    CEN   NZCENE0001S6

CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED

(CEN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 11/12
7.94 NZD   +1.02%
Contact Energy : UBS Australasia Conference Presentation

11/14/2021 | 03:50pm EST
ersonal use only

UBS Australasia Conference

November 2021

only

Disclaimer and important information

This presentation may contain projections or forward-looking statements regarding a variety of items. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties.

ersonal use

Actual results may differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statement based on a number of important factors and risks.

Although management may indicate and believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate or incorrect and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realised.

EBITDAF, underlying profit, free cash flow and operating free cash flow are non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting practice) measures. Information regarding the usefulness, calculation and reconciliation of these measures is provided in the supporting material.

Furthermore, while all reasonable care has been taken in compiling this presentation, Contact accepts no responsibility for any errors or omissions.

This presentation does not constitute investment advice.

Numbers in the presentation have not all been rounded and might not appear to add.

All logos and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this presentation are for identification purposes only.

All references to $ are New Zealand dollars

2

Strategic evolution

Our previous strategy focused on efficient operations and use of capital which has delivered sector leading performance efficiency

only

Profitable operations

Operating free cash flows per MWh, $/MWh FY21

Strong cash conversion

Operating free cash flows as a proportion of EBITDAF, %, 3-year average FY19-21

Reducing our cost base

Other operating costs and SIB capex, $M

use

41

34

2423

67

6160

53

391

-30%

357

301

272

248

272

ersonal

Contact

Peer 1

Peer 3

Peer 2

Energy

Strong cash flow generation per unit despite higher cost thermal generation assets in our portfolio

Contact

Peer 1

Peer 3

Peer 2

Energy

Strong conversion of operating earnings into cash flow, highlighting capital discipline

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

Controllable CAPEX and OPEX removed through our continuous improvement program

3

Strategic delivery

Our focus has delivered solid EBITDAF over the past four years despite volatile wholesale markets and rising thermal fuel costs. Contact is now positioned well for growth

only

582

595 587 598

EBITDAF, $M, continuing operations rolling 12 months average

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

use

553

497

509

509

510

510

506

499

497

505

502

496

513

529

Average

492

479

487

491

480

476

485

492

449

459

465

468

451

445

448

446

446

451

449

454

446

457

466

$492m

ersonal

Jul-18

Sep-18

Nov-18

Jan-19

Mar-19

May-19

Jul-19

Sep-19

Nov-19

Jan-20

Mar-20

May-20

Jul-20

Sep-20

Nov-20

Jan-21

Mar-21

May-21

Jul-21

Sep-21

Financial year end circled

Net debt has reduced by $800m between 30 June 2018 and 31 June 2021 positioning us well. This includes the equity raise of $400m in

February 2021 to support our capital investment programme.

4

Strategic acquisitions and partnerships to build capability
Strategic acquisitions and partnerships with distinctive capabilities to meet our electrification and development targets

Strategic capability

Additionally, we have developed, acquired, or partnered with distinctive capabilities to position us for growth

Strong geothermal capabilities Geothermal generation cash-costs excluding transmission, $/MWh

Enhanced customer experiences driving highly engaged customers Retail NPS, %

only

-2% p.a.

~30%

use

19

17

-8

+43

35

14 15 14

-3

ersonal

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

Peer

estimate1

Geothermal fixed costs believed to ~30% less than major peers

Operational excellence program achieved 2% p.a. cost reduction off-setting carbon price increase and inflation

1. Bas d on annual reports total generation cash-costs weighted by the relative capacity of each generation type

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

Digitisation of key touchpoints and growth into new adjacencies supporting rapid net promoter score (NPS) growth

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Contact Energy Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 20:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 2 284 M 1 607 M 1 607 M
Net income 2022 164 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2022 875 M 616 M 616 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,5x
Yield 2022 4,43%
Capitalization 6 186 M 4 355 M 4 354 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
EV / Sales 2023 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 890
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Michael Fuge Chief Executive Officer
Dorian Kevin Thomas Devers Chief Financial Officer
Robert Stuart McDonald Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Iain Gauld Chief Information Officer
Victoria Crone Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-10.89%4 355
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED35.03%7 575
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.25%4 588
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC5.95%4 557
BORALEX INC.-19.52%3 105
VOLTALIA SA-17.99%2 311