 2020: 13.2ºC

500

(2%)

-

Jul Aug Sep Oct

Nov Dec Jan Feb

Mar Apr May Jun

(10%)

(7%)

North Island

South Island (exc. NZAS)

NZAS

(4%)

(26%)

» New Zealand electricity demand was down 3.0% on October 2020 (down 2.8%

1%

on October 2019):

(2%)

• Cumulative 12 months demand for November 2020 to October 2021 of

(1%)

41,356 GWh is up 0.4% to the prior comparative period.

S urce: Contact and Electricity Authority grid demand (reconciled) http://www.emi.ea.govt.nz

Regional demand is excluding NZAS

Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Contact Energy Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 20:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
