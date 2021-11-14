Contact Energy : October 2021 Operating Report

|
For the month of October 2021
» The Customer business recorded:
» Otahuhu futures settlement wholesale price for
the 1st quarter of 2022 (ASX):
• Mass market electricity and gas sales of 347GWh (October
• As at 05 Nov 2021: $142/MWh
2020: 346GWh)
• As at 31 Oct 2021: $124/MWh
• Mass market electricity and gas netback of $104.46/MWh
• As at 30 Sep 2021: $127/MWh
(October 2020: $99.15/MWh)
» The Wholesale business recorded:
» As at 07 Nov 2021, South Island controlled
storage was 125% of mean and North Island
• Contracted Wholesale electricity sales, including that sold to
controlled storage was 132% of mean
the Customer business, totalled 690GWh (October 2020: 638
• As at 07 Nov 2021, total Clutha scheme
GWh)
storage (including uncontrolled storage)
• Electricity and steam net revenue of $91.57/MWh (October
was 103% of mean
2020: $76.69/MWh)
• Inflows into Contact's Clutha catchment
• Electricity generated (or acquired) of 744 GWh (October 2020:
for October 2021 were 98% of mean
716 GWh)
(September 2021: 154%
• The unit generation cost, which includes acquired generation
August 2021: 163%
was $27.91/MWh (October 2020: $36.99/MWh)
July 2021: 169%)
• Own generation cost in the month of $22.25/MWh
» As at 1 November 2021, Contact's contracted
(October 2020 : $32.95MWh)
gas volume (including contracted swap returns)
for the next 12 months is 13.4PJ*
* As notified by suppliers, actual gas received is dependent on field delivery
Contact Energy / Monthly Operating Report
2