Contact Energy Limited is a New Zealand-based electricity generation company. It operates a renewable portfolio of electricity generation assets. It owns and operates power stations and produces its electricity from its renewable hydro and geothermal stations. It operates in two segments: Wholesale segment and the Retail segment. The Wholesale segment includes sale of electricity to the wholesale electricity market, to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers. The Retail segment is engaged in delivering electricity, natural gas, broadband and other products, and services to mass market customers. The Company's products include electricity, gas, broadband and solar. It provides piped gas and bottled gas services. It also offers broadband connection. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Simply Energy Limited, Western Energy Services Limited, Contact Energy Trustee Company Limited, Contact Energy Risk Limited, Contact Energy Solar Limited, and Contact Energy Solar Holdings GP Limited.

Sector Electric Utilities