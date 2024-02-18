Contact Energy Limited
Equities
CEN
NZCENE0001S6
Electric Utilities
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|8.12 NZD
|+0.25%
|-0.25%
|+1.37%
|09:31am
|Contact Energy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Feb. 18
|Contact Energy's Fiscal H1 Revenue Jumps 31% to NZ$1.3 Billion; Returns to Net Profit of NZ$153 Million, EPS of NZ$0.195
|MT
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+1.37%
|3 912 M $
|-10.33%
|9 372 M $
|-24.72%
|7 496 M $
|-11.44%
|4 051 M $
|-13.56%
|3 941 M $
|-10.28%
|2 241 M $
|-15.99%
|1 254 M $
|+75.75%
|831 M $
|+9.29%
|739 M $
|-6.25%
|686 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Contact Energy Limited - New Zealand S.E.
- News Contact Energy Limited
- Transcript : Contact Energy Limited, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 19, 2024