Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Contact Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEN   NZCENE0001S6

CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED

(CEN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Zealand Power Companies Propose Large Hydrogen Export Investment

07/21/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Two New Zealand electricity companies have proposed large investment in hydrogen production for export to fill a shortfall in power demand if the country's only aluminum smelter closes in the next few years.

Contact Energy Ltd. and Meridian Energy Ltd. say hydrogen production could also be a partial solution to the dry-year power crunch problem in New Zealand's hydro-dominated electricity system.

The companies have asked potential customers and producers to register interest in the project, which they say could be located in New Zealand's Southland region, close to big hydro lakes.

Hydrogen is increasingly regarded as a low-emission fuel option for transport and electricity generation. It can be produced through several methods, using a range of energy sources, and leaves only water as a byproduct when consumed in a fuel cell.

A Rio Tinto Ltd. aluminum smelter, that consumes about 13% of New Zealand's electricity production, may close in 2024 if the company fails to secure further subsidies for the remote plant at the bottom of New Zealand's South Island. Its immediate closure was averted last year by an agreement for lower power costs.

Contact and Meridian said their proposed production of hydrogen for export would be "green" because it would use renewable hydro-generation. In low-rainfall years, hydrogen production could be reduced and the released hydro capacity could lessen use of coal and gas to meet electricity demand.

New Zealand's government has been investigating the feasibility of a new giant hydro lake as a possible solution to overcoming vulnerability in the power system and to help reach a goal of 100% renewable electricity by 2030. The lake for the so-called pumped hydro scheme would be gradually filled by pumping up water during off-peak demand periods and largely only used in extreme dry years. Some power companies have said it wouldn't be a complete solution for renewable energy, which has ranged between 80% and 85% of New Zealand's electricity supply for several years.

Contact and Meridian said a McKinsey & Co. report they commissioned estimated that a 600-megawatt hydrogen export facility would make a one-off addition of 800 million New Zealand dollars ($557 million) to the economy and create thousands of jobs during construction.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-21 1939ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED -0.72% 8.23 End-of-day quote.-7.63%
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED -0.19% 5.33 End-of-day quote.-28.17%
RIO TINTO PLC 2.31% 5971 Delayed Quote.6.69%
SILVER 1.27% 25.267 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
All news about CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED
05:39pNew Zealand Power Companies Propose Large Hydrogen Export Investment
DJ
07/18CONTACT ENERGY : 2021 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
07/12CONTACT ENERGY : looking to support Taupō causes for the 20th year running
PU
07/12CONTACT ENERGY : converts NZD$305m to Sustainability Linked Loans
PU
06/11CONTACT ENERGY : lifts climate change ambitions with new science-based targets
PU
06/07Contact Energy Limited Announces Sales Results for the Month and Eleven Month..
CI
06/01CONTACT ENERGY : Powerco appoints Chief Executive Officer
AQ
06/01CONTACT ENERGY : Deputy CEO James Kilty set to depart
PU
05/31CONTACT ENERGY : Deputy CEO Resigns
MT
05/31Contact Energy Limited Announces Resignation of James Kilty as Deputy CEO
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 495 M 1 739 M 1 739 M
Net income 2021 189 M 132 M 132 M
Net Debt 2021 769 M 536 M 536 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,4x
Yield 2021 4,27%
Capitalization 6 387 M 4 445 M 4 451 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,87x
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 878
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Contact Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,23 NZD
Average target price 8,34 NZD
Spread / Average Target 1,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Fuge Chief Executive Officer
Dorian Kevin Thomas Devers Chief Financial Officer
Robert Stuart McDonald Chairman
Victoria Crone Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena J. Trout Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-7.63%4 448
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED17.26%6 926
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-0.53%4 146
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.34%3 861
BORALEX INC.-20.32%3 105
VOLTALIA SA-20.31%2 473