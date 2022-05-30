Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Contact Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEN   NZCENE0001S6

CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED

(CEN)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  05-29
7.440 NZD   +0.95%
05:50pCONTACT ENERGY : Substantial Product Holder Notice - Blackrock Inc.
PU
05/15Contact Energy Limited Announces Operating Results for the Month and Ten Months Ended April 2022
CI
05/15Contact Energy Limited Announces Sales Results for the Month and Ten Months Ended April 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Contact Energy : Substantial Product Holder Notice - Blackrock Inc.

05/30/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding

Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To: New Zealand Stock Exchange and

To: CONTACT ENERGY LTD

Date this disclosure made: 31 May 2022

Date on which substantial holding began: 27 May 2022

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): BlackRock, Inc. and related bodies corporate

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares

Summary for: Product holders listed in Appendix A

For this disclosure,-

  1. total number held in class: 39,229,097 Ord
  2. total in class: 780,638,303
  3. total percentage held in class: 5.025%

Details of relevant interests

Details for: Product holders listed in Appendix A

Nature of relevant interest(s): The power to control the acquisition or disposal of the quoted voting product and/or the exercise of a right to vote attached to the quoted voting product, arising only from the powers of investment contained in each case under investment management agreements appointing each entity as investment manager of funds or separate accounts (i.e. entity currently exercising investment discretion on behalf of the relevant funds or separate accounts). No relevant agreement document needs to be attached under Regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: Refer to Appendix A
  2. percentage held in class: Refer to Appendix A
  3. current registered holder(s): Refer to Appendix A
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Not applicable

For a derivative relevant interest, also-

  1. type of derivative: contract for difference

1

For personal use only

  1. details of derivative:
    • Notional number of underlying shares: 432,274
    • These derivatives are all cash-settled.
    • Derivatives were acquired and/or disposed of as follows: Refer to Appendix B
  3. parties to the derivative: Refer to Appendix C
  4. if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: The power to control the acquisition or disposal of the derivative - Refer to Appendix C

Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: Refer to Appendix B

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): Refer to Appendix A

Contact details: Kayla Mulvihill, Tel +1-302-797-6268, Email: kayla.mulvihill@blackrock.com

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: Refer to Appendix A

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable.

Certification

I, Kayla Mulvihill, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

2

Appendix A

Total Held in Class

Nature of

Holder of Relevant Interests

Address

Number of

Class

CCY

%

Association

Securities

only

APERIO GROUP LLC

ord

NZD

54,197

0.007%

subsidiary of

2710 Gateway Oaks Drive,

BlackRock Inc.

Suite 150N, Sacramento, CA

95833-3505

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

ord

NZD

5,406,674

0.693%

subsidiary of

12 Throgmorton Avenue.

BlackRock Inc.

London, EC2N 2DL,

United Kingdom

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

CFD

NZD

141,200

0.018%

subsidiary of

251 Little Falls Dr

BlackRock Inc.

Wilmington, DE 19808-1674

use

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

ord

NZD

47,909

0.006%

subsidiary of

251 Little Falls Dr

BlackRock Inc.

Wilmington, DE 19808-1674

BlackRock Asset Management Canada

ord

NZD

182,268

0.023%

subsidiary of

161 Bay Street, Suite 2500

Limited

BlackRock Inc.

Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1

Canada

personal

BlackRock Asset Management

ord

NZD

3,515,513

0.450%

subsidiary of

Max-Joseph-Straße 6

Deutschland AG

BlackRock Inc.

D-80333 Munich, Germany

BlackRock Asset Management North

ord

NZD

4,677

0.001%

subsidiary of

15/F, 16/F, 17/F Citibank Tower

Asia Limited

BlackRock Inc.

& 17/F ICBC Tower,

3 Garden Road, Central, Hong

Kong

BLACKROCK FINANCIAL

CFD

NZD

39,191

0.005%

subsidiary of

251 Little Falls Dr

MANAGEMENT, INC.

BlackRock Inc.

Wilmington, DE 19808-1674

BLACKROCK FINANCIAL

ord

NZD

38,603

0.005%

subsidiary of

251 Little Falls Dr

MANAGEMENT, INC.

BlackRock Inc.

Wilmington, DE 19808-1674

BlackRock Fund Advisors

ord

NZD

13,243,718

1.697%

subsidiary of

400 Howard Street

BlackRock Inc.

San Francisco, CA, 94105

United States

For

BlackRock Institutional Trust

CFD

NZD

230,552

0.030%

subsidiary of

1225 17th Street,

Company, National Association

BlackRock Inc.

Suite 300,

Denver, CO 80202 (Colorado,

USA)

BlackRock Institutional Trust

ord

NZD

5,149,886

0.660%

subsidiary of

1225 17th Street,

Company, National Association

BlackRock Inc.

Suite 300,

Denver, CO 80202 (Colorado,

USA)

BlackRock Investment Management

ord

NZD

7,053,254

0.904%

subsidiary of

Level 37 Chifley Tower, 2

(Australia) Limited

BlackRock Inc.

Chifley Square,

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

BlackRock Investment Management

CFD

NZD

21,331

0.003%

subsidiary of

12 Throgmorton Avenue

(UK) Limited

BlackRock Inc.

London EC2N 2DL

United Kingdom

BlackRock Investment Management

ord

NZD

4,100,124

0.525%

subsidiary of

12 Throgmorton Avenue

(UK) Limited

BlackRock Inc.

London EC2N 2DL

United Kingdom

CEN

page 1 of 1

For personal use only

Appendix B

CONTACT ENERGY LTD

Transaction

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change /

Class and number of

Person's votes

Date

Consideration (NZD)

securities affected

affected

28-Jan-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

-12,176

-12,176

28-Jan-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

21,840

21,840

31-Jan-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

7.83

ord

-7,076

-7,076

31-Jan-22

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

7.83

ord

7,430

7,430

National Association

31-Jan-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

3,325

3,325

01-Feb-22

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland

on mkt buy

7.85

ord

9,232

9,232

AG

02-Feb-22

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland

on mkt buy

8.06

ord

9,236

9,236

AG

02-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

8.06

ord

3,586

3,586

02-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

8.06

ord

7,172

7,172

02-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

8.06

ord

2,583

2,583

02-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

8.06

ord

861

861

02-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

10,740

10,740

02-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

2,340

2,340

03-Feb-22

BLACKROCK ADVISORS LLC

on mkt buy

8.05

ord

710

710

03-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

-18,264

-18,264

03-Feb-22

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland

on mkt buy

8.1

ord

9,232

9,232

AG

03-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

8.1

ord

861

861

04-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

8.07

ord

-4,900

-4,900

04-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

-3,044

-3,044

04-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

-15,220

-15,220

04-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

-12,176

-12,176

04-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

8.06

ord

-17,530

-17,530

04-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

10,620

10,620

07-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

23,899

23,899

07-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

2,576

2,576

08-Feb-22

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland

on mkt buy

8.09

ord

4,628

4,628

AG

08-Feb-22

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland

on mkt buy

8.09

ord

9,256

9,256

AG

08-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

8.09

ord

-7,008

-7,008

08-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

8.07

ord

-17,510

-17,510

08-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

10,317

10,317

09-Feb-22

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland

on mkt buy

8.24

ord

9,256

9,256

AG

09-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

8.24

ord

861

861

10-Feb-22

BLACKROCK ADVISORS LLC

on mkt buy

8.25

ord

2,031

2,031

10-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

8.2

ord

-5,259

-5,259

11-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

-3,044

-3,044

11-Feb-22

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland

on mkt buy

8.05

ord

87,742

87,742

AG

11-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

8.06

ord

-12,271

-12,271

11-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

8.06

ord

861

861

14-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

-6,088

-6,088

15-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

8.1

ord

-7,012

-7,012

16-Feb-22

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

8.1

ord

2,984

2,984

Limited

16-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

8.1

ord

-2,186

-2,186

16-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

8.1

ord

1,722

1,722

17-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

1,884

1,884

17-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

1,884

1,884

18-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

-27,396

-27,396

18-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

-9,132

-9,132

18-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

on mkt sell

8.13

ord

-1,194

-1,194

18-Feb-22

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland

on mkt buy

8.13

ord

9,236

9,236

AG

CEN

page 1 of 10

Transaction

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change /

Class and number of

Person's votes

Date

Consideration (NZD)

securities affected

affected

18-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

8.13

ord

-7,008

-7,008

18-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

in specie

n/a

ord

-4,705

-4,705

only

21-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

on mkt buy

8.16

ord

18,309

18,309

22-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

-9,132

-9,132

23-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

-30,440

-30,440

23-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

-21,308

-21,308

23-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

-9,132

-9,132

23-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

-21,308

-21,308

23-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

8.25

ord

22,763

22,763

23-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

8.25

ord

-14,008

-14,008

24-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

8

ord

-10,506

-10,506

24-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

8

ord

-8,755

-8,755

24-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

8

ord

2,583

2,583

use

24-Feb-22

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

8

ord

-5,673

-5,673

National Association

25-Feb-22

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

8.07

ord

421

421

Limited

25-Feb-22

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

8.07

ord

992

992

National Association

25-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

18,312

18,312

25-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

10,680

10,680

25-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

8.04

ord

861

861

personal

28-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

12,208

12,208

28-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

1,392

1,392

28-Feb-22

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

8.07

ord

6,092

6,092

National Association

28-Feb-22

BLACKROCK ADVISORS LLC

on mkt buy

8.07

ord

1,931

1,931

28-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

on mkt sell

8.12

ord

-38,252

-38,252

28-Feb-22

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland

on mkt buy

8.12

ord

4,626

4,626

AG

28-Feb-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

8.12

ord

8,770

8,770

28-Feb-22

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

8.12

ord

-26,003

-26,003

Limited

28-Feb-22

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

8.12

ord

-14,682

-14,682

National Association

28-Feb-22

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

8.12

ord

6,398

6,398

National Association

28-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

on mkt buy

8.12

ord

18,309

18,309

28-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

on mkt sell

8.12

ord

-33,843

-33,843

28-Feb-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

on mkt buy

8.12

ord

15,534

15,534

01-Mar-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

on mkt sell

8.19

ord

-1,188

-1,188

01-Mar-22

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

8.3

ord

1,092

1,092

For

Limited

01-Mar-22

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

8.3

ord

10,766

10,766

AG

National Association

01-Mar-22

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

8.3

ord

847

847

Limited

01-Mar-22

BLACKROCK ADVISORS LLC

on mkt buy

8.31

ord

14,021

14,021

01-Mar-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

-7,172

-7,172

01-Mar-22

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland

on mkt buy

8.35

ord

9,252

9,252

01-Mar-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

8.29

ord

35,040

35,040

02-Mar-22

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

8.33

ord

1,628

1,628

Limited

02-Mar-22

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

8.33

ord

14,040

14,040

National Association

02-Mar-22

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

8.33

ord

1,206

1,206

Limited

02-Mar-22

BLACKROCK ADVISORS LLC

on mkt buy

8.31

ord

20,918

20,918

02-Mar-22

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

ord

18,312

18,312

02-Mar-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

8.25

ord

8,760

8,760

02-Mar-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

8.34

ord

17,520

17,520

02-Mar-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

8.25

ord

7,008

7,008

02-Mar-22

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

8.25

ord

96,360

96,360

CEN

page 2 of 10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Contact Energy Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 21:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED
05:50pCONTACT ENERGY : Substantial Product Holder Notice - Blackrock Inc.
PU
05/15Contact Energy Limited Announces Operating Results for the Month and Ten Months Ended A..
CI
05/15Contact Energy Limited Announces Sales Results for the Month and Ten Months Ended April..
CI
04/25CONTACT ENERGY : Substantial Product Holder Notice - Blackrock Inc.
PU
04/21BP Unit Partners With Contact Energy For New Zealand Solar Projects
MT
04/21Contact Energy Enters JV for Solar Power Projects in New Zealand
MT
04/20BP Joint Venture to Invest in New Zealand Solar Power
DJ
04/18CONTACT ENERGY : March 2022 Operating Report
PU
04/18Contact Energy Limited Announces Operating Results for the Month and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
04/18Contact Energy Limited Announces Sales Results for the Month and Nine Months Ended Marc..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 394 M 1 570 M 1 570 M
Net income 2022 203 M 133 M 133 M
Net Debt 2022 880 M 577 M 577 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,6x
Yield 2022 4,72%
Capitalization 5 808 M 3 809 M 3 809 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
EV / Sales 2023 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 890
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Contact Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,44 NZD
Average target price 8,61 NZD
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Fuge Chief Executive Officer
Dorian Kevin Thomas Devers Chief Financial Officer
Robert Stuart McDonald Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Iain Gauld Chief Information Officer
Victoria Crone Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-8.15%3 759
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION3.07%13 621
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.12.58%12 939
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.77%9 702
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.58%4 739
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-7.21%3 786