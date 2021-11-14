Contact Energy : UBS Australasia Conference Presentation

UBS Australasia Conference
November 2021
Strategic evolution
Our previous strategy focused on efficient operations and use of capital which has delivered sector leading performance efficiency
Profitable operations
Operating free cash flows per MWh, $/MWh FY21
Strong cash conversion
Operating free cash flows as a proportion of EBITDAF, %, 3-year average FY19-21
Reducing our cost base
Other operating costs and SIB capex, $M
|
Contact
|
Peer 1
|
Peer 3
|
Peer 2
|
Energy
|
|
|
Strong cash flow generation per unit despite higher cost thermal generation assets in our portfolio
|
Contact
|
Peer 1
|
Peer 3
|
Peer 2
|
Energy
|
|
|
Strong conversion of operating earnings into cash flow, highlighting capital discipline
|
FY16
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
FY20
|
FY21
Controllable CAPEX and OPEX removed through our continuous improvement program
Strategic delivery
Our focus has delivered solid EBITDAF over the past four years despite volatile wholesale markets and rising thermal fuel costs. Contact is now positioned well for growth
|
only
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
582
|
595 587 598
|
EBITDAF, $M, continuing operations rolling 12 months average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY21
|
|
|
|
use
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
553
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
497
|
509
|
509
|
510
|
510
|
506
|
499
|
497
|
505
|
502
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
496
|
513
|
529
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
492
|
479
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
487
|
491
|
480
|
476
|
485
|
492
|
|
|
449
|
459
|
465
|
468
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
451
|
445
|
448
|
446
|
446
|
451
|
449
|
454
|
446
|
457
|
466
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$492m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ersonal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul-18
|
|
Sep-18
|
Nov-18
|
|
Jan-19
|
|
Mar-19
|
|
May-19
|
Jul-19
|
|
Sep-19
|
|
Nov-19
|
|
Jan-20
|
|
Mar-20
|
|
May-20
|
Jul-20
|
|
Sep-20
|
|
Nov-20
|
|
Jan-21
|
|
Mar-21
|
|
May-21
|
Jul-21
|
Sep-21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial year end circled
Net debt has reduced by $800m between 30 June 2018 and 31 June 2021 positioning us well. This includes the equity raise of $400m in
February 2021 to support our capital investment programme.
4
Strategic acquisitions and partnerships to build capability
Strategic acquisitions and partnerships with distinctive capabilities to meet our electrification and development targets
Strategic capability
Additionally, we have developed, acquired, or partnered with distinctive capabilities to position us for growth
Strong geothermal capabilities Geothermal generation cash-costs excluding transmission, $/MWh
Enhanced customer experiences driving highly engaged customers Retail NPS, %
|
only
|
|
-2% p.a.
|
|
~30%
|
|
|
use
|
19
|
17
|
|
|
|
ersonal
|
FY15
|
FY16
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
FY20
|
Peer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
estimate1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Geothermal fixed costs believed to ~30% less than major peers
Operational excellence program achieved 2% p.a. cost reduction off-setting carbon price increase and inflation
1. Bas d on annual reports total generation cash-costs weighted by the relative capacity of each generation type
|
FY15
|
FY16
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
FY20
Digitisation of key touchpoints and growth into new adjacencies supporting rapid net promoter score (NPS) growth
5
