Contact Energy : Substantial Product Holder Notice - Blackrock Inc.
05/30/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding
Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013
To: New Zealand Stock Exchange and
To: CONTACT ENERGY LTD
Date this disclosure made: 31 May 2022
Date on which substantial holding began: 27 May 2022
Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure
Full name(s): BlackRock, Inc. and related bodies corporate
Summary of substantial holding
Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares
Summary for: Product holders listed in Appendix A
For this disclosure,-
total number held in class: 39,229,097 Ord
total in class: 780,638,303
total percentage held in class: 5.025%
Details of relevant interests
Details for: Product holders listed in Appendix A
Nature of relevant interest(s): The power to control the acquisition or disposal of the quoted voting product and/or the exercise of a right to vote attached to the quoted voting product, arising only from the powers of investment contained in each case under investment management agreements appointing each entity as investment manager of funds or separate accounts (i.e. entity currently exercising investment discretion on behalf of the relevant funds or separate accounts). No relevant agreement document needs to be attached under Regulation 139.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: Refer to Appendix A
percentage held in class: Refer to Appendix A
current registered holder(s): Refer to Appendix A
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Not applicable
For a derivative relevant interest, also-
type of derivative: contract for difference
details of derivative:
Notional number of underlying shares: 432,274
These derivatives are all cash-settled.
Derivatives were acquired and/or disposed of as follows: Refer to Appendix B
parties to the derivative: Refer to Appendix C
if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: The power to control the acquisition or disposal of the derivative - Refer to Appendix C
Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding
Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: Refer to Appendix B
Additional information
Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): Refer to Appendix A
Contact details: Kayla Mulvihill, Tel +1-302-797-6268, Email: kayla.mulvihill@blackrock.com
Nature of connection between substantial product holders: Refer to Appendix A
Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable.
Certification
I, Kayla Mulvihill, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.
Appendix A
Total Held in Class
Nature of
Holder of Relevant Interests
Address
Number of
Class
CCY
%
Association
Securities
APERIO GROUP LLC
ord
NZD
54,197
0.007%
subsidiary of
2710 Gateway Oaks Drive,
BlackRock Inc.
Suite 150N, Sacramento, CA
95833-3505
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
ord
NZD
5,406,674
0.693%
subsidiary of
12 Throgmorton Avenue.
BlackRock Inc.
London, EC2N 2DL,
United Kingdom
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
CFD
NZD
141,200
0.018%
subsidiary of
251 Little Falls Dr
BlackRock Inc.
Wilmington, DE 19808-1674
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
ord
NZD
47,909
0.006%
subsidiary of
251 Little Falls Dr
BlackRock Inc.
Wilmington, DE 19808-1674
BlackRock Asset Management Canada
ord
NZD
182,268
0.023%
subsidiary of
161 Bay Street, Suite 2500
Limited
BlackRock Inc.
Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1
Canada
BlackRock Asset Management
ord
NZD
3,515,513
0.450%
subsidiary of
Max-Joseph-Straße 6
Deutschland AG
BlackRock Inc.
D-80333 Munich, Germany
BlackRock Asset Management North
ord
NZD
4,677
0.001%
subsidiary of
15/F, 16/F, 17/F Citibank Tower
Asia Limited
BlackRock Inc.
& 17/F ICBC Tower,
3 Garden Road, Central, Hong
Kong
BLACKROCK FINANCIAL
CFD
NZD
39,191
0.005%
subsidiary of
251 Little Falls Dr
MANAGEMENT, INC.
BlackRock Inc.
Wilmington, DE 19808-1674
BLACKROCK FINANCIAL
ord
NZD
38,603
0.005%
subsidiary of
251 Little Falls Dr
MANAGEMENT, INC.
BlackRock Inc.
Wilmington, DE 19808-1674
BlackRock Fund Advisors
ord
NZD
13,243,718
1.697%
subsidiary of
400 Howard Street
BlackRock Inc.
San Francisco, CA, 94105
United States
BlackRock Institutional Trust
CFD
NZD
230,552
0.030%
subsidiary of
1225 17th Street,
Company, National Association
BlackRock Inc.
Suite 300,
Denver, CO 80202 (Colorado,
USA)
BlackRock Institutional Trust
ord
NZD
5,149,886
0.660%
subsidiary of
1225 17th Street,
Company, National Association
BlackRock Inc.
Suite 300,
Denver, CO 80202 (Colorado,
USA)
BlackRock Investment Management
ord
NZD
7,053,254
0.904%
subsidiary of
Level 37 Chifley Tower, 2
(Australia) Limited
BlackRock Inc.
Chifley Square,
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
BlackRock Investment Management
CFD
NZD
21,331
0.003%
subsidiary of
12 Throgmorton Avenue
(UK) Limited
BlackRock Inc.
London EC2N 2DL
United Kingdom
BlackRock Investment Management
ord
NZD
4,100,124
0.525%
subsidiary of
12 Throgmorton Avenue
(UK) Limited
BlackRock Inc.
London EC2N 2DL
United Kingdom
Appendix B
CONTACT ENERGY LTD
Transaction
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change /
Class and number of
Person's votes
Date
Consideration (NZD)
securities affected
affected
28-Jan-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
-12,176
-12,176
28-Jan-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
21,840
21,840
31-Jan-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt sell
7.83
ord
-7,076
-7,076
31-Jan-22
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
on mkt buy
7.83
ord
7,430
7,430
National Association
31-Jan-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
3,325
3,325
01-Feb-22
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland
on mkt buy
7.85
ord
9,232
9,232
AG
02-Feb-22
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland
on mkt buy
8.06
ord
9,236
9,236
AG
02-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
8.06
ord
3,586
3,586
02-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
8.06
ord
7,172
7,172
02-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
8.06
ord
2,583
2,583
02-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
8.06
ord
861
861
02-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
10,740
10,740
02-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
2,340
2,340
03-Feb-22
BLACKROCK ADVISORS LLC
on mkt buy
8.05
ord
710
710
03-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
-18,264
-18,264
03-Feb-22
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland
on mkt buy
8.1
ord
9,232
9,232
AG
03-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
8.1
ord
861
861
04-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt sell
8.07
ord
-4,900
-4,900
04-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
-3,044
-3,044
04-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
-15,220
-15,220
04-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
-12,176
-12,176
04-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt sell
8.06
ord
-17,530
-17,530
04-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
10,620
10,620
07-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
23,899
23,899
07-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
2,576
2,576
08-Feb-22
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland
on mkt buy
8.09
ord
4,628
4,628
AG
08-Feb-22
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland
on mkt buy
8.09
ord
9,256
9,256
AG
08-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt sell
8.09
ord
-7,008
-7,008
08-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt sell
8.07
ord
-17,510
-17,510
08-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
10,317
10,317
09-Feb-22
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland
on mkt buy
8.24
ord
9,256
9,256
AG
09-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
8.24
ord
861
861
10-Feb-22
BLACKROCK ADVISORS LLC
on mkt buy
8.25
ord
2,031
2,031
10-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt sell
8.2
ord
-5,259
-5,259
11-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
-3,044
-3,044
11-Feb-22
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland
on mkt buy
8.05
ord
87,742
87,742
AG
11-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt sell
8.06
ord
-12,271
-12,271
11-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
8.06
ord
861
861
14-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
-6,088
-6,088
15-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt sell
8.1
ord
-7,012
-7,012
16-Feb-22
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
8.1
ord
2,984
2,984
Limited
16-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt sell
8.1
ord
-2,186
-2,186
16-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
8.1
ord
1,722
1,722
17-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
1,884
1,884
17-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
1,884
1,884
18-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
-27,396
-27,396
18-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
-9,132
-9,132
18-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
on mkt sell
8.13
ord
-1,194
-1,194
18-Feb-22
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland
on mkt buy
8.13
ord
9,236
9,236
AG
Transaction
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change /
Class and number of
Person's votes
Date
Consideration (NZD)
securities affected
affected
18-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt sell
8.13
ord
-7,008
-7,008
18-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
in specie
n/a
ord
-4,705
-4,705
21-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
on mkt buy
8.16
ord
18,309
18,309
22-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
-9,132
-9,132
23-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
-30,440
-30,440
23-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
-21,308
-21,308
23-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
-9,132
-9,132
23-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
-21,308
-21,308
23-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
8.25
ord
22,763
22,763
23-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt sell
8.25
ord
-14,008
-14,008
24-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt sell
8
ord
-10,506
-10,506
24-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt sell
8
ord
-8,755
-8,755
24-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
8
ord
2,583
2,583
24-Feb-22
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
on mkt sell
8
ord
-5,673
-5,673
National Association
25-Feb-22
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
8.07
ord
421
421
Limited
25-Feb-22
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
on mkt buy
8.07
ord
992
992
National Association
25-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
18,312
18,312
25-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
10,680
10,680
25-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
8.04
ord
861
861
28-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
12,208
12,208
28-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
1,392
1,392
28-Feb-22
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
on mkt buy
8.07
ord
6,092
6,092
National Association
28-Feb-22
BLACKROCK ADVISORS LLC
on mkt buy
8.07
ord
1,931
1,931
28-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
on mkt sell
8.12
ord
-38,252
-38,252
28-Feb-22
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland
on mkt buy
8.12
ord
4,626
4,626
AG
28-Feb-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
8.12
ord
8,770
8,770
28-Feb-22
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
8.12
ord
-26,003
-26,003
Limited
28-Feb-22
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
on mkt sell
8.12
ord
-14,682
-14,682
National Association
28-Feb-22
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
on mkt buy
8.12
ord
6,398
6,398
National Association
28-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
on mkt buy
8.12
ord
18,309
18,309
28-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
on mkt sell
8.12
ord
-33,843
-33,843
28-Feb-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
on mkt buy
8.12
ord
15,534
15,534
01-Mar-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
on mkt sell
8.19
ord
-1,188
-1,188
01-Mar-22
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
8.3
ord
1,092
1,092
For
Limited
01-Mar-22
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
on mkt buy
8.3
ord
10,766
10,766
AG
National Association
01-Mar-22
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
8.3
ord
847
847
Limited
01-Mar-22
BLACKROCK ADVISORS LLC
on mkt buy
8.31
ord
14,021
14,021
01-Mar-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
-7,172
-7,172
01-Mar-22
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland
on mkt buy
8.35
ord
9,252
9,252
01-Mar-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
8.29
ord
35,040
35,040
02-Mar-22
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
8.33
ord
1,628
1,628
Limited
02-Mar-22
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
on mkt buy
8.33
ord
14,040
14,040
National Association
02-Mar-22
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
8.33
ord
1,206
1,206
Limited
02-Mar-22
BLACKROCK ADVISORS LLC
on mkt buy
8.31
ord
20,918
20,918
02-Mar-22
BlackRock Fund Advisors
in specie
n/a
ord
18,312
18,312
02-Mar-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
8.25
ord
8,760
8,760
02-Mar-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
8.34
ord
17,520
17,520
02-Mar-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
8.25
ord
7,008
7,008
02-Mar-22
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
on mkt buy
8.25
ord
96,360
96,360
